Used 2014 Volkswagen Jetta Hybrid Sedan Consumer Reviews

Hybrid Transmission Failure Paul Angelo , 04/23/2019 SEL Premium 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM) 2 of 2 people found this review helpful My wife and I loved these cars so we purchased two of the SEL models. They both drove very well for a couple of years with excellent mileage but when each of them got close to 100,000 miles the hybrid transmission failed on both of them. No local mechanic would work on the complex transmission and the dealership quoted $7,000 to replace. There is clearly something wrong with the design.

So far, so good Mel Benva , 01/14/2018 SEL 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM) 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Bought a 2014 in 2017 with under 37k miles, 2 year/ 24k VW extended warranty. Original list NEW was more than double what I paid 3 years later. Am happy with the car, so far. Am getting used to it as I had an 04 Envoy - truck based with no technology. Enjoying the turbo and the fast response. Great handling. Loving the electric motor in heavy traffic with my average mpgs 41.88. Could possibly get higher, if I didn't find myself going much faster than I should be. I expect to own the car another 150k miles, and hope to enjoy it for many years.

Tansmission problem Edward Lanney , 12/12/2019 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM) 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Bought car 2016 it was 2013 with only 10,000 miles thought what a deal well with only 59,000 miles and tranny is dead along with the electric motor. they want over 7000 dollars to repair I don't think so we will be junking this piece of crap. V.W. knew of these tranny problems and did not care about the customer just the bottom line. I will never ever buy another V. W. again and will never recomened to others.

Great hybrid Linn Ardner , 06/12/2016 SEL Premium 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM) 1 of 2 people found this review helpful Sharp car....two tone seat..great wheels...sports car handling👏👏👏