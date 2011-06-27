Used 2014 Volkswagen Eos Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Eos Convertible
Sport 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$35,410*
Total Cash Price
$14,547
Executive 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$47,561*
Total Cash Price
$19,539
Komfort 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$34,716*
Total Cash Price
$14,262
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 Eos Convertible Sport 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$814
|$838
|$864
|$889
|$916
|$4,322
|Maintenance
|$641
|$211
|$2,181
|$329
|$1,654
|$5,016
|Repairs
|$587
|$680
|$796
|$930
|$1,085
|$4,078
|Taxes & Fees
|$805
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$972
|Financing
|$782
|$629
|$465
|$292
|$105
|$2,274
|Depreciation
|$3,946
|$1,791
|$1,530
|$1,304
|$1,113
|$9,684
|Fuel
|$1,707
|$1,758
|$1,812
|$1,866
|$1,922
|$9,065
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,282
|$5,951
|$7,689
|$5,652
|$6,837
|$35,410
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 Eos Convertible Executive 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,093
|$1,126
|$1,160
|$1,195
|$1,230
|$5,805
|Maintenance
|$860
|$284
|$2,929
|$443
|$2,222
|$6,738
|Repairs
|$788
|$914
|$1,069
|$1,249
|$1,458
|$5,477
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,081
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,306
|Financing
|$1,051
|$845
|$625
|$392
|$141
|$3,054
|Depreciation
|$5,301
|$2,406
|$2,055
|$1,751
|$1,495
|$13,007
|Fuel
|$2,293
|$2,362
|$2,433
|$2,506
|$2,581
|$12,175
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,467
|$7,993
|$10,327
|$7,591
|$9,183
|$47,561
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 Eos Convertible Komfort 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$798
|$822
|$847
|$872
|$898
|$4,237
|Maintenance
|$628
|$207
|$2,138
|$323
|$1,622
|$4,918
|Repairs
|$575
|$667
|$780
|$912
|$1,064
|$3,998
|Taxes & Fees
|$789
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$953
|Financing
|$767
|$617
|$456
|$286
|$103
|$2,229
|Depreciation
|$3,869
|$1,756
|$1,500
|$1,278
|$1,091
|$9,494
|Fuel
|$1,674
|$1,724
|$1,776
|$1,829
|$1,884
|$8,887
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,100
|$5,834
|$7,538
|$5,541
|$6,703
|$34,716
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
