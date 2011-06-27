Used 2016 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible Consumer Reviews
Automotive antidepressant!
My VW Beetle Convertible is perfect in the city for urban driving while also being remarkably comfortable and well suited to the highway for long trips. It has just enough features to make it feel modern without going overboard and having too much gimmickry and engineering. The styling is excellent, interior room is abundant (even for tall drivers like me), and performance is peppy and smooth as silk. I regard this car as underrated and under-appreciated by the reviewers. Anyone who drives it for even one day will be grinning from ear to ear.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
sorry to see you go
well engineered, fun to drive, no major mechanical problems. if they were to make a 2019 model i would lease again
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
Gram Team's car
Love the car! Have had 5 now! Rides great, fun, great gas mileage.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Volks
Great Car for younger Driver.
- Safety
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
Great car
We use it for a promotional car for our local business, and people love it.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
