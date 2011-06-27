  1. Home
  2. Volkswagen
  3. Volkswagen Cabrio
  4. Used 1999 Volkswagen Cabrio
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1999 Volkswagen Cabrio Features & Specs

More about the 1999 Cabrio
Overview
See Cabrio Inventory
See Cabrio Inventory
See Cabrio Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG242424
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/28 mpg21/28 mpg21/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)304.5/406.0 mi.304.5/406.0 mi.304.5/406.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.14.5 gal.14.5 gal.
Combined MPG242424
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque122 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm122 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm122 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size2.0 l2.0 l2.0 l
Horsepower115 hp @ 5400 rpm115 hp @ 5400 rpm115 hp @ 5400 rpm
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Turning circlenono32.8 ft.
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsOptionalOptionalStandard
Front Seats
Front head roomnono38.7 in.
Front leg roomnono42.3 in.
Front shoulder roomnono54.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head roomnono36.6 in.
Rear leg roomnono31.1 in.
Rear shoulder roomnono46.5 in.
Measurements
Length160.4 in.160.4 in.160.4 in.
Curb weight3079 lbs.3079 lbs.3079 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place8.0 cu.ft.8.0 cu.ft.8.0 cu.ft.
Height56.0 in.56.0 in.56.0 in.
Wheel base97.4 in.97.4 in.97.4 in.
Width66.7 in.66.7 in.66.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Batik Blue Mica
  • Batik Blue Mica
no
Interior Colors
  • Keisel
  • Black
  • Black
  • Beige
no
See Cabrio InventorySee Cabrio InventorySee Cabrio Inventory

Related Used 1999 Volkswagen Cabrio info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles