Used 2013 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Beetle Convertible
Turbo 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
2.5L 2dr Convertible w/Technology (2.5L 5cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
Turbo PZEV 2dr Convertible w/Prod. End 5/13 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
Turbo PZEV 2dr Convertible w/Sound, Navigation, Prod. End 5/13 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
Turbo 2dr Convertible w/Sound, Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
2.5L PZEV 2dr Convertible w/Technology (2.5L 5cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
Turbo PZEV 2dr Convertible w/Sound (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
Turbo 2dr Convertible w/Sound, Prod. End 5/13 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
2.5L 70's Edition 2dr Convertible (2.5L 5cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
Turbo 60's Edition 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
Turbo PZEV 2dr Convertible w/Sound, Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
Turbo PZEV 2dr Convertible w/Sound, Navigation, Prod. End 5/13 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
Turbo PZEV 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
Turbo 2dr Convertible w/Sound, Navigation, Prod. End 5/13 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
Turbo PZEV 2dr Convertible w/Prod. End 5/13 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
2.5L 50's Edition 2dr Convertible (2.5L 5cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
TDI 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
Turbo 2dr Convertible w/Sound, Prod. End 5/13 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
2.5L 2dr Convertible w/Sound, Navigation (2.5L 5cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
TDI 2dr Convertible w/Sound, Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
Turbo PZEV 2dr Convertible w/Sound, Prod. End 5/13 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
Turbo PZEV 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
2.5L PZEV 2dr Convertible w/Sound, Navigation (2.5L 5cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
Turbo 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
Turbo PZEV 2dr Convertible w/Sound (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
Turbo PZEV 2dr Convertible w/Sound, Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
Turbo PZEV 2dr Convertible w/Sound, Prod. End 5/13 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
Turbo 2dr Convertible w/Prod. End 5/13 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
Turbo 2dr Convertible w/Sound (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
Turbo 2dr Convertible w/Sound, Navigation, Prod. End 5/13 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
TDI 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6M)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
Turbo 2dr Convertible w/Sound, Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
Turbo 2dr Convertible w/Prod. End 5/13 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
2.5L PZEV 2dr Convertible (2.5L 5cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
TDI 2dr Convertible w/Sound, Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6M)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
Turbo 2dr Convertible w/Sound (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
2.5L 2dr Convertible (2.5L 5cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
Data for 2013 Beetle Convertible 2.5L PZEV 2dr Convertible (2.5L 5cyl 6A) is not available.
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2013 Beetle Convertible
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2013 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible in Virginia is:not available
Related Used 2013 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Toyota Camry 2018
- Used Ford Mustang 2015
- Used Dodge Charger 2016
- Used Nissan Rogue 2017
- Used Toyota Highlander
- Used Toyota Highlander 2016
- Used Mazda CX-5
- Used Porsche Cayenne
- Used Honda Pilot 2016
- Used Toyota Tundra
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Jeep Cherokee
- 2020 Toyota Tundra
- 2020 Subaru Forester
- 2020 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid
- 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe
- 2020 Nissan Rogue
- 2020 Ford Escape
- 2020 Chevrolet Corvette
- 2020 Mazda 3
- 2020 Nissan Altima
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Toyota Hybrids
- Best Honda Sedans
- Best Honda Hatchbacks
- Best Toyota Minivans
- Best Honda Hybrids
- Best Honda SUVs
- Best Toyota Sedans
- Best Acura Coupes
Other models to consider
- 2020 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport
- 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan
- 2018 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack Wagon
- 2018 Volkswagen Beetle Hatchback
- 2014 Volkswagen Jetta Hybrid
- 2019 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible
- 1994 Volkswagen Corrado
- 2003 Volkswagen EuroVan
- 2002 Volkswagen Cabrio
- 1993 Volkswagen Fox
Research Similar Vehicles
- 1992 INFINITI M30
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class Convertible
- 2015 INFINITI Q60 Convertible
- 2018 Porsche 718 Boxster Convertible
- 2019 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible
- 2008 BMW Z4 M
- 2016 Ferrari California T
- 2018 Aston Martin Vanquish S
- 2018 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class Convertible
- 2003 BMW Z8