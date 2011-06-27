Used 1995 Volkswagen EuroVan Consumer Reviews

Great Value! Buy One! , 10/28/2005 5 of 5 people found this review helpful We love this van. It has been very reliable, has ample power, solid handling, a unique look, is roomy and has a comfortable interior. Report Abuse

Fun vehicle Dick Linger , 01/08/2003 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Wonderful vehicle. Better and more practical than a Sport Utility Vehicle. Good for camping and tailgate parties