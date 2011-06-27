2019 Volkswagen Golf Consumer Reviews
What a GREAT car!!
Taylor Family, 12/05/2019
1.4T S 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
Tremendous handling, quick, responsive and GREAT on gas!! Plenty of leg room front and back. Seats 4 adults comfortably!
Amazing
Tia, 10/30/2019
1.4T S 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
I love this car so much, compact but enough space for a single person.
White lightning
Richard, 06/28/2020
1.4T SE 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
I have a white se with a six speed manual. It’s a pocket rocket. I find myself doing 80 on the interstate without realizing it and it’s ready to go at the green light. I’m 6’2 and this car has amazing leg and head room. I have no idea what gas mileage I’m getting I just no it is on par with my last car, Corolla. I do find the voice recognition for the infotainment system frustrating. The b pillar is to wide. The interior is perfect except for the center arm rest. All in all I love this car.
