2019 Volkswagen Golf Hatchback Consumer Reviews

Tremendous handling, quick, responsive and GREAT on gas!! Plenty of leg room front and back. Seats 4 adults comfortably!

6 of 7 people found this review helpful

Tia , 10/30/2019 1.4T S 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M)

3 of 5 people found this review helpful

I love this car so much, compact but enough space for a single person.