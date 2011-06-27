  1. Home
Used 2017 Volkswagen e-Golf Hatchback Consumer Reviews

Electronic Failure

Tom, 03/12/2019
SE 4dr Hatchback (electric DD)
It just wouldn't start. Dash said Electronic Error: Stop! Had to have it towed 3 miles away because the only person in my local vw dealer who could work on it quit. In Denver they informed me they couldn't figure it out and sent it to Oxnard? I am still trying to locate my car and no one is telling me anything. I looked on forums and found the same complaint on a lot of these. I hope I get my car back so I can sell it.

Great car

Andrew Meister, 01/04/2018
SEL Premium 4dr Hatchback (electric DD)
Great car, which is only beat by Tesla’s Model 3.

