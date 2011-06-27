Used 2018 Volkswagen e-Golf Hatchback Consumer Reviews
An EV for the Golf aficionado
I just picked up the last 2018 eGolf SEL Premium on the lot - Very pleased. Range could be better, so could performance - The Tesla Model 3 sets a benchmark that this car falls well short of. But if, like me, you love VW Golfs (this is my 4th since high school :-), this car may be for you. Excellent to drive, adequate performance and range, and the "virtual cockpit" experience is great. The Driver's Assistance Package offers the best Adaptive Cruise Control I've driven yet. I doubt that the resale value will hold up like my 2012 Golf R's did because the technology is evolving so fast, but it truly is a fantastic vehicle. My out-the-door price ($28,500) was more than $10k below the Model 3's current $39,900 no-dicker sticker (before the federal and state incentives).
