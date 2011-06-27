Used 2015 Volkswagen Golf Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Golf Hatchback
TDI SEL 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6M)
True Cost to Own
$31,020*
Total Cash Price
$12,522
TSI Launch Edition 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M)
True Cost to Own
$41,664*
Total Cash Price
$16,818
TDI SE 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6M)
True Cost to Own
$42,881*
Total Cash Price
$17,309
TDI S 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6M)
True Cost to Own
$41,969*
Total Cash Price
$16,941
TSI S 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$30,412*
Total Cash Price
$12,276
TDI S 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$31,628*
Total Cash Price
$12,767
TSI S 4dr Hatchback w/Sunroof (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$44,097*
Total Cash Price
$17,800
TDI SEL 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$30,412*
Total Cash Price
$12,276
TSI S 4dr Hatchback w/Sunroof (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M)
True Cost to Own
$34,366*
Total Cash Price
$13,872
TDI SE 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$37,711*
Total Cash Price
$15,222
TSI SE 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$36,190*
Total Cash Price
$14,608
TSI SEL 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$40,144*
Total Cash Price
$16,204
TSI S 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$39,536*
Total Cash Price
$15,959
TSI S 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M)
True Cost to Own
$37,711*
Total Cash Price
$15,222
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Golf Hatchback TDI SEL 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$745
|$767
|$789
|$814
|$838
|$3,954
|Maintenance
|$1,271
|$741
|$218
|$2,108
|$1,776
|$6,114
|Repairs
|$587
|$680
|$796
|$930
|$1,085
|$4,078
|Taxes & Fees
|$700
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$867
|Financing
|$673
|$542
|$401
|$251
|$91
|$1,957
|Depreciation
|$3,637
|$1,332
|$1,172
|$1,039
|$933
|$8,114
|Fuel
|$1,118
|$1,152
|$1,186
|$1,222
|$1,259
|$5,936
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,730
|$5,255
|$4,604
|$6,407
|$6,024
|$31,020
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Golf Hatchback TSI Launch Edition 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,000
|$1,030
|$1,060
|$1,093
|$1,126
|$5,310
|Maintenance
|$1,707
|$995
|$293
|$2,832
|$2,385
|$8,212
|Repairs
|$788
|$914
|$1,069
|$1,249
|$1,458
|$5,477
|Taxes & Fees
|$940
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,165
|Financing
|$904
|$727
|$538
|$337
|$122
|$2,629
|Depreciation
|$4,885
|$1,789
|$1,574
|$1,396
|$1,254
|$10,898
|Fuel
|$1,502
|$1,547
|$1,593
|$1,641
|$1,691
|$7,973
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,726
|$7,058
|$6,184
|$8,605
|$8,091
|$41,664
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Golf Hatchback TDI SE 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,029
|$1,060
|$1,091
|$1,125
|$1,159
|$5,465
|Maintenance
|$1,757
|$1,024
|$302
|$2,914
|$2,455
|$8,452
|Repairs
|$811
|$940
|$1,100
|$1,286
|$1,500
|$5,637
|Taxes & Fees
|$967
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,199
|Financing
|$931
|$749
|$554
|$347
|$125
|$2,706
|Depreciation
|$5,028
|$1,841
|$1,620
|$1,437
|$1,290
|$11,217
|Fuel
|$1,545
|$1,592
|$1,640
|$1,689
|$1,740
|$8,206
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,068
|$7,264
|$6,365
|$8,856
|$8,327
|$42,881
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Golf Hatchback TDI S 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,007
|$1,038
|$1,068
|$1,101
|$1,134
|$5,349
|Maintenance
|$1,719
|$1,002
|$295
|$2,852
|$2,403
|$8,272
|Repairs
|$793
|$920
|$1,076
|$1,259
|$1,468
|$5,517
|Taxes & Fees
|$947
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,173
|Financing
|$911
|$733
|$542
|$339
|$123
|$2,648
|Depreciation
|$4,921
|$1,802
|$1,586
|$1,406
|$1,263
|$10,978
|Fuel
|$1,512
|$1,558
|$1,605
|$1,653
|$1,703
|$8,032
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,811
|$7,110
|$6,229
|$8,668
|$8,150
|$41,969
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Golf Hatchback TSI S 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$730
|$752
|$774
|$798
|$822
|$3,876
|Maintenance
|$1,246
|$726
|$214
|$2,067
|$1,741
|$5,994
|Repairs
|$575
|$667
|$780
|$912
|$1,064
|$3,998
|Taxes & Fees
|$686
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$850
|Financing
|$660
|$531
|$393
|$246
|$89
|$1,919
|Depreciation
|$3,566
|$1,306
|$1,149
|$1,019
|$915
|$7,955
|Fuel
|$1,096
|$1,129
|$1,163
|$1,198
|$1,234
|$5,820
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,559
|$5,152
|$4,514
|$6,281
|$5,906
|$30,412
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Golf Hatchback TDI S 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$759
|$782
|$805
|$830
|$855
|$4,031
|Maintenance
|$1,296
|$755
|$223
|$2,150
|$1,811
|$6,234
|Repairs
|$598
|$694
|$811
|$948
|$1,107
|$4,158
|Taxes & Fees
|$713
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$884
|Financing
|$686
|$552
|$409
|$256
|$93
|$1,996
|Depreciation
|$3,709
|$1,358
|$1,195
|$1,060
|$952
|$8,273
|Fuel
|$1,140
|$1,174
|$1,210
|$1,246
|$1,283
|$6,053
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,901
|$5,358
|$4,695
|$6,532
|$6,142
|$31,628
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Golf Hatchback TSI S 4dr Hatchback w/Sunroof (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,059
|$1,090
|$1,122
|$1,157
|$1,192
|$5,620
|Maintenance
|$1,807
|$1,053
|$310
|$2,997
|$2,524
|$8,691
|Repairs
|$834
|$967
|$1,131
|$1,322
|$1,543
|$5,797
|Taxes & Fees
|$995
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,233
|Financing
|$957
|$770
|$570
|$357
|$129
|$2,783
|Depreciation
|$5,171
|$1,894
|$1,666
|$1,478
|$1,327
|$11,535
|Fuel
|$1,589
|$1,637
|$1,686
|$1,737
|$1,789
|$8,439
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,411
|$7,470
|$6,545
|$9,107
|$8,564
|$44,097
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Golf Hatchback TDI SEL 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$730
|$752
|$774
|$798
|$822
|$3,876
|Maintenance
|$1,246
|$726
|$214
|$2,067
|$1,741
|$5,994
|Repairs
|$575
|$667
|$780
|$912
|$1,064
|$3,998
|Taxes & Fees
|$686
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$850
|Financing
|$660
|$531
|$393
|$246
|$89
|$1,919
|Depreciation
|$3,566
|$1,306
|$1,149
|$1,019
|$915
|$7,955
|Fuel
|$1,096
|$1,129
|$1,163
|$1,198
|$1,234
|$5,820
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,559
|$5,152
|$4,514
|$6,281
|$5,906
|$30,412
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Golf Hatchback TSI S 4dr Hatchback w/Sunroof (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$825
|$850
|$875
|$902
|$929
|$4,380
|Maintenance
|$1,408
|$820
|$242
|$2,336
|$1,967
|$6,773
|Repairs
|$650
|$754
|$881
|$1,031
|$1,202
|$4,518
|Taxes & Fees
|$775
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$960
|Financing
|$746
|$600
|$444
|$278
|$101
|$2,168
|Depreciation
|$4,030
|$1,476
|$1,298
|$1,151
|$1,034
|$8,989
|Fuel
|$1,238
|$1,276
|$1,314
|$1,354
|$1,394
|$6,577
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,672
|$5,822
|$5,101
|$7,098
|$6,674
|$34,366
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Golf Hatchback TDI SE 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$905
|$932
|$960
|$990
|$1,019
|$4,806
|Maintenance
|$1,545
|$900
|$265
|$2,563
|$2,159
|$7,433
|Repairs
|$713
|$827
|$967
|$1,131
|$1,319
|$4,958
|Taxes & Fees
|$851
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,054
|Financing
|$818
|$658
|$487
|$305
|$110
|$2,380
|Depreciation
|$4,422
|$1,619
|$1,425
|$1,264
|$1,135
|$9,864
|Fuel
|$1,359
|$1,400
|$1,442
|$1,486
|$1,530
|$7,217
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,613
|$6,388
|$5,597
|$7,788
|$7,323
|$37,711
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Golf Hatchback TSI SE 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$869
|$895
|$921
|$950
|$978
|$4,612
|Maintenance
|$1,483
|$864
|$255
|$2,460
|$2,072
|$7,133
|Repairs
|$684
|$794
|$928
|$1,085
|$1,266
|$4,758
|Taxes & Fees
|$816
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$1,012
|Financing
|$785
|$632
|$468
|$293
|$106
|$2,284
|Depreciation
|$4,244
|$1,554
|$1,367
|$1,213
|$1,089
|$9,466
|Fuel
|$1,304
|$1,344
|$1,384
|$1,426
|$1,468
|$6,926
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,185
|$6,131
|$5,372
|$7,474
|$7,028
|$36,190
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Golf Hatchback TSI SEL 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$964
|$993
|$1,022
|$1,053
|$1,085
|$5,116
|Maintenance
|$1,645
|$958
|$282
|$2,728
|$2,298
|$7,912
|Repairs
|$759
|$880
|$1,030
|$1,204
|$1,404
|$5,277
|Taxes & Fees
|$906
|$54
|$54
|$54
|$54
|$1,122
|Financing
|$871
|$701
|$519
|$325
|$117
|$2,533
|Depreciation
|$4,707
|$1,724
|$1,517
|$1,345
|$1,208
|$10,501
|Fuel
|$1,447
|$1,490
|$1,535
|$1,581
|$1,629
|$7,682
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,298
|$6,801
|$5,958
|$8,291
|$7,796
|$40,144
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Golf Hatchback TSI S 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$949
|$978
|$1,006
|$1,037
|$1,069
|$5,039
|Maintenance
|$1,620
|$944
|$278
|$2,687
|$2,263
|$7,792
|Repairs
|$748
|$867
|$1,014
|$1,186
|$1,383
|$5,197
|Taxes & Fees
|$892
|$53
|$53
|$53
|$53
|$1,105
|Financing
|$858
|$690
|$511
|$320
|$116
|$2,495
|Depreciation
|$4,636
|$1,698
|$1,494
|$1,325
|$1,190
|$10,342
|Fuel
|$1,425
|$1,468
|$1,512
|$1,557
|$1,604
|$7,566
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,127
|$6,698
|$5,868
|$8,165
|$7,678
|$39,536
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Golf Hatchback TSI S 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$905
|$932
|$960
|$990
|$1,019
|$4,806
|Maintenance
|$1,545
|$900
|$265
|$2,563
|$2,159
|$7,433
|Repairs
|$713
|$827
|$967
|$1,131
|$1,319
|$4,958
|Taxes & Fees
|$851
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,054
|Financing
|$818
|$658
|$487
|$305
|$110
|$2,380
|Depreciation
|$4,422
|$1,619
|$1,425
|$1,264
|$1,135
|$9,864
|Fuel
|$1,359
|$1,400
|$1,442
|$1,486
|$1,530
|$7,217
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,613
|$6,388
|$5,597
|$7,788
|$7,323
|$37,711
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2015 Golf
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2015 Volkswagen Golf in Virginia is:not available
