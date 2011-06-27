Used 2012 Volkswagen GTI Hatchback Consumer Reviews
Great real car
I drive sports cars. I frequently end up selling them due to not being able to use all their power and features on the road. The GTI Gives real world performance. You can utilize all the gears without committing a felony. Well balanced. Powerful but not too much. Power comes on smoothly from about 2000 rpm (when boost is entered) all the way up. No need to keep it up at redline all day. I finally have a car that is comfortable enough to commute in yet still sporty enough to take the twisty way home. If you're a number racer, buy a Ferrari. If you love to drive pick up the gti. Easy real 4 passenger commuter near mini s performance. Corners near red territory.
So far, very impressed
I've owned cars that cost $20K more than this GTI. Yet none of them were more refined, fun to drive, or as well executed as this car. The moment I took a test drive I was sold. The fun factor, the way it handles, the performance, the amazing build quality, the steering wheel and pedals, and the incredible DSG gearbox that has to be driven to be believed (it changes gears in 1/10th of a sec and is faster AND more economical than the slightly lighter and cheaper stick shift). I think this is one of the best value cars out there, even the base model is generously equipped. It's the most fun car I've owned in a very long time, really loving it so far.
The 50-mile review
This is a 50 mile "first impressions" for my GTI autobahn, DSG, 4dr. The plethora of positive reviews online are right: excellent build quality, amazing driving dynamics, quiet smooth ride for size, excellent brakes, and great looking with a squat, low stance. The DSG takes getting used to and does feel hesitant at first but "squirts" you around town. As with previous GTIs, torque is abundant. I put two boosters and a nine year old in the back no problem! They are skinny though. Issues. There are a few minor ergonomic foibles. With the correct driving position for me, the steering wheel obstructs the top of speedo. Some controls are too low and parts of them cannot be visualized.
So Far, Love this Car
After buying a new 2012 VW passat in July 2012, I decided to trade it in for a new 2012 GTI. While the passat was a nice BIG family sedan, I wanted to drive something fun and sporty. Also, I was having alot of trouble seeing at night with the Passat. Anyway, I got the new GTI over the weekend. It is so entirely different than the passat. I can understand why people say they look forward to driving it everyday. I feel the same way. The visibility, comfort and feel of the car is so great. It's smaller, but still has plenty of room. I find that I'm playing the stereo less now because I like listening to the sound of the engine and the turbo.
So far so good
My first VW ever and digging it!. I've always had interest in GTI and there was 0% apr opportunity back in July. One test drive pretty much sold me the car. My attachment of this car is almost equal to the time when i got my first car back in 1988(Nissan Maxima). Although, brand new car picked up from the dealer was already defective with faulty head light ballester, it has not given me any other issues so far. I see why people rave about this car...driving this car is very gratifying. It may not be the most powerful or reliable car but for me, this car has more personality than competitors.
