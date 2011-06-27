Used 1999 Volkswagen Cabrio Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|24
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|21/28 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|304.5/406.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|14.5 gal.
|Combined MPG
|24
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|122 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Base engine size
|2.0 l
|Horsepower
|115 hp @ 5400 rpm
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Turning circle
|no
|32.8 ft.
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Optional
|Standard
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|no
|no
|38.7 in.
|Front leg room
|no
|no
|42.3 in.
|Front shoulder room
|no
|54.1 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|no
|36.6 in.
|Rear leg room
|no
|31.1 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|no
|46.5 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|160.4 in.
|Curb weight
|3079 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|8.0 cu.ft.
|Height
|56.0 in.
|Wheel base
|97.4 in.
|Width
|66.7 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|no
|Interior Colors
|no
