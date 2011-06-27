Vehicle overview

In an era when everyone from bickering politicians to self-important rent-a-cops seems just a little too tense, the 2013 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible is a rolling invitation for everyone to just lighten up.

And, really, why not when you have a compact drop top like this that's practically begging you to come out and play? The latest Beetle's more muscular styling may say "horsepower" more than "flower power," but it still embodies the cheeky playfulness people expect from a Beetle. The classy four-seat interior is almost as memorable, but it's also well-made and nicely quiet thanks to the multilayered and power-operated soft top that can be lowered in less than 10 seconds. Not only is this new drop-top Beetle an awful a lot of fun, it's also one of the most desirable convertibles on the market as well.

Longer, wider and lower than the Beetle convertible it's replacing, this all-new Beetle convertible is a better car all the way around. The styling is undeniably more masculine with its aggressive stance, lower roof line and standard rear spoiler. Additional structural reinforcements and an independent rear suspension deliver a smooth ride and very respectable handling, especially in the sporty Turbo model. Inside, it gets a more natural driving position without the old car's table-like dash top.

Other practical improvements include a soft top that folds lower atop the rear deck for improved visibility and a larger trunk with split-folding rear seatbacks that makes it possible to squeeze in longer items and still close the trunk lid. Of course, "larger" is a relative term since the trunk remains quite tiny and further suffers from a small opening. The backseat isn't all that roomy either, but there is more legroom than you'll find in other small convertibles like the Mini Cooper.

If you'd like to check out alternatives, the Fiat 500C and sportier Mini Cooper convertible should be on your list even though they're smaller. For something larger, and with a decidedly different vibe, the Chevrolet Camaro and Ford Mustang convertibles are also worth a look. There's also Volkswagen's Eos; it's a lot more expensive, but it does offer the extra security of a retractable hardtop design.

Even with all these choices, however, the 2013 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible hits a sweet spot that its competitors can't quite match. And that may help explain why this smile-inducing ragtop always seems ready for a good time.