Used 2018 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack for Sale Near Me
- 24,653 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$23,000$1,440 Below Market
Courtesy Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Superstition Springs - Mesa / Arizona
Although we have always offered home delivery of vehicle purchase, we have substantially increased our trained staff to accommodate your request of a home delivery with a Courtesy CJDR White Glove Delivery experience. We can bring the vehicle and the paperwork to you if you do not wish to come into our clean facility. We are happy to provide virtual vehicle walk-around via Facetime, Skype or Snapcell at your convenience. RECENT OIL CHANGE, PASSED DEALER INSPECTION, PROFESSIONALLY DETAILED, 1 OWNER, CLEAN CARFAX, LOW MILES, HARD TO FIND ALLTRACK, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control. 2018 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack TSI SEL AWD 6-Speed DSG Automatic with Tiptronic 1.8L I4 Turbocharged DOHC 16V SULEV II 170hpPriced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Clean CARFAX.22/30 City/Highway MPGWith growing Concern to the Coronavirus/COVID-19 epidemic in our community we have taken steps to ensure the safety of our customers and staff. All public spaces are receiving frequent cleaning and disinfecting. Hand sanitizing stations are placed throughout the dealership, like sales, parts and service departments.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack TSI SEL with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWH17AU5JM750399
Stock: 201769A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 29,636 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$19,000
Clay Cooley Volkswagen Of Park Cities - Dallas / Texas
**MP3, ** ALLOY WHEELS, ** Alloy Wheels / Premium Wheels, ** Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, ** Backup Camera, ** Bluetooth, Hands-Free, ** Brake Assist, ** Cruise Control, ** Heated Seats, ** Keyless Entry, ** Portable Audio Connection, ** Stability Control, ** Steering Wheel Controls, ** USB Port, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control.CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.Platinum Gray Metallic 2018 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack 4D Wagon TSI S 1.8L I4 Turbocharged DOHC 16V SULEV II 170hp AWD 6-Speed DSG Automatic with TiptronicClay Cooley Auto Group proudly serves pre-owned car and truck buyers from Dallas, Fort Worth, Arlington, Richardson, Mesquite, Lewisville, Plano, Irving, Park Cities, Rockwall, and all surrounding areas throughout the Metroplex! We strive to always provide the highest quality of customer service and keep a wide selection of quality pre-owned vehicles in stock. All pre-owned vehicles must undergo extensive inspections and the Clay Cooley Connected & Protected package allows you all the benefits of ELO GPS, Anti-Theft Protection, Interior and Exterior Protection, and Interior Repair Protection. Clay Cooley Auto Group is the home of the Clay Cooley Family Guarantee and offers a 3-DAY MONEY BACK GUARANTEE which means you can return the brand new vehicle to us within 3-DAYS or up to 150 miles and Clay Cooley gives you all your money back, guaranteed. DFW's first ever Clay Cooley Family Guarantee Program also offers a 7-DAY VEHICLE EXCHANGE, where you can exchange the vehicle for up to 7-DAYS or up to 250 miles. ClayCooley.com has access to over 2000 new cars, trucks, vans and suv's. Shop me first, Show me last, either way come see Clay!Minutes from Downtown Dallas, Love Field, SMU, Highland Park, and Oak Cliff we are centrally located to better fit your needs. Clay Cooley has the largest new VW inventory in the DFW Metroplex, so finding your new VW is easy! 7 Day Vehicle Exchange Program on cars, trucks, and SUV inventory in Dallas, near Irving, Visit us at https://www.claycooleyvwparkcities.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack TSI S with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWH17AU9JM761776
Stock: KM037541A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 04-18-2020
- 9,929 milesLemon history, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$19,995
WCG Enterprises - Holliston / Massachusetts
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Lemon History
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: Yes
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack TSI SEL with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWH17AU2JM764194
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 14,412 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$23,471$2,281 Below Market
Volkswagen of Kirkland - Kirkland / Washington
2018 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack TSI SE 4Motion Deep Black Pearl Metallic AWD 1.8L I4 Turbocharged DOHC 16V SULEV II 170hp 6-Speed DSG Automatic with TiptronicNew Price!CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.ABS brakes, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Comfort Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control.Odometer is 14692 miles below market average!Certified.Come to www.vwofkirkland.com To See Our Specials!! Call 425-898-2500 for help with any of Departments!! Like us on our Facebook page and see our how we are involved in our local Community.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack TSI SE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWH17AUXJM750625
Stock: 3118
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 8,960 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$22,890$449 Below Market
City Volkswagen of Chicago - Chicago / Illinois
JUST ARRIVED!! 1 OWNER!! CERTIFIED!! CLEAN CARFAX!! NO ACCIDENTS OR DAMAGES REPORTED!! 4MOTION!! BALANCE OF VW'S 6YR/72,000 MILE NEW CAR WARRANTY PLUS AN ADDITIONAL 1YR OR 12,000 MILES INCLUDED IN SALE PRICE!! CITY VW IS THE #1 CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED DEALER IN ILLINOIS!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack TSI S with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWH17AU6JM766787
Stock: CP762
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- 37,893 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$20,900$2,383 Below Market
J Bertolet Volkswagen - Orwigsburg / Pennsylvania
If you're looking for a smooth ride, look no further than this 2018 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack TSI SE 4Motion with a push button start, backup camera, braking assist, hill start assist, stability control, traction control, Sirius satellite radio, anti-lock brakes, dual airbags, and side air bag system. This one's a deal at $20,900. Only one person before you has had the experience of owning this vehicle! With a 5-star crash test rating, this is one of the safest vehicles you can buy. Complete with a sharp silk blue metallic exterior and a titan black interior, this vehicle is in high demand. Call today and take this one out for a spin! Contact Information: J Bertolet Volkswagen, 555 Rt 61, Orwigsburg, PA, 17961, Phone: 5703660501, E-mail: johnbertolet@jbertolet.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack TSI SE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWH17AU1JM753896
Stock: 10338A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
- 12,379 milesLemon history, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$23,980
Driven Auto Sales - Burbank / Illinois
TEXT OR CALL US AT 708-540-2613 Driven Auto Sales is pleased to present this 2018 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack. This wagon by VW features the SEL trim and is powered by a 1.8 liter Turbocharged four cylinder engine with 4MOTION All Wheel Drive. One Owner, Factory Warranty! Keyless entry, push to start, leather seats, panoramic roof, rear view camera, park assist, forward collision warning, adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, touchscreen navigation system, 18 inch alloy wheels, and much more! Here at Driven Auto Sales, we pride ourselves in our selection of vehicles as well as our top notch customer service. We urge you to come in and take a look for yourself, you won't be disappointed! *MANUFACTURER BUYBACK - DISCLOSURE TO SIGN UPON PURCHASE* - Air Conditioning, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, Leather Interior Surface, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Remote Fuel Door, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Rep at 708-229-8100 or info@drivenauto.net for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Lemon History
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: Yes
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack TSI SEL with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWH17AU7JM750193
Stock: 12756
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 27,035 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$22,716$1,709 Below Market
Emich Volkswagen - Denver / Colorado
Clean CARFAX. One-Owner. Certified. Equipped with: Kessy-Keyless Entry w/Push Button Start, Bluetooth, Autonomous Emergency Braking, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Power moonroof, Radio: Composition Media w/8" Touchscreen, Rain sensing wipers, Rearview Camera, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Wheels: 17" Valley Alloy.Recent Arrival!Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned Model Year 2018 and newer vehicles Details: * 100+ Point Inspection * Roadside Assistance * Model Specific Limited Warranty, 12 Month/12,000 Mile beginning on the new certified purchase date or expiration of new car warranty expires (whichever occurs later), 2 Years of 24-Hr Roadside Asst. Transferability See Dealer for Details * Warranty Deductible: $50 * Vehicle HistoryDenver, Aurora, Littleton, Lakewood, Boulder, Colorado Dealer.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack TSI SE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWH17AU9JM750311
Stock: T750311
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 4,651 milesLemon history, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$24,980
Driven Auto Sales - Burbank / Illinois
TEXT OR CALL US AT 708-540-2613 Driven Auto Sales is pleased to present this 2018 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack. This wagon by VW features the SEL trim and is powered by a 1.8 liter Turbocharged four cylinder engine with 4MOTION All Wheel Drive. Factory Warranty! Keyless entry, push to start, leather seats, panoramic roof, LED headlights, rear view camera, park assist, forward collision warning, adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, Fender audio, touchscreen navigation system, 18 inch alloy wheels, and much more! Here at Driven Auto Sales, we pride ourselves in our selection of vehicles as well as our top notch customer service. We urge you to come in and take a look for yourself, you won't be disappointed! *MANUFACTURER BUYBACK - DISCLOSURE TO SIGN UPON PURCHASE* - Air Conditioning, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, Leather Interior Surface, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Remote Fuel Door, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Rep at 708-229-8100 or info@drivenauto.net for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Lemon History
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: Yes
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack TSI SEL with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWH17AU5JM750452
Stock: 12753
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 6,585 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$26,975
Kendall Volkswagen Of Bend - Bend / Oregon
Kendall Volkswagen of Bend has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2018 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack. How to protect your purchase? CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee got you covered. This vehicle has surpassed all inspections to achieve Certified Pre-Owned status. This AWD-equipped vehicle handles well in any weather condition or terrain. You'll benefit from superb handling, improved steering and excellent acceleration. Based on the superb condition of this vehicle, along with the options and color, this Volkswagen Golf Alltrack SEL is sure to sell fast.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack TSI SEL with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWH17AU9JM751510
Stock: YU1925
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 5,504 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$28,950
Dean Team Volkswagen Kirkwood - Kirkwood / Missouri
Carfax No Damage Reported. Carfax No Accidents Reported. Side Impact Beams, Side Curtain Protection Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags, Rear Child Safety Locks, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Center 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Low Tire Pressure Warning. Feel Safe on the Road with Your Volkswagen Golf Alltrack Front Assist w/Autonomous Emergency Braking, Electronic stability control (ESC), Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags, Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags, Back-up camera, Airbag Occupancy Sensor, ABS And Driveline Traction Control. Fully-Loaded with Additional Options Wheels: 17' Valley Alloy, V-Tex leatherette seating surfaces, Valet Function, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed DSG Automatic w/Tiptronic -inc: hill hold control, Tires: 17' AS, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks. Visit Us Today Our technicians perform the following services here at the Dean Team: Missouri state inspection, oil filter, lubed latches hinges, topped off all fluids, checked tire pressure coolant. That's the Dean Team Difference: *Full disclosure CarFax on every used car, *We finance, *Certified appraisers on staff to get the top dollar for your vehicle, *Free car washes for the life of your car, *Free loaner cars in our service department. For current specials or to schedule a test drive, please contact us by phone or by using the contact form. See it for yourself at Dean Team Kirkwood 10205 Manchester Rd, Kirkwood, Mo. 63122. ***Price includes our Dean Team $750 active military rebate. ***
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack TSI SE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWH17AU9JM756626
Stock: K5110
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-24-2020
- 8,214 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$26,895
Colonial Volkswagen - Westborough / Massachusetts
: Colonial Volkswagen of Westborough, Our sales teams will be available to assist you with your vehicle needs. For our valued sales customers shopping online, our sales staff will assist in any way remotely to ensure your vehicle needs can be met. Our sales team members are prepared to work with you on any finance needs and value your trade-in from your home or office. Highlights of this 2018 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack include: CARFAX 1-Owner, Volkswagen Certified, ONLY 8,214 Miles! EPA 30 MPG Hwy/22 MPG City! Navigation, Moonroof, Heated Seats, Panoramic Roof, All Wheel Drive, ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE KIT, Aluminum Wheels, Turbo Charged. WHY BUY FROM COLONIAL VOLKSWAGEN OF WESTBOROUGH?: Whether you are in Westborough, Auburn, Worcester or anywhere in the Metrowest or Worcester County area, we are a call, click or a short drive away! We are conveniently located on Rte 9, just off Rte 495 and just one exit north of the Mass Pike. Come by and experience the Colonial Difference! PURCHASE WITH CONFIDENCE: 1-Year or 12,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Comprehensive Limited Warranty, All Certified Volkswagen vehicles must pass a detailed 100+-point inspection, 24/7 Roadside and Towing Assistance includes, lockouts, flat tires, fuel delivery, and jump starts, Complimentary 3-month trial subscription to SiriusXM Satellite Radio All-Access programming, Carfax Vehicle History Report, Any necessary repairs and maintenance are completed using Genuine Volkswagen parts OPTION PACKAGES: ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE KIT booster cables, warning triangle, LED flashlight, multi-tool, work gloves, PVC tape, blanket, poncho, whistle, cable ties and bandages. Sale price reflects standard incentives available from Volkswagen. Certain finance options are in lieu of incentives. See dealer for complete incentive details, or visit www.vw.com/the-community-driven-promise/ for complete details. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack TSI SEL with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWH17AUXJM755565
Stock: 7146
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 19,881 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$24,449
David Stanley Chevrolet - Oklahoma City / Oklahoma
ABS brakes, Active Cruise Control, Alloy wheels, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control. 2018 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack TSI SEL 1.8L I4 Turbocharged DOHC 16V SULEV II 170hp AWD Gray Advertised Sale price may not reflect all added equipment. Please contact dealer for final sale price.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack TSI SEL with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWH17AU4JM750412
Stock: P28882
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 11,598 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$23,998
CarMax Potomac Mills - Now Open - Woodbridge / Virginia
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in VA, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack TSI S with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWH17AU6JM755496
Stock: 19095710
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 27,081 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$20,891$347 Below Market
Emich Volkswagen - Denver / Colorado
CARFAX One-Owner. Certified. Equipped with:Bluetooth, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Rearview Camera, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Wheels: 17" Valley Alloy.Recent Arrival!Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned Model Year 2018 and newer vehicles Details: * 100+ Point Inspection * Vehicle History * Roadside Assistance * Model Specific Limited Warranty, 12 Month/12,000 Mile beginning on the new certified purchase date or expiration of new car warranty expires (whichever occurs later), 2 Years of 24-Hr Roadside Asst. Transferability See Dealer for Details * Warranty Deductible: $50Denver, Aurora, Littleton, Lakewood, Boulder, Colorado Dealer.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack TSI S with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWH17AU0JM764100
Stock: P764100
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-19-2020
- 26,251 miles
$19,695$726 Below Market
Dorschel Kia - Rochester / New York
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack TSI S with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWH17AU3JM757156
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 9,550 miles
$23,246
Moss Bros. Chevrolet - Moreno Valley / California
Confidence can be a powerful commodity. And the Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) program aims to instill that confidence every step of the way, so you can move forward in a vehicle you can't wait to show off.Rigorously tested and meticulously inspected, VW CPO vehicles offer what non-VW dealers can't match. Because with our brand knowledge and benefits comes the confidence you won't find elsewhere.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack TSI S with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWH17AU7JM755863
Stock: H449840
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 14,886 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$25,500
Team Volkswagen - Merrillville / Indiana
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack TSI SEL with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWH17AU9JM764466
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Consumer Reviews for the Volkswagen Golf Alltrack
- 5(75%)
- 3(8%)
- 2(17%)
