Used 2014 Volkswagen Jetta Hybrid Sedan Consumer Reviews

More about the 2014 Jetta Hybrid
4.0
5 reviews
Hybrid Transmission Failure

Paul Angelo, 04/23/2019
SEL Premium 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM)
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

My wife and I loved these cars so we purchased two of the SEL models. They both drove very well for a couple of years with excellent mileage but when each of them got close to 100,000 miles the hybrid transmission failed on both of them. No local mechanic would work on the complex transmission and the dealership quoted $7,000 to replace. There is clearly something wrong with the design.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
So far, so good

Mel Benva, 01/14/2018
SEL 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM)
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Bought a 2014 in 2017 with under 37k miles, 2 year/ 24k VW extended warranty. Original list NEW was more than double what I paid 3 years later. Am happy with the car, so far. Am getting used to it as I had an 04 Envoy - truck based with no technology. Enjoying the turbo and the fast response. Great handling. Loving the electric motor in heavy traffic with my average mpgs 41.88. Could possibly get higher, if I didn't find myself going much faster than I should be. I expect to own the car another 150k miles, and hope to enjoy it for many years.

Performance
Tansmission problem

Edward Lanney, 12/12/2019
4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM)
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Bought car 2016 it was 2013 with only 10,000 miles thought what a deal well with only 59,000 miles and tranny is dead along with the electric motor. they want over 7000 dollars to repair I don't think so we will be junking this piece of crap. V.W. knew of these tranny problems and did not care about the customer just the bottom line. I will never ever buy another V. W. again and will never recomened to others.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Great hybrid

Linn Ardner, 06/12/2016
SEL Premium 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM)
1 of 2 people found this review helpful

Sharp car....two tone seat..great wheels...sports car handling👏👏👏

Performance
Interior
A Snappy little Hybrid... not an oxymoron.

Jim Miller, 04/12/2017
SE 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM)
1 of 5 people found this review helpful

I did not know what I would get to replace my daughter's TDI after the buy back, she loves the growl of her little diesel. This hybrid comes close or maybe even does the diesel one better. We are looking forward to putting this car through its paces.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
