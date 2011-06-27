  1. Home
2019 Volkswagen Golf Hatchback Consumer Reviews

What a GREAT car!!

Taylor Family, 12/05/2019
1.4T S 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
6 of 7 people found this review helpful

Tremendous handling, quick, responsive and GREAT on gas!! Plenty of leg room front and back. Seats 4 adults comfortably!

Amazing

Tia, 10/30/2019
1.4T S 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
3 of 5 people found this review helpful

I love this car so much, compact but enough space for a single person.

