- $9,788Great Deal | $1,454 below market
2014 Volkswagen GTI Wolfsburg Edition110,219 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
SCOTTIS AUTO SALES - Sarasota / Florida
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Volkswagen GTI Wolfsburg Edition with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWHD7AJ3EW000179
Stock: 6143
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $8,990Great Deal | $1,173 below market
2011 Volkswagen GTI Base114,338 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
I-Deal Cars - Camp Hill / Pennsylvania
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Volkswagen GTI with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWHV7AJ1BW321727
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$9,445Great Deal | $882 below market
2011 Volkswagen GTI Base94,262 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Laurel BMW of Westmont - Westmont / Illinois
Sun/Moonroof Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler United Gray Metallic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. This 2011 Volkswagen GTI Autobahn is proudly offered by Laurel BMW of Westmont Only the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee can offer you the comfort of knowing you made the right purchase. This vehicle was engineered to be both economically and environmentally friendly with exceptional fuel efficiency. This low mileage Volkswagen GTI has barely been touched. It's the next best thing to buying new. More information about the 2011 Volkswagen GTI: The GTI sticks with its model heritage, offering surprisingly quick acceleration and crisp handling while sipping fuel. Handling has been improved again in the latest GTI, to give it a lighter, quicker feel, yet the GTI still offers interior appointments that are more premium compared to other sporty small cars and safety and entertainment features that are otherwise in the realm of luxury vehicles. Price is a big selling point for the GTI as well; starting around $23,000, the GTI offers a lot of performance for less money than other hot hatches and a lot less than all-wheel-drive machines like the Subaru Impreza WRX and Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution. Strengths of this model include excellent DSG transmission, Strong all-around performance, classy interior, good fuel economy, and strong safety *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Volkswagen GTI with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWEV7AJ6BW157118
Stock: BW157118
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- $10,995Great Deal
2013 Volkswagen GTI PZEV78,406 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Al Meyer Ford - Lufkin / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Volkswagen GTI PZEV with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Heated seats, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWED7AJ6DW116509
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $9,990Great Deal | $566 below market
2012 Volkswagen GTI PZEV94,632 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Sunset Car Company Inc. - Santa Ana / California
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Volkswagen GTI PZEV with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWED7AJ5CW262740
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Price Drop$10,377Good Deal | $434 below market
2012 Volkswagen GTI PZEV86,864 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Heritage Chevrolet Buick - Owings Mills / Maryland
**JUST ARRIVED** **PENDING INSPECTION** **CLEAN CARFAX** **6 SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION** **ALLOY WHEELS** **TURBO CHARGED 2.0L ENGINE** *Your additional costs are sales tax, tag and title fees for the state in which the vehicle will be registered, any dealer-installed options (if applicable) and a $500 dealer processing fee (not required by law). Prices are subject to change, and prior sales are excluded from these offers. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with the dealer.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Volkswagen GTI PZEV with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWED7AJ2CW236760
Stock: AU236760
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- $13,299Good Deal | $781 below market
2014 Volkswagen GTI Wolfsburg Edition54,828 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Auto Center - West Bridgewater / Massachusetts
FOR SALE: 2014 Volkswagen GTI Wolfsburg Edition Hatchback Sedan 4D6 MONTHS WARRANTY INCLUDED*!DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENT! HEATED SEATS!NO ACCIDENT!BUY AND FINANCE CAR@HOME! We will deliver it to you!With 6 months/6000 miles WARRANTY* and WORRY FREE exchange program!How it works?Step 1. Choose a car Step 2. Inspect the car using FaceTime or Video Step 3. Prepare for your delivery Step 4. Request delivery Step 5. Drive it,love it, make it yoursQuestions?Call 774-225-05952014 Volkswagen GTI is in Excellent condition inside and out, drives and looks GREAT. It has been well maintained and well taken care of, fully serviced and ready to go. One of the nicest vehicle you will find, Priced to Sell!!! This car is so clean and sturdy - you'll feel like it is brand new. This vehicle won't last long, take it home today!!! Don't wait no more, stop by and check it out - you can't lose on this deal. You will be happy! 'Based on its total package of performance, comfort and everyday convenience, the 2014 Volkswagen GTI remains one of our top picks for a sporty hatchback.' Edmund's expert reviewPros:- Lively engine- DSG transmission balances performance with convenience- hatchback versatility- upscale interior- compliant ride- good fuel economy.For additional vehicle information and to schedule a test drive,please ask to our sales department at 774-225-0595 Why people buy from us?-OVER 200 QUALITY PRE-OWNED CARS AND TRUCKS- BEST DEALS based upon up to date market research and analysis- 3DAYS/100 MILES EXCHANGE PROGRAM! Like your vehicle or exchange it! WORRY FREE!- EASY FINANCING for good,bad,no credit. We have 98% approval rate- FREE CARFAX REPORT- WE TAKE ANY TRADE-INS! We want to buy your car even if you don't buy from us- QUALITY SERVICEWhat are you waiting for?Call now (774)225-0595 or visit our website: www.acenterstore.com Do you thinking about finance?We have 98% approval rate and working with any credit. Our finance department is dedicated to finding the best possible rates and terms for you. Please, write down what you need to bring in so you can take immediate delivery of the vehicle you selected: Driver license, Two recent paystubs, References, Phone or utility bill (in customer name), Title for your trade. Even if you buying car from out of state we can do FINANCING for you and offer low cost DELIVERY SERVICE to your door.Thanks for visiting ACenterstore.com and hope that you find the vehicle of your dreams at our amazing dealership.________________________________________863 North Main st West Bridgewater MA 02379Office 774-225-0595 email AcenterSales@gmail.com www.ACenterSales.com*Terms & Disclosures & DisclaimerAll pricing and details are believed to be accurate, but we do not warrant or guarantee such accuracy. Vehicle information is based off standard equipment and may vary from vehicle to vehicle. Call or email for complete vehicle specific information. Sales Tax, Title, License Fee, Registration Fee, Dealer Documentation Fee $487, Finance Charges, Emission Testing Fees and Compliance Fees are additional to the advertised price. Every qualified vehicle purchased at the advertised price will receive a complimentary 6 month/ 6,000 mile power train dealer warranty. This offer is not redeemable for cash and may not be combined with any other discount or offer.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Volkswagen GTI Wolfsburg Edition with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWHD7AJ0EW005193
Stock: 11-3550
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $8,999Fair Deal | $381 below market
2011 Volkswagen GTI Base109,455 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Empire Auto Sales (SD) - Sioux Falls / South Dakota
Sharpe car with the right options.. A must see. we do all the service work and you get a 90 day warranty on the power train good in any town in the U.S. The front windshield is in excellent condition. The paint is in great shape and condition. No dings are visible on this vehicle. The tires are slightly worn with about 75% of tread life left. The interior was well maintained and is extra clean. The exterior was well maintained and is extra clean. The transmission shifts very smoothly. The engine is functioning properly and has no issues. The brakes are in great condition. The battery is in excellent condition. The car was previously owned by a non smoker. A mini spare tire is included with this vehicle. Be an Empire Buyer today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Volkswagen GTI with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWHV7AJ9BW087160
Stock: 2529
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $13,390Fair Deal
2014 Volkswagen GTI Wolfsburg Edition61,682 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram North Richland Hills - North Richland Hills / Texas
Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Check out this gently-used 2014 Volkswagen GTI we recently got in. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Everyone hates the gas pump. Skip a few gas stations with this super fuel efficient VolkswagenGTI. It's not a misprint. And the odometer isn't broken. This is a very low mileage Volkswagen GTI. A rare find these days. More information about the 2014 Volkswagen GTI: The Volkswagen GTI offers strong performance, yet it has essentially the same space-efficient interior layout of the Golf hatchback--and that's a major asset for those who need to use the GTI as a daily driver. It also offers impressive fuel economy--up to 33 mpg highway. Pricing and value are also major selling points for the GTI, compared to most other small, sporty hatchbacks. With a bottom-line base price of $25,000, the GTI doesn't cost all that much more than economy-minded small hatchbacks, yet it offers sportier and more athletic performance, a more exclusive look and a good list of standard features. Strengths of this model include impressive fuel economy, excellent DSG transmission, straightforward, practical, and spacious interior layout, Athletic, responsive driving feel, affordable performance, and great steering and handling All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Volkswagen GTI Wolfsburg Edition with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWHD7AJ7EW004137
Stock: EW004137
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- $9,499Good Deal | $662 below market
2013 Volkswagen GTI Wolfsburg Edition107,365 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
R n B Cars - Denver / Colorado
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Volkswagen GTI Wolfsburg Edition with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Heated seats, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWHV7AJ1DW139903
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $9,000Good Deal | $411 below market
2011 Volkswagen GTI Base110,412 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
The Auto Source - Orlando / Florida
We are OPEN! Your safety is our TOP Priority. Recent Arrival! NON SMOKERS CAR, MOONROOF/SUNROOF, LOCAL TRADE-IN, CERTIFIED AUTOCHECK VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT, BLUETOOTH, HEATED SEATS, OVER $25K ORIGINAL WINDOW STICKER!, 2.0L I4 TSI DOHC 16V Turbocharged, 6-Speed Manual, 18" Detroit Alloy Wheels, ABS brakes, AM/FM radio: SIRIUS, CD player, Heated Top Sport Front Seats, Illuminated entry, Interlagos Cloth Seat Trim, Power moonroof, Radio: Premium 8 Touch-Screen w/In-Dash CD Changer, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Spoiler, Sport steering wheel, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors. https://www.kbb.com/kbbreport/zr3p3 21/31 City/Highway MPGReviews: * Hatchback versatility, unmatched interior sophistication, confident handling, supple ride, good fuel economy. Source: EdmundsAwards: * Car and Driver 10 Best Cars * JD Power APEAL Study * 2011 IIHS Top Safety PickCar and Driver, January 2017.We are constantly sanitizing our vehicles, offices, showroom etc. Your safety continues to be our TOP Priority. You can come to us or we can do a virtual walk-around tour for you. Let us know how you prefer to do business. If coming to our location, please call to set up an appointment as we are limiting the number of guests at our dealership. We are conveniently located at 4601 North John Young Parkway Orlando, FL 32804.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Volkswagen GTI with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWEV7AJ9BW068465
Stock: 065465W
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- New Listing$11,484Good Deal | $381 below market
2012 Volkswagen GTI Autobahn PZEV114,936 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
North American Auto Liquidators - Essington / Pennsylvania
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Volkswagen GTI Autobahn PZEV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Upgraded Headlights.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWHD7AJ8CW241619
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $10,988Fair Deal
2012 Volkswagen GTI Base85,478 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Stockton Auto World - Stockton / California
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Volkswagen GTI with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWHV7AJ1CW257920
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$11,577Good Deal
2011 Volkswagen GTI Base76,767 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Huffines Subaru Corinth - Corinth / Texas
2011 Volkswagen GTI 2.0L I4 TSI DOHC 16V Turbocharged 6-Speed Automatic FWD United Gray Metallic Recent Arrival! Huffines has been satisfying customers forming lifetime friendships in the Greater Dallas area since 1924.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Volkswagen GTI with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWHV7AJ3BW238056
Stock: 20BK8703A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-23-2020
- $8,995
2010 Volkswagen GTI Base102,672 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Grand Subaru - Bensenville / Illinois
Recent Arrival! 2010 Volkswagen GTI Deep Black Metallic 18' Alloy Wheel Package w/All-Season Tires. 21/31 City/Highway MPGGrand Subaru in Bensenville, IL treats the needs of each individual customer with paramount concern. We know that you have high expectations, and as a car dealer we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding those standards. Our experienced Subaru Chicago sales staff is eager to share its knowledge and enthusiasm with you. We encourage you to browse our online inventory, schedule a test drive and investigate financing options.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Volkswagen GTI with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWEV7AJ0AW184944
Stock: 200113XB
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- $12,981
2011 Volkswagen GTI Base58,917 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
AP Fairfax - Fairfax / Virginia
Very nice 2011 VW GTI !! Super clean and well maintained so have fun with this 6 Speed today. Please give us a call for any additional details you might like. Here at AP Fairfax, we have been in business for over 9 years providing excellent customer service. We pride ourselves with having quality, aggressively priced vehicles. All of our vehicles are Va. state safety inspected plus our 120 point check. We have a full service finance department offering some of the lowest rates in the industry along with vehicle warranties covering a wide range of components to suit your needs. Please come in and experience the AP Fairfax difference today, our seasoned staff will be happy to serve you.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Volkswagen GTI with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWEV7AJ7BW321055
Stock: AP00330
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- Price Drop$10,000
2008 Volkswagen GTI Base60,391 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Volkswagen of Downtown Chicago - Chicago / Illinois
FULLY RECONDITIONED!!! MUST SEE!!! The ALL NEW Volkswagen of Downtown Chicago is Proud to offer you this Exceptional 2008 Volkswagen GTI, Appointed with the Trim and is finished in Candy White over Anthracite w/Interlagos Sport Seat Trim inside. We fully understand the importance of VALUING YOUR TIME and providing you a QUALITY VEHICLE!ONE OWNER, LOCAL TRADE!! SUPER CLEAN!!, 10 Speakers, 7J x 17 Denver Alloy Wheels, AM/FM Stereo w/In-Dash 6CD/SIRIUS Satellite, Front fog lights, Front Sport Bucket Seats, High intensity discharge headlights: Xenon, Interlagos Sport Seat Trim, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, SIRIUS Satellite Radio, Split folding rear seat, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel mounted audio controls.As the newest Volkswagen dealer in Chicago, we are bringing a different philosophy to this marketplace. We promise to always provide you with a QUALITY VEHICLE and a GREAT PRICE! We do this by using software that compares our NEW/Used vehicles to the marketplace. Ask to see our reporting, it's pretty cool! We focus on exceptional customer service and respecting your time because once you walk in the doors you are part of our family. Volkswagen of Downtown Chicago also has an outstanding Service Center. For any maintenance needs, large or small, we have the best team to get you back on the road quickly and safe. You can also take advantage of a complimentary Uber while your car is being serviced to continue on with your busy day. Stop by Volkswagen of Downtown Chicago today and let us welcome you into our family.Odometer is 39583 miles below market average!20/29 City/Highway MPG 20/29 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Volkswagen GTI with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWEV71K38W071041
Stock: V006026A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-29-2020
- $6,834
2009 Volkswagen GTI Base136,643 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Germain Volkswagen of Columbus - Columbus / Ohio
Recent Arrival! Schedule home delivery or curbside test drive and pick up. Our dealership is disinfected and we practice social distancing. We offer Extra discounts for active and retired Military, active and retired Law Enforcement, first response teams, and for recent college grads. . We Are #1 in New & CPO Volkswagen volume in our designated area, including most of Ohio and parts of Pennsylvania for the first half of 2020. All New VW vehicles come standard with Apple Car Play or Android Auto and backup camera! All pre-owned vehicles will be safety inspected and road tested. Ask for a copy of the vehicle inspection and a free Carfax vehicle report. We will also provide a complimentary market report for any vehicle in stock upon request.We can offer the best interest rates for excellent credit or challenged credit! Want to get pre-approved? Click on the link; https://www.germainvwofcolumbus.com/finance-application.htm Thank you! 10 Speakers, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, AM/FM Stereo w/In-Dash 6CD Changer, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Front fog lights, Heatable Sport Bucket Seats, Heated door mirrors, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Power door mirrors, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Security system, SIRIUS Satellite Radio, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers. Clean CARFAX.Candy White 2009 Volkswagen GTI Base FWD 2.0L I4 DOHC Turbocharged 6-Speed Manual21/31 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Volkswagen GTI with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWGV71K79W062692
Stock: V9W062692
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020