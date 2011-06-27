  1. Home
  • Iconic styling
  • powerful turbo or fuel-efficient diesel engines
  • well-made and stylish interior
  • lots of features.
  • Unrefined base engine
  • price tag can soar with options.
Volkswagen Beetle Convertible for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

With its updated styling, upscale interior and wide variety of powertrains, the 2013 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible is a top choice for fans of wind-in-your-hair motoring.

Vehicle overview

In an era when everyone from bickering politicians to self-important rent-a-cops seems just a little too tense, the 2013 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible is a rolling invitation for everyone to just lighten up.

And, really, why not when you have a compact drop top like this that's practically begging you to come out and play? The latest Beetle's more muscular styling may say "horsepower" more than "flower power," but it still embodies the cheeky playfulness people expect from a Beetle. The classy four-seat interior is almost as memorable, but it's also well-made and nicely quiet thanks to the multilayered and power-operated soft top that can be lowered in less than 10 seconds. Not only is this new drop-top Beetle an awful a lot of fun, it's also one of the most desirable convertibles on the market as well.

Longer, wider and lower than the Beetle convertible it's replacing, this all-new Beetle convertible is a better car all the way around. The styling is undeniably more masculine with its aggressive stance, lower roof line and standard rear spoiler. Additional structural reinforcements and an independent rear suspension deliver a smooth ride and very respectable handling, especially in the sporty Turbo model. Inside, it gets a more natural driving position without the old car's table-like dash top.

Other practical improvements include a soft top that folds lower atop the rear deck for improved visibility and a larger trunk with split-folding rear seatbacks that makes it possible to squeeze in longer items and still close the trunk lid. Of course, "larger" is a relative term since the trunk remains quite tiny and further suffers from a small opening. The backseat isn't all that roomy either, but there is more legroom than you'll find in other small convertibles like the Mini Cooper.

If you'd like to check out alternatives, the Fiat 500C and sportier Mini Cooper convertible should be on your list even though they're smaller. For something larger, and with a decidedly different vibe, the Chevrolet Camaro and Ford Mustang convertibles are also worth a look. There's also Volkswagen's Eos; it's a lot more expensive, but it does offer the extra security of a retractable hardtop design.

Even with all these choices, however, the 2013 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible hits a sweet spot that its competitors can't quite match. And that may help explain why this smile-inducing ragtop always seems ready for a good time.

2013 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible models

The 2013 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible is a four-passenger soft-top convertible that's offered in three main trim levels: base 2.5L, diesel-powered TDI and performance-oriented Turbo.

Standard equipment on the 2.5L includes 17-inch alloy wheels, heated windshield-washer nozzles, heated mirrors, a fully powered soft top, a rear spoiler, keyless entry, air-conditioning, full power accessories, cruise control, premium vinyl "leatherette" upholstery, height-adjustable and heated front seats, split-folding rear seats, a leather-wrapped tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, and an eight-speaker sound system with a CD player, an iPod interface and an auxiliary audio jack.

The TDI model starts with all the base model's standard features, then adds the turbodiesel engine, different alloy wheels, keyless ignition/entry, a multifunction steering wheel, a dash-top auxiliary gauge pod and an upgraded touchscreen audio system with HD and satellite radios. Springing for the Turbo gets you all the above plus the more powerful turbocharged gasoline engine, 18-inch alloy wheels, foglights, a sport-tuned suspension, front sport seats, alloy pedals and distinctive interior trim.

Most options are grouped into packages, starting with the base model's Technology package that includes many of the upgrades that come standard on the TDI. The Sound package (Turbo only) bundles an upgraded trip computer and a Fender premium audio system. The Sound and Navigation package (2.5L/TDI only) adds the premium audio system plus a touchscreen navigation system to the mix. On the base 2.5L model it also includes 18-inch alloy wheels.

Early buyers can also opt for one of three limited-edition models that pay homage to the original Beetle's glory years: the 1950s, '60s and '70s.

2013 Highlights

The VW Beetle convertible is all-new for 2013.

Performance & mpg

The 2013 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible is offered with a choice of three different powertrains, all of which send power to the front wheels.

The entry-level 2.5L gets a 2.5-liter five-cylinder engine that puts out 170 horsepower and 177 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed automatic transmission is standard. In Edmunds testing, a Beetle 2.5L coupe went from zero to 60 mph in 9 seconds -- about average for an automatic compact. Expect the convertible to be a bit slower. This powertrain's EPA's fuel economy estimates are 21 mpg city/27 mpg highway and 23 mpg combined. This is actually the worst fuel economy of them all, and not that impressive for a car this size.

The TDI is powered by a 2.0-liter turbodiesel that produces 140 hp and 236 lb-ft. Transmission choices here include the standard six-speed manual transmission and an optional six-speed automated manual known as DSG. EPA fuel economy estimates come in at 28/41/32.

The Turbo takes its name from a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that cranks out a healthy 200 hp and 207 lb-ft of torque. It gets the same transmission choices as the TDI. Expect a 0-60 time north of the Turbo coupe's 6.6 seconds. More impressive than that performance boost are fuel economy numbers that surpass those of the base model at 21/30/24 with the manual and 21/29/24 with the DSG automatic. Premium fuel is recommended, though.

Safety

Standard safety features on the 2013 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible include antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control and combination head/thorax front side airbags. Also standard are roll bars behind the rear seats that pop up in a fraction of a second in a crash.

Driving

From behind the steering wheel, the 2013 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible is an enjoyable car to drive. Just how enjoyable largely depends on which of the three available engines is under the hood.

The entry-level 2.5-liter five-cylinder is powerful enough, but it sounds unrefined and its fuel economy is subpar. The Turbo's turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder delivers far more satisfying acceleration and goes farther on a gallon of gas to boot. The four-cylinder turbodiesel powering the TDI is supremely fuel-efficient, while also being considerably livelier than you might expect.

When it comes to the transmissions behind those engines, the easy-shifting six-speed manual rates as one of the best of its type. The optional DSG auto-manual gearbox is a good compromise for those who want the sportiness of a manual and the convenience of an automatic, despite the slow throttle response when left in the normal drive mode.

The VW Beetle Convertible also handles fairly well, especially with the sport-tuned suspension that underpins the Turbo model. While the Turbo's handling isn't in the same league as high-performance models like the Mini Cooper S and Fiat 500C Abarth, it's still good fun on a twisty road. Ride quality is quite good on the 2.5L and TDI, and even the Turbo manages to be refined enough in this department to make a pleasant road trip companion.

Interior

Like the outside of the car, the interior of the 2013 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible has a less cutesy look to it. Gone are the previous generation's built-in flower vase and the broad expanse of dash between the steering wheel and the windshield. It's more sensible and normal now, but there's still plenty of style and personality.

As with most VW models, the workmanship and materials here are top-notch. Large gauges, buttons and rotary knobs are easy to see and intuitive to use, which is more than we can say for some of the Beetle Convertible's competitors.

Up front the seats are comfortable, with generous amounts of legroom. Rear seat passengers will find a modest amount of legroom and a bolt-upright seatback, but no mainstream convertible save for the Chrysler 200 offers anything substantially better. Another noteworthy improvement is that the soft top now folds lower atop the rear deck. This improves rear visibility considerably, but the view back is still hardly praiseworthy. An old-school tonneau cover must also be affixed to the folded roof, should you want a cleaner look and less wind noise.

The car's growth spurt also means the trunk has grown to 7.1 cubic feet, and that space can be expanded by flipping down one or both halves of the 50/50-split rear seatbacks. Still, this is a rather negligible amount of space.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2013 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible.

5(46%)
4(27%)
3(20%)
2(7%)
1(0%)
4.1
15 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

VW Convertible Bug
Karen Capron,07/07/2016
2.5L 2dr Convertible (2.5L 5cyl 6A)
Great and fun car to drive! I would recommend this to any two-party couples to drive for fun!
Wow! Great convertible! I'm glad I took a test drive!
minivandad1973,06/04/2013
I had no expectations going into the VW dealership. After driving a Mini Cooper S convertible for seven years I didn't think I would be impressed with the new Turbo Beetle convertible. Wow! I was surprised... Great acceleration, incredible comfort for four adults and superb sound was what I needed to move me out of my Mini into a car that could comfortably accommodate my family. My day starts with a big smile getting into my car. Having driven many different convertibles I can say their are none at this price point that offer the level of performance and space found in the new Turbo Beetle. My entire family loves this car!
Great little car
Mo yousuf,01/02/2016
Turbo PZEV 2dr Convertible w/Prod. End 5/13 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
Sold my car in 9/2018 with 80,000 miles. One of my favorite cars that I’ve owned. @ 80k miles still no troubles. Great little car with an awesome engine. I defiantly recommend the car. 7/6/18. Car has 75,000 and still no problems. Just oil change done. A great little car. 1/5/18. Car has 65,000 miles and still no problems. All I have done is Oil change and new tires. Car is still trouble free. Would I buy the car again? Absolutely. 7/4/17, car has 60,000 miles and still no problem. It's an awesome little car. If I had to do it again, I would buy vw beetle convertible. I'm avg 28mpg. Gas is premium which one should get 28 city 34 highway. Road noise is as good as hard top. It can get pricy once you start adding options. Now at 50,000 miles the car still runs great. No problems so far and still very happy with my choice. Still a great little car.
wife's beetle
derekleeo,12/31/2013
My wife always wanted a convertible and this was the perfect choice. I convinced her to drive the tdi and she loves it. We do a lot of mixed driving, from sitting in line to pick up the kids(a lot of idle time) to highway trips @ 75mph. I track the mileage on fuelly, and after 6 months and just under 5500 miles, the average is 31.3. I do trips @ 55mph with the cruise set and it's over 50mpg. This thing can move, too. It has a lot of low end torque. The only problem we've had is squeeky brakes. If you are moving slow and ease into the brakes(stop and go) they squeak. VW won't fix it, saying it's normal. No it's not, so we have a battle I guess.
See all 15 reviews of the 2013 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible
Write a review

Features & Specs

See all Used 2013 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible features & specs

More about the 2013 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible

Used 2013 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible Overview

The Used 2013 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible is offered in the following submodels: Beetle Convertible, Beetle Convertible Diesel. Available styles include 2.5L PZEV 2dr Convertible (2.5L 5cyl 6A), 2.5L PZEV 2dr Convertible w/Technology (2.5L 5cyl 6A), TDI 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM), 2.5L PZEV 2dr Convertible w/Sound, Navigation (2.5L 5cyl 6A), Turbo PZEV 2dr Convertible w/Sound, Navigation, Prod. End 5/13 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM), 2.5L 2dr Convertible (2.5L 5cyl 6A), 2.5L 2dr Convertible w/Technology (2.5L 5cyl 6A), 2.5L 2dr Convertible w/Sound, Navigation (2.5L 5cyl 6A), TDI 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6M), Turbo PZEV 2dr Convertible w/Prod. End 5/13 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), Turbo PZEV 2dr Convertible w/Sound, Navigation, Prod. End 5/13 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), Turbo 2dr Convertible w/Sound, Prod. End 5/13 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), 2.5L 70's Edition 2dr Convertible (2.5L 5cyl 6A), 2.5L 50's Edition 2dr Convertible (2.5L 5cyl 6A), Turbo 2dr Convertible w/Sound, Prod. End 5/13 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM), Turbo 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM), Turbo PZEV 2dr Convertible w/Sound, Prod. End 5/13 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM), Turbo 2dr Convertible w/Prod. End 5/13 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM), TDI 2dr Convertible w/Sound, Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6M), Turbo PZEV 2dr Convertible w/Prod. End 5/13 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM), Turbo 60's Edition 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM), TDI 2dr Convertible w/Sound, Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM), Turbo 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), Turbo 2dr Convertible w/Sound, Navigation, Prod. End 5/13 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM), Turbo 2dr Convertible w/Prod. End 5/13 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), Turbo 2dr Convertible w/Sound, Navigation, Prod. End 5/13 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), Turbo PZEV 2dr Convertible w/Sound, Prod. End 5/13 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), Turbo PZEV 2dr Convertible w/Sound (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM), Turbo 2dr Convertible w/Sound, Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), Turbo PZEV 2dr Convertible w/Sound (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), Turbo PZEV 2dr Convertible w/Sound, Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), Turbo PZEV 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), Turbo PZEV 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM), Turbo PZEV 2dr Convertible w/Sound, Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM), Turbo 2dr Convertible w/Sound (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM), Turbo 2dr Convertible w/Sound, Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM), and Turbo 2dr Convertible w/Sound (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2013 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible?

Price comparisons for Used 2013 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible trim styles:

  • The Used 2013 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible 2.5L PZEV is priced between $9,995 and$10,495 with odometer readings between 82809 and123064 miles.
  • The Used 2013 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible Turbo PZEV is priced between $11,759 and$13,500 with odometer readings between 79527 and82588 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2013 Volkswagen Beetle Convertibles are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2013 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible for sale near. There are currently 4 used and CPO 2013 Beetle Convertibles listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $9,995 and mileage as low as 79527 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2013 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible.

