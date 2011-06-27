Used 2005 Volkswagen Golf Diesel Consumer Reviews

Love this car! lizzieinmd , 12/07/2013 8 of 8 people found this review helpful I bought my 2005 Golf TDI brand new in February 2005. I love the fuel mileage - average of 46-48 mpg and I don't visit the gas station very often. It is a really fun car to drive with what feels like lots of power due to the torque. It is, however, expensive to maintain and not always easy to find a good local VW mechanic. VW dealer service always seems to be sub par (I have been to 3 different dealers for service). I still would not give up my car because I do love driving it! Report Abuse

Good for the long haul. scvcampdavis , 12/26/2007 8 of 10 people found this review helpful I drive about 115 miles round trip to work. All I have ever done is change the oil (about every 12-15k miles), replace a couple head lights, and change the tires. My car has yet to need brakes or any major repair. The perfect stylish, fun to drive, daily commuter!

Great engine/Gearbox shonkybuild quality De Spear , 10/26/2010 3 of 3 people found this review helpful The engine is great and mates wonderfully to the DSG The car has plenty of torque and is responsive I am very disappointed with the quality of the materials used Car dealer service is very expensive. http://ontargetreviews.blogspot.com/2010/09/2005-vw-golf-tdi-20-comfortline.html

Carbon Build Up Tom , 01/20/2006 2 of 3 people found this review helpful We are loyal VW owners. We are on our 5th VW, a 2005 Golf TDI. After on 10,000 miles we had carbon build up on the fuel injector which was not covered by the 4 year / 50,000 mile warranty. The repair cost about $1,000. VW blamed the problem on WA & OR not having fuel standards. When asked if the vehicle was garaged in any other state would the warranty cover the repair - VW's answer was "no." VW's quality has gone down in the over the years and unfortunately this will be our last VW since the company will not stand behind their product.