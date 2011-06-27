Used 2017 Volkswagen CC Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
CC Sedan
2.0T Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$41,934*
Total Cash Price
$22,322
2.0T R-Line Executive 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$56,323*
Total Cash Price
$29,981
2.0T R-Line Executive w/Carbon 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$57,968*
Total Cash Price
$30,856
2.0T R-Line Executive w/Carbon PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$56,735*
Total Cash Price
$30,200
2.0T R-Line Executive PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$41,112*
Total Cash Price
$21,884
2.0T Sport PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$42,756*
Total Cash Price
$22,759
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 CC Sedan 2.0T Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$843
|$868
|$894
|$921
|$949
|$4,474
|Maintenance
|$418
|$2,165
|$1,478
|$878
|$1,643
|$6,583
|Repairs
|$359
|$522
|$611
|$714
|$834
|$3,041
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,209
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,376
|Financing
|$1,201
|$965
|$715
|$447
|$162
|$3,489
|Depreciation
|$5,411
|$2,528
|$2,226
|$1,972
|$1,771
|$13,907
|Fuel
|$1,707
|$1,758
|$1,812
|$1,866
|$1,922
|$9,065
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,148
|$8,849
|$7,776
|$6,839
|$7,323
|$41,934
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 CC Sedan 2.0T R-Line Executive 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,132
|$1,166
|$1,200
|$1,237
|$1,274
|$6,009
|Maintenance
|$562
|$2,909
|$1,985
|$1,180
|$2,207
|$8,842
|Repairs
|$482
|$701
|$821
|$959
|$1,121
|$4,084
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,623
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,848
|Financing
|$1,612
|$1,296
|$960
|$600
|$218
|$4,687
|Depreciation
|$7,268
|$3,395
|$2,989
|$2,648
|$2,378
|$18,679
|Fuel
|$2,293
|$2,362
|$2,433
|$2,506
|$2,581
|$12,175
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,973
|$11,885
|$10,445
|$9,186
|$9,835
|$56,323
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 CC Sedan 2.0T R-Line Executive w/Carbon 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,165
|$1,200
|$1,235
|$1,273
|$1,311
|$6,184
|Maintenance
|$578
|$2,993
|$2,043
|$1,214
|$2,272
|$9,100
|Repairs
|$496
|$722
|$845
|$987
|$1,153
|$4,203
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,671
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,902
|Financing
|$1,660
|$1,334
|$988
|$618
|$224
|$4,824
|Depreciation
|$7,480
|$3,494
|$3,077
|$2,726
|$2,448
|$19,224
|Fuel
|$2,360
|$2,431
|$2,504
|$2,579
|$2,656
|$12,531
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,410
|$12,232
|$10,750
|$9,454
|$10,122
|$57,968
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 CC Sedan 2.0T R-Line Executive w/Carbon PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,140
|$1,174
|$1,209
|$1,246
|$1,283
|$6,053
|Maintenance
|$566
|$2,930
|$2,000
|$1,188
|$2,223
|$8,907
|Repairs
|$486
|$707
|$827
|$966
|$1,129
|$4,114
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,635
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,862
|Financing
|$1,624
|$1,305
|$967
|$604
|$219
|$4,721
|Depreciation
|$7,321
|$3,420
|$3,011
|$2,668
|$2,396
|$18,815
|Fuel
|$2,310
|$2,379
|$2,451
|$2,524
|$2,600
|$12,264
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,082
|$11,971
|$10,521
|$9,253
|$9,907
|$56,735
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 CC Sedan 2.0T R-Line Executive PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$826
|$851
|$876
|$903
|$930
|$4,386
|Maintenance
|$410
|$2,123
|$1,449
|$861
|$1,611
|$6,454
|Repairs
|$352
|$512
|$599
|$700
|$818
|$2,981
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,185
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,349
|Financing
|$1,177
|$946
|$701
|$438
|$159
|$3,421
|Depreciation
|$5,305
|$2,478
|$2,182
|$1,933
|$1,736
|$13,634
|Fuel
|$1,674
|$1,724
|$1,776
|$1,829
|$1,884
|$8,887
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,929
|$8,675
|$7,624
|$6,705
|$7,179
|$41,112
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 CC Sedan 2.0T Sport PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$859
|$885
|$911
|$939
|$967
|$4,561
|Maintenance
|$426
|$2,208
|$1,507
|$895
|$1,675
|$6,712
|Repairs
|$366
|$532
|$623
|$728
|$851
|$3,100
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,232
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,403
|Financing
|$1,224
|$984
|$729
|$456
|$165
|$3,558
|Depreciation
|$5,517
|$2,577
|$2,269
|$2,010
|$1,805
|$14,179
|Fuel
|$1,741
|$1,793
|$1,847
|$1,902
|$1,959
|$9,242
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,366
|$9,022
|$7,929
|$6,973
|$7,466
|$42,756
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2017 Volkswagen CC in Virginia is:not available
