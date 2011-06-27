Used 1990 Volkswagen Cabriolet Convertible Consumer Reviews

Best used car I have ever owned larry , 08/08/2010 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Purchased car in 2004 with 37,500 original miles on it. From a private owner in Montauk NY. Transported via car Dolly to my winter home in fl where its garage stored when not using. At 59,00 miles on it, had to replace 4 tires not due to improper wear but dry rot from sitting. The VW now has 76,00 miles with no other repairs except a battery and oil changes every 3,000 miles. When traveling on the open road using Cruise control average 40 mph per and Burns no oil. This is the best used car I have ever owned. Report Abuse

Fun Times dabbags , 08/20/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Watch out for electrical and mechanical problems in older models. Mine has 150,000 miles and runs great. Love to drive it. Very cozy. No cup holders.

Big fun, little car Good Night , 03/26/2008 1 of 1 people found this review helpful The car really surprised me. My father had bought it in early 2006, right before i graduated high school. I thought it was a crappy compact till i got a chance to drive it. It was a blast, surprising speed for a little car like that but probably wouldn't have been as fun if it was an automatic. It handled decently, it even got me out of a few close calls while speeding on the highway but no cup holders and tight interior made her a little uncomfortable but surprisingly enough it had power windows.

Super Duper Cab Cabro , 07/14/2008 0 of 0 people found this review helpful This car has been very reliable and I still get 28 to 31 miles per gallon. The cab is fun to drive and I plan to keep it for a long time.