Edmunds Rating
3.5 / 5
Consumer Rating
(6)
2017 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible Review

Pros & Cons

  • Stylish interior design
  • Turbocharged engine provides a nice mix of power and fuel economy
  • More practical than other high-style small cars
  • Awkward cargo hatch
  • More expensive than competitors
Volkswagen Beetle Convertible for Sale
List Price
$22,990
Used Beetle Convertible for Sale
Which Beetle Convertible does Edmunds recommend?

The VW Beetle in 1.8T SE trim strikes a favorable middle ground between the base S and range-topping SEL models. You get all of the personality and charm that come with a Beetle, as well as a few niceties to make you feel special. There are plenty of smartphone apps to fill the navigation and entertainment gaps between this and the higher trims.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

3.5 / 5

The 2017 Volkswagen Beetle stakes out a pleasant middle ground among the few retro-themed convertibles that we consider its competition. It's stylish but also very functional and easy to drive. If you're seeking a fun retromobile, the VW Beetle should be on your short list.

We're now well into the second generation of the Beetle's revival and the lineup is just as strong as it's ever been. The more typical trim levels remain, bolstered by a few models to keep things interesting. The new #PinkBeetle (not associated with breast cancer awareness organizations) brings a funky fuchsia paint job and quaint plaid interior and the returning Dune harkens back to the Baja Bugs of the 1970s.

Thankfully, the charm and personality of the Beetle don't mean you need to sacrifice elsewhere. It's plenty capable, comfortable and convenient. The bigger concern may be price, as the Beetle does cost a bit more than some of its other nouveau-retro rivals, but it likely won't be so great as to kill a deal. With six available trim levels, there's probably one in your budget.

2017 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible models

The 2017 Volkswagen Beetle is a two-door convertible that is available in six trim levels, starting with the 1.8T S and climbing to the 1.8 SE, 1.8 SEL, 1.8T Classic, 1.8T Dune and a new #PinkBeetle limited edition. All of these models are powered by a turbocharged 1.8-liter four-cylinder engine (170 horsepower, 184 pound-feet of torque) paired with a six-speed automatic transmission that sends power to the front wheels.

For the most part, successive trim levels add more comfort and technology features, but even the base 1.8T S comes with a solid list of standard items.

Standard feature highlights for the base 1.8T S trim include 16-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, heated mirrors, a power-folding fabric top with a glass rear window, a rear spoiler, keyless remote entry, cruise control, air-conditioning, imitation-leather upholstery, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, heated front seats, 50/50-split folding rear seats, a rearview camera, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, color-adjustable ambient interior lighting, a 5-inch touchscreen, Bluetooth phone and streaming audio, and an eight-speaker CD player with auxiliary and USB input.

The 1.8T Classic adds 17-inch wheels, cloth and imitation-leather upholstery, VW Car-Net smartphone integration, a 6.3-inch touchscreen, a navigation system, and HD and satellite radio. This model does not come with the ambient lighting.

The 1.8T SE includes the ambient lighting, keyless entry and ignition and full imitation-leather upholstery, but it does not include the navigation system. The 1.8 SEL trim adds 18-inch wheels, front and rear parking sensors, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, dual-zone automatic climate control, the navigation system and a Fender premium audio system.

The limited edition #PinkBeetle is appointed similarly to the 1.8 SE and is only available in a metallic fuchsia exterior color. Other additions include 18-inch wheels xenon headlights, LED running lights and taillights, and unique plaid upholstery. The auto-dimming mirror is not included. The 1.8T Dune model is also similar to the 1.8 SE trim but adds 18-inch wheels, unique exterior styling elements, LED taillights, front and rear parking sensors, a slightly raised suspension, and cloth- and imitation-leather-upholstered sport seats. It does not include the keyless entry and ignition, however.

Some features are available as options on supporting trim levels.

Trim tested

2016 Volkswagen Beetle 1.8T Dune (turbo 1.8L inline-4 | 6-speed automatic | FWD)

NOTE: This review utilizes information and impressions of a 2016 Volkswagen Beetle 1.8T Dune hatchback and a 2014 Beetle Convertible R-Line (which is no longer available). Differences between these test vehicles and the typical 1.8T Beetle convertible are likely related to handling and ride comfort, but our other findings remain broadly applicable.

Driving

3.5
Acceleration is good whether you're pulling away from a stoplight or looking to overtake a semi on the freeway, but braking effort is higher than anticipated because the brakes aren't quick to respond. The Dune's raised ride height and comfort-oriented suspension tuning come at the cost of handling.

Acceleration

4.0
The engine output numbers may not be all that impressive, but the 1.8-liter has plenty of power nonetheless. You don't have to floor the pedal to force a downshift, and its 0-60 mph time of 7.5 seconds is quick for the class.

Braking

3.0
There's a lack of initial braking force that makes it difficult to slow the Beetle smoothly. There's also a lot of pedal travel, so stops require more force than you might expect. Still, you can't argue with the excellent stopping distance from 60 mph of 115 feet.

Steering

3.0
Steering effort is a bit heavier than expected, making the Beetle feel more controllable at highway speeds than its rivals, yet very light when maneuvering at slow speeds. The thin-rimmed steering wheel feels a little flimsy, though.

Handling

3.0
The Dune's raised suspension feels nice around town, controlling the Beetle well at low speeds. On longer sweeps or around tight corners, there's a noticeable amount of body roll. This might sap your confidence to drive the Beetle quickly when the road gets twisty.

Drivability

3.5
The Beetle does most things right and is easy to drive. Its small footprint and the Dune's standard rearview camera and front and rear sensors make it extremely easy to maneuver in tight spaces.

Comfort

4.0
Though Volkswagen would like you to think of this as a modern-day Baja Bug, the Beetle Dune is really about comfort. The seats hug you without being oppressive, and the suspension dispatches road imperfections without transmitting any harshness to the driver. Exterior noise is limited.

Seat comfort

3.5
The seat bottom isn't long enough to provide taller drivers with outstanding thigh support. Otherwise, the seats feel supportive and comfortable, and the cloth inserts offer good cushioning. Adjustable lumbar support isn't standard in this class, so we're happy the Beetle offers it.

Ride comfort

4.5
Even though the Dune's raised suspension doesn't do much for handling, it certainly seems to make this Beetle ride well. Impacts are well-controlled, and the Beetle never feels jittery. This would be a great road-trip car.

Noise & vibration

3.0
At highway cruising speeds, the engine is relatively low on the rev range and is fairly quiet, and road noise is pleasantly muted. We detected significant amounts of wind noise around the fabric top, however.

Interior

3.0
The Beetle feels airy and bright thanks to the large windows, and the roof is high enough for a pair of tall adults in the front. Visibility out the back is hampered by a small window surrounded by the convertible top.

Ease of use

4.0
Controls are logically placed, clearly labeled and within reach of front seat occupants. Climate controls are simple, and steering wheel buttons are easy to operate without having to change your grip much.

Getting in/getting out

3.0
The fairly large doors make getting into and out of the Beetle easy, but their size can limit how far they can be opened in a parking lot.

Roominess

3.0
There's plenty of headroom for those in the front, although two adults are likely to brush elbows. The rear seats are comfortable, but minimal amounts of leg- and headroom diminish their long-distance usefulness. Shoulder room is also narrowed by the convertible top.

Visibility

2.0
Visibility forward and out the side glass is good. The view over your shoulder, however, is blocked by the soft top's thick rear roof pillar and relatively small rear window. Fortunately, a rearview camera is standard.

Quality

3.0
There was a slight creaking noise coming from the dash in our tester, but otherwise build quality was solid. Interior materials looked and felt fine but weren't class-leading. Its hard, body-colored plastic trim was an acquired taste.

Utility

3.0
There isn't a lot of space for your personal items in the cabin, but the cargo space should be able to accommodate plenty of your larger items. Overall, the Beetle is about average in this category.

Small-item storage

3.0
Gimmicky door nets are a poor substitute for actual cubbies, and the armrest bin doesn't hold much. But there's a good amount of space under the center stack.

Cargo space

2.0
The small 7.1-cubic-foot trunk has a small, upright opening suitable for a couple of bags but little else. Unfortunately, the top-hinged trunk hatch makes loading awkward. A very narrow pass-through behind the rear seats will help with longer items.

Technology

3.0
As far as infotainment systems go, the VW Beetle's isn't cutting-edge, but it is relatively easy to use and the screen resolution is sharp enough to read at a quick glance.

Audio & navigation

3.0
The touchscreen utilizes a nice mix of physical and digital controls. It's easy to use, but it's a couple inches too small by contemporary standards.

EdmundsScorecard

Overall3.5 / 5
Driving3.5
Comfort4.0
Interior3.0
Utility3.0
Technology3.0

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2017 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible.

5(66%)
4(16%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(18%)
4.2
6 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

VW Overestimate Gas Mileage
Michael Belmont,12/29/2017
1.8T SE 2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
I'm getting a combined average gas mileage of only a little over 23 mpg. That's well below the combined average on the sticker of 27 mpg. My 2009 MINI convertible that traded in was get about 27 mpg combined with the top down and air conditioning on. The top up and heat on on the VW hasn't improved mpg. I'd give a 5 star rating with better gas mileage.
Old timers need "cool" too.
Mike Giacomelli,06/02/2017
1.8T Classic 2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
They are much nicer than you may think. Reality is they are a two person car....but a very cool ride! Still enjoying our "cool ride". Only complaint is the rear visibility is very limited due to the headrests and I'm told for safety's sake they cannot be removed
Love it
Cindelu,10/10/2017
1.8T Classic 2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
This is the sweetest little convertible. Beautiful and sexy. A little tight in the back seat and small trunk but we adore her. Haven't driven in the snow yet but I have had a beetle before and it was fine.
Napleton's Dealership, Urbana, IL
Corinne H,08/01/2017
1.8T SE 2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
I just bought my VW Beetle at Napleton's in Urbana, IL, and the team there made my experience so enjoyable. Matthew Morales was so personable, answering all my questions and making sure I got what I wanted. He made the whole process easy and fun, along with his manager, Derek. Billy walked me through the financing and warrenty process with his great sense of humor. I couldn't have asked for a better group to help me!
See all 6 reviews of the 2017 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
24 city / 33 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
170 hp @ 4800 rpm
See all Used 2017 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the Beetle Convertible models:

VW Car-Net
Includes automatic crash notification and roadside assistance as well as some convenience features built into the smartphone app.
Blind Spot Monitor
Alerts you if there's a car in your blind spot and includes rear cross-traffic alert, too.
Automatic Post-Collision Braking System
Automatically applies the brakes in the event of a collision, reducing the likelihood of a secondary impact.

More about the 2017 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible

Used 2017 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible Overview

The Used 2017 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible is offered in the following submodels: Beetle Convertible. Available styles include 1.8T S 2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A), 1.8T SEL 2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A), #PinkBeetle 2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A), 1.8T Classic 2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A), 1.8T Dune 2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A), and 1.8T SE 2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2017 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible?

Price comparisons for Used 2017 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible trim styles:

  • The Used 2017 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible 1.8T S is priced between $22,990 and$22,990 with odometer readings between 25272 and25272 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2017 Volkswagen Beetle Convertibles are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2017 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2017 Beetle Convertibles listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $22,990 and mileage as low as 25272 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2017 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible.

Can't find a used 2017 Volkswagen Beetle Convertibles you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Volkswagen Beetle Convertible for sale - 9 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $21,737.

Find a used Volkswagen for sale - 6 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $19,212.

Find a used certified pre-owned Volkswagen Beetle Convertible for sale - 1 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $9,539.

Find a used certified pre-owned Volkswagen for sale - 5 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $20,113.

Should I lease or buy a 2017 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

