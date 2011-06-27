Used 2017 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Beetle Convertible
1.8T S 2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$34,633*
Total Cash Price
$19,118
1.8T SEL 2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$35,326*
Total Cash Price
$19,500
#PinkBeetle 2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$47,447*
Total Cash Price
$26,192
1.8T Classic 2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$48,833*
Total Cash Price
$26,956
1.8T Dune 2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$47,794*
Total Cash Price
$26,383
1.8T SE 2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$36,018*
Total Cash Price
$19,883
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Beetle Convertible 1.8T S 2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$759
|$782
|$805
|$829
|$854
|$4,029
|Maintenance
|$355
|$1,852
|$1,306
|$812
|$1,592
|$5,917
|Repairs
|$352
|$512
|$599
|$700
|$818
|$2,981
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,042
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,206
|Financing
|$1,028
|$827
|$612
|$383
|$139
|$2,989
|Depreciation
|$4,671
|$2,025
|$1,783
|$1,581
|$1,418
|$11,478
|Fuel
|$1,136
|$1,170
|$1,206
|$1,242
|$1,279
|$6,033
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,343
|$7,209
|$6,352
|$5,588
|$6,141
|$34,633
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Beetle Convertible 1.8T SEL 2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$774
|$798
|$821
|$846
|$871
|$4,110
|Maintenance
|$362
|$1,889
|$1,332
|$828
|$1,624
|$6,035
|Repairs
|$359
|$522
|$611
|$714
|$834
|$3,041
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,063
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,230
|Financing
|$1,049
|$844
|$624
|$391
|$142
|$3,049
|Depreciation
|$4,764
|$2,066
|$1,819
|$1,613
|$1,446
|$11,708
|Fuel
|$1,159
|$1,193
|$1,230
|$1,267
|$1,305
|$6,154
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,530
|$7,353
|$6,479
|$5,700
|$6,264
|$35,326
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Beetle Convertible #PinkBeetle 2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,040
|$1,071
|$1,103
|$1,136
|$1,170
|$5,520
|Maintenance
|$486
|$2,537
|$1,789
|$1,112
|$2,181
|$8,106
|Repairs
|$482
|$701
|$821
|$959
|$1,121
|$4,084
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,428
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,652
|Financing
|$1,408
|$1,133
|$838
|$525
|$190
|$4,095
|Depreciation
|$6,399
|$2,774
|$2,443
|$2,166
|$1,943
|$15,725
|Fuel
|$1,556
|$1,603
|$1,652
|$1,702
|$1,752
|$8,265
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,800
|$9,876
|$8,702
|$7,656
|$8,413
|$47,447
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Beetle Convertible 1.8T Classic 2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,070
|$1,103
|$1,135
|$1,169
|$1,204
|$5,681
|Maintenance
|$501
|$2,611
|$1,841
|$1,145
|$2,245
|$8,343
|Repairs
|$496
|$722
|$845
|$987
|$1,153
|$4,203
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,469
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,700
|Financing
|$1,449
|$1,166
|$863
|$540
|$196
|$4,214
|Depreciation
|$6,586
|$2,855
|$2,514
|$2,229
|$1,999
|$16,184
|Fuel
|$1,602
|$1,650
|$1,700
|$1,751
|$1,803
|$8,507
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,174
|$10,165
|$8,956
|$7,879
|$8,659
|$48,833
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Beetle Convertible 1.8T Dune 2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,047
|$1,079
|$1,111
|$1,144
|$1,179
|$5,560
|Maintenance
|$490
|$2,556
|$1,802
|$1,121
|$2,197
|$8,165
|Repairs
|$486
|$707
|$827
|$966
|$1,129
|$4,114
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,438
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,664
|Financing
|$1,419
|$1,141
|$845
|$529
|$192
|$4,125
|Depreciation
|$6,446
|$2,795
|$2,461
|$2,182
|$1,957
|$15,840
|Fuel
|$1,568
|$1,615
|$1,664
|$1,714
|$1,765
|$8,326
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,893
|$9,948
|$8,766
|$7,711
|$8,475
|$47,794
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Beetle Convertible 1.8T SE 2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$789
|$813
|$837
|$862
|$888
|$4,190
|Maintenance
|$369
|$1,926
|$1,358
|$844
|$1,656
|$6,154
|Repairs
|$366
|$532
|$623
|$728
|$851
|$3,100
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,084
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,254
|Financing
|$1,069
|$860
|$636
|$398
|$145
|$3,109
|Depreciation
|$4,858
|$2,106
|$1,854
|$1,644
|$1,475
|$11,937
|Fuel
|$1,181
|$1,217
|$1,254
|$1,292
|$1,330
|$6,274
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,717
|$7,497
|$6,606
|$5,812
|$6,387
|$36,018
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2017 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible in Virginia is:not available
