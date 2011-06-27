Used 1994 Volkswagen Jetta Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|V6
|Combined MPG
|23
|23
|19
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|21/28 mpg
|21/28 mpg
|16/23 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|304.5/406.0 mi.
|304.5/406.0 mi.
|232.0/333.5 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|14.5 gal.
|14.5 gal.
|14.5 gal.
|Combined MPG
|23
|23
|19
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|122 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
|122 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
|177 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Base engine size
|2.0 l
|2.0 l
|2.8 l
|Horsepower
|115 hp @ 5400 rpm
|115 hp @ 5400 rpm
|172 hp @ 5800 rpm
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|V6
|Turning circle
|no
|32.6 ft.
|34.2 ft.
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|39.2 in.
|39.2 in.
|37.5 in.
|Front leg room
|42.3 in.
|42.3 in.
|42.3 in.
|Front hip room
|no
|53.2 in.
|53.2 in.
|Front shoulder room
|no
|53.8 in.
|53.8 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|37.3 in.
|37.3 in.
|37.3 in.
|Rear leg room
|31.5 in.
|31.5 in.
|31.5 in.
|Rear hip Room
|no
|52.3 in.
|52.3 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|no
|52.8 in.
|52.8 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|173.4 in.
|173.4 in.
|173.4 in.
|Curb weight
|2647 lbs.
|2647 lbs.
|2915 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|15.0 cu.ft.
|15.0 cu.ft.
|15.0 cu.ft.
|Height
|56.1 in.
|56.1 in.
|56.2 in.
|Wheel base
|97.4 in.
|97.4 in.
|97.4 in.
|Width
|66.7 in.
|66.7 in.
|66.7 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
