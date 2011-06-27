  1. Home
  2. Volkswagen
  3. Volkswagen Corrado
  4. Used 1993 Volkswagen Corrado
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1993 Volkswagen Corrado Features & Specs

More about the 1993 Corrado
Overview
See Corrado Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)296.0/425.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque177 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm
Base engine size2.8 l
Horsepower178 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle34.4 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.0 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
Front hip room52.8 in.
Front shoulder room53.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room35.0 in.
Rear hip Room44.5 in.
Rear leg room31.2 in.
Rear shoulder room50.4 in.
Measurements
Length159.4 in.
Curb weight2808 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.3 cu.ft.
Height51.9 in.
Wheel base97.3 in.
Width65.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Classic Green
  • Dark Burgundy Pearl
  • Flash Red
  • Satin Silver
See Corrado Inventory

Related Used 1993 Volkswagen Corrado info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles