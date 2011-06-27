Used 1992 Volkswagen GTI Consumer Reviews
Great, Practical, Fun to Drive car
Why the Golf and cars like it aren't the best selling cars in the U.S. I don't understand. You have the practicality of a hatchback for carrying stuff, you have the performance of a hot rod for driving pleasure and the comfort of a luxary car (especially w/ the Recarro seats) for the price these cars sell at, it's pretty much a steal. I've got 160,000 miles on on with the original clutch and it's still running like gangbusters. Yes, you have to take care of them. They're not for people who don't know what a hood latch is. But, the amount of car you get in one package is awesome. It's worth taking care of this vehicle.
good
Best wv car ever
92 GTI !6v Classic
Last of the true GTI's. Nimble, Fast, and Handled like a GTI.. VW was able to also design this car with a comfortable, yet, communicative ride. These are the "just right" GTI's. Expect some issues. It is a VW. Not a Honda Civic. Electrical problems (rather minor, but annoying ones nevertheless). Also I have gone through 2 distributors in barely 35k miles. One had a defective seal, but Bosch didn't cover it. The seats are the nicest most comfortable I have, well, ever sat in stock in any car. REAL Recaros. I added a set of KW Coilovers & Neuspeed sways. and the pretty orig BBS wheels were too soft for USA roads, went with TSW 15". Handles+. Shift Kit, TT Exhaust. Grin, Repair, Repeat.
Sponsored cars related to the GTI
Related Used 1992 Volkswagen GTI info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner