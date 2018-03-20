Used 2018 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack for Sale Near Me

445 listings
Golf Alltrack Reviews & Specs
  • 2018 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack TSI SEL in White
    used

    2018 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack TSI SEL

    24,653 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $23,000

    $1,440 Below Market
  • 2018 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack TSI S in Gray
    certified

    2018 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack TSI S

    29,636 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $19,000

  • 2018 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack TSI SEL in Black
    used

    2018 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack TSI SEL

    9,929 miles
    Lemon history, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $19,995

  • 2018 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack TSI SE in Black
    certified

    2018 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack TSI SE

    14,412 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $23,471

    $2,281 Below Market
  • 2018 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack TSI S in Dark Blue
    certified

    2018 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack TSI S

    8,960 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $22,890

    $449 Below Market
  • 2018 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack TSI SE in Dark Blue
    certified

    2018 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack TSI SE

    37,893 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $20,900

    $2,383 Below Market
  • 2018 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack TSI SEL in White
    used

    2018 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack TSI SEL

    12,379 miles
    Lemon history, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $23,980

  • 2018 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack TSI SE in Black
    certified

    2018 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack TSI SE

    27,035 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $22,716

    $1,709 Below Market
  • 2018 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack TSI SEL in Red
    used

    2018 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack TSI SEL

    4,651 miles
    Lemon history, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $24,980

  • 2018 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack TSI SEL in White
    certified

    2018 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack TSI SEL

    6,585 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $26,975

  • 2018 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack TSI SE in Black
    used

    2018 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack TSI SE

    5,504 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $28,950

  • 2018 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack TSI SEL in Red
    certified

    2018 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack TSI SEL

    8,214 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $26,895

  • 2018 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack TSI SEL in Gray
    used

    2018 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack TSI SEL

    19,881 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $24,449

  • 2018 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack TSI S in White
    used

    2018 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack TSI S

    11,598 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $23,998

  • 2018 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack TSI S in White
    certified

    2018 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack TSI S

    27,081 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $20,891

    $347 Below Market
  • 2018 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack TSI S in White
    used

    2018 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack TSI S

    26,251 miles

    $19,695

    $726 Below Market
  • 2018 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack TSI S in White
    used

    2018 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack TSI S

    9,550 miles

    $23,246

  • 2018 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack TSI SEL in Gray
    used

    2018 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack TSI SEL

    14,886 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $25,500

Consumer Reviews for the Volkswagen Golf Alltrack

Overall Consumer Rating
4.312 Reviews
  • 5
    (75%)
  • 3
    (8%)
  • 2
    (17%)
Does most everything well
David,03/20/2018
TSI SE 4dr Wagon AWD (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
Excellent traction. Good ride quality. Relatively quiet. On flat highway 32+ mpg. Not as roomy as Subaru Outback but much more car/wagon like. Handling and braking both excellent. After 2,000 miles would definitely purchase again. Standard transmission pretty good.
