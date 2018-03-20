Used 2018 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack for Sale Near Me

Clay Cooley Volkswagen Of Park Cities - Dallas / Texas

**MP3, ** ALLOY WHEELS, ** Alloy Wheels / Premium Wheels, ** Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, ** Backup Camera, ** Bluetooth, Hands-Free, ** Brake Assist, ** Cruise Control, ** Heated Seats, ** Keyless Entry, ** Portable Audio Connection, ** Stability Control, ** Steering Wheel Controls, ** USB Port, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control.CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.Platinum Gray Metallic 2018 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack 4D Wagon TSI S 1.8L I4 Turbocharged DOHC 16V SULEV II 170hp AWD 6-Speed DSG Automatic with Tiptronic

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2018 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack TSI S with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automated_manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

25 Combined MPG ( 22 City/ 30 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 3VWH17AU9JM761776

Stock: KM037541A

Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

Listed since: 04-18-2020