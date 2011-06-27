Used 2005 Volkswagen Golf Diesel Consumer Reviews
Love this car!
I bought my 2005 Golf TDI brand new in February 2005. I love the fuel mileage - average of 46-48 mpg and I don't visit the gas station very often. It is a really fun car to drive with what feels like lots of power due to the torque. It is, however, expensive to maintain and not always easy to find a good local VW mechanic. VW dealer service always seems to be sub par (I have been to 3 different dealers for service). I still would not give up my car because I do love driving it!
Good for the long haul.
I drive about 115 miles round trip to work. All I have ever done is change the oil (about every 12-15k miles), replace a couple head lights, and change the tires. My car has yet to need brakes or any major repair. The perfect stylish, fun to drive, daily commuter!
Great engine/Gearbox shonkybuild quality
The engine is great and mates wonderfully to the DSG The car has plenty of torque and is responsive I am very disappointed with the quality of the materials used Car dealer service is very expensive. http://ontargetreviews.blogspot.com/2010/09/2005-vw-golf-tdi-20-comfortline.html
Carbon Build Up
We are loyal VW owners. We are on our 5th VW, a 2005 Golf TDI. After on 10,000 miles we had carbon build up on the fuel injector which was not covered by the 4 year / 50,000 mile warranty. The repair cost about $1,000. VW blamed the problem on WA & OR not having fuel standards. When asked if the vehicle was garaged in any other state would the warranty cover the repair - VW's answer was "no." VW's quality has gone down in the over the years and unfortunately this will be our last VW since the company will not stand behind their product.
Excllent Buy
I purchased the diesel since I do alot of mid distance driving. The performance is fine with amazing low RPM torque. Highway performance is first class and the fuel efficiency is even better than advertised. This was an excellent choice and was well worth the slightly higher sticker price. I saved that in the first few months on fuel.
