Used 1994 Volkswagen Jetta Features & Specs

More about the 1994 Jetta
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4V6
Combined MPG232319
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/28 mpg21/28 mpg16/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)304.5/406.0 mi.304.5/406.0 mi.232.0/333.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.14.5 gal.14.5 gal.
Combined MPG232319
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque122 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm122 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm177 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size2.0 l2.0 l2.8 l
Horsepower115 hp @ 5400 rpm115 hp @ 5400 rpm172 hp @ 5800 rpm
CylindersInline 4Inline 4V6
Turning circleno32.6 ft.34.2 ft.
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.2 in.39.2 in.37.5 in.
Front leg room42.3 in.42.3 in.42.3 in.
Front hip roomno53.2 in.53.2 in.
Front shoulder roomno53.8 in.53.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.3 in.37.3 in.37.3 in.
Rear leg room31.5 in.31.5 in.31.5 in.
Rear hip Roomno52.3 in.52.3 in.
Rear shoulder roomno52.8 in.52.8 in.
Measurements
Length173.4 in.173.4 in.173.4 in.
Curb weight2647 lbs.2647 lbs.2915 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.0 cu.ft.15.0 cu.ft.15.0 cu.ft.
Height56.1 in.56.1 in.56.2 in.
Wheel base97.4 in.97.4 in.97.4 in.
Width66.7 in.66.7 in.66.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Pearl Red
  • Dusty Mauve
  • Black
  • Alpine White
  • Satin Silver
  • Windsor Blue
  • Tornado Red
  • Steel Blue
  • Turquoise
  • Dusty Mauve
  • Windsor Blue
  • Satin Silver
  • Tornado Red
  • Turquoise
  • Alpine White
  • Black
  • Pearl Red
  • Steel Blue
  • Pearl Red
  • Steel Blue
  • Dusty Mauve
  • Black
  • Tornado Red
  • Alpine White
  • Windsor Blue
  • Satin Silver
  • Turquoise
