Overall rating 3.5 / 5

The 2017 Volkswagen Beetle stakes out a pleasant middle ground among the few retro-themed convertibles that we consider its competition. It's stylish but also very functional and easy to drive. If you're seeking a fun retromobile, the VW Beetle should be on your short list.

We're now well into the second generation of the Beetle's revival and the lineup is just as strong as it's ever been. The more typical trim levels remain, bolstered by a few models to keep things interesting. The new #PinkBeetle (not associated with breast cancer awareness organizations) brings a funky fuchsia paint job and quaint plaid interior and the returning Dune harkens back to the Baja Bugs of the 1970s.

Thankfully, the charm and personality of the Beetle don't mean you need to sacrifice elsewhere. It's plenty capable, comfortable and convenient. The bigger concern may be price, as the Beetle does cost a bit more than some of its other nouveau-retro rivals, but it likely won't be so great as to kill a deal. With six available trim levels, there's probably one in your budget.