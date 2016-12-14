2017 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible Review
Pros & Cons
- Stylish interior design
- Turbocharged engine provides a nice mix of power and fuel economy
- More practical than other high-style small cars
- Awkward cargo hatch
- More expensive than competitors
Which Beetle Convertible does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating3.5 / 5
The 2017 Volkswagen Beetle stakes out a pleasant middle ground among the few retro-themed convertibles that we consider its competition. It's stylish but also very functional and easy to drive. If you're seeking a fun retromobile, the VW Beetle should be on your short list.
We're now well into the second generation of the Beetle's revival and the lineup is just as strong as it's ever been. The more typical trim levels remain, bolstered by a few models to keep things interesting. The new #PinkBeetle (not associated with breast cancer awareness organizations) brings a funky fuchsia paint job and quaint plaid interior and the returning Dune harkens back to the Baja Bugs of the 1970s.
Thankfully, the charm and personality of the Beetle don't mean you need to sacrifice elsewhere. It's plenty capable, comfortable and convenient. The bigger concern may be price, as the Beetle does cost a bit more than some of its other nouveau-retro rivals, but it likely won't be so great as to kill a deal. With six available trim levels, there's probably one in your budget.
2017 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible models
The 2017 Volkswagen Beetle is a two-door convertible that is available in six trim levels, starting with the 1.8T S and climbing to the 1.8 SE, 1.8 SEL, 1.8T Classic, 1.8T Dune and a new #PinkBeetle limited edition. All of these models are powered by a turbocharged 1.8-liter four-cylinder engine (170 horsepower, 184 pound-feet of torque) paired with a six-speed automatic transmission that sends power to the front wheels.
For the most part, successive trim levels add more comfort and technology features, but even the base 1.8T S comes with a solid list of standard items.
Standard feature highlights for the base 1.8T S trim include 16-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, heated mirrors, a power-folding fabric top with a glass rear window, a rear spoiler, keyless remote entry, cruise control, air-conditioning, imitation-leather upholstery, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, heated front seats, 50/50-split folding rear seats, a rearview camera, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, color-adjustable ambient interior lighting, a 5-inch touchscreen, Bluetooth phone and streaming audio, and an eight-speaker CD player with auxiliary and USB input.
The 1.8T Classic adds 17-inch wheels, cloth and imitation-leather upholstery, VW Car-Net smartphone integration, a 6.3-inch touchscreen, a navigation system, and HD and satellite radio. This model does not come with the ambient lighting.
The 1.8T SE includes the ambient lighting, keyless entry and ignition and full imitation-leather upholstery, but it does not include the navigation system. The 1.8 SEL trim adds 18-inch wheels, front and rear parking sensors, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, dual-zone automatic climate control, the navigation system and a Fender premium audio system.
The limited edition #PinkBeetle is appointed similarly to the 1.8 SE and is only available in a metallic fuchsia exterior color. Other additions include 18-inch wheels xenon headlights, LED running lights and taillights, and unique plaid upholstery. The auto-dimming mirror is not included. The 1.8T Dune model is also similar to the 1.8 SE trim but adds 18-inch wheels, unique exterior styling elements, LED taillights, front and rear parking sensors, a slightly raised suspension, and cloth- and imitation-leather-upholstered sport seats. It does not include the keyless entry and ignition, however.
Some features are available as options on supporting trim levels.
Trim tested
2016 Volkswagen Beetle 1.8T Dune (turbo 1.8L inline-4 | 6-speed automatic | FWD)
NOTE: This review utilizes information and impressions of a 2016 Volkswagen Beetle 1.8T Dune hatchback and a 2014 Beetle Convertible R-Line (which is no longer available). Differences between these test vehicles and the typical 1.8T Beetle convertible are likely related to handling and ride comfort, but our other findings remain broadly applicable.
Driving3.5
Comfort4.0
Interior3.0
Utility3.0
Technology3.0
Scorecard
|Overall
|3.5 / 5
|Driving
|3.5
|Comfort
|4.0
|Interior
|3.0
|Utility
|3.0
|Technology
|3.0
Features & Specs
Safety
Our experts like the Beetle Convertible models:
- VW Car-Net
- Includes automatic crash notification and roadside assistance as well as some convenience features built into the smartphone app.
- Blind Spot Monitor
- Alerts you if there's a car in your blind spot and includes rear cross-traffic alert, too.
- Automatic Post-Collision Braking System
- Automatically applies the brakes in the event of a collision, reducing the likelihood of a secondary impact.
