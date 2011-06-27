  1. Home
Used 1995 Volkswagen EuroVan Minivan Consumer Reviews

3 reviews
Great Value!

Buy One! , 10/28/2005
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

We love this van. It has been very reliable, has ample power, solid handling, a unique look, is roomy and has a comfortable interior.

Fun vehicle

Dick Linger, 01/08/2003
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

Wonderful vehicle. Better and more practical than a Sport Utility Vehicle. Good for camping and tailgate parties

great car

Rafi, 02/08/2003
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

This is my company car. It has manual transmmission so it's fun to drive, fits everywhere and very reliably. no problems at all just regular maintance service.

