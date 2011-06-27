  1. Home
Used 2017 Volkswagen CC Sedan Consumer Reviews

5(0%)4(33%)3(67%)2(0%)1(0%)
3.3
3 reviews
Could be faster but can’t complain

Josh Beal, 08/31/2019
2.0T Sport PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
When buying this car, I was a VW fan and driving a 2015 Jetta. I wanted to upgrade into something with Apple Car Play as well as something more aggressive looking. I found the CC that I drive now and a ridiculously good price and haven’t complained since. There are times that I wish I had a faster car or I wish it got better gas mileage, but all in all I highly recommend this car for someone looking for a turbocharged engine as well as upscale features at a good price point on the used market.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Sporty looking car but lacks some key features

RK, 11/01/2017
2.0T R-Line Executive PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
2017 CC R-Line Executive car is really sporty looking stylish car. Seats are comfortable. Being closeout model year for 2017, they are priced aggressively to sell by some dealers. I wanted to point out that some must have features at this price range are missing. Blind spot monitoring, Rear cross traffic alerts, Home link/Home Connect features are missing.

Safety
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Pretty but has a lot of problems

A Nicole, 10/14/2019
2.0T Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
I absolutely love driving this car but it will nickel and dime you to death. Anyone I’ve talked to with the same car has the same thing to say. It’s one pricey repair after another! Gorgeous car but I wish I would have never got one. Mine is a 2012

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
