Used 1998 Volkswagen GTI Consumer Reviews

More about the 1998 GTI
5(42%)4(53%)3(5%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.4
19 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Great little car

guymeister, 01/24/2012
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I bought mine new back in 1998, expecting to keep it a few years. Almost 14 years later it's still going strong and I still like it. The good things about it are that it's fast, quick, and nimble. The seats are form fitting and keep you from moving around. Repairs have been rare, but fairly expensive when they came. The strangest one was the replacement of the thermostat, which 1 garage couldn't even find, and that the dealer replaced for $450. In general, though, it's been very reliable. The only down side to it is that you feel every bump in the road. That gets annoying after a while.

Report Abuse

The German Escort

sethjvm, 09/19/2002
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

The car is essentially a German version of the Ford Escort. It's: *cheap *small *good fuel economy *hatchback *should be fairly reliable

Report Abuse

my review

nic, 07/09/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

very simple. this car has been great, but that maybe because i don't drive it very far on a daily basis.

Report Abuse

vr6

vw4life2010, 10/29/2010
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

i love my 98 gti vr6 only thing i think it really needs is 2 be lowered and bigger sway bar front and back

Report Abuse

A car with character.

ginstery, 11/07/2013
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I love this car, it's just fun. As much as the rust and minor issues annoy me, in the end it puts a smile on my face every time I sit behind the steering wheel. You feel the road as you drive it, and with that you gain a connection with the car, as if it's an extension of yourself. As much as I'd love a brand new clean car, I can't help but think it just wouldn't be as much of a joy to drive. 150,000 miles, 10,000 of which are mine, and many more to come.

Report Abuse
