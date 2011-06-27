2019 Volkswagen Arteon Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Arteon Hatchback
SE 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
SE 4MOTION 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
SEL Premium 4MOTION 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
SEL 4MOTION 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
SEL R-Line 4MOTION 4dr Hatchback AWD w/19" Wheels (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
SE R-Line 4dr Hatchback w/20" Wheels (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
SE R-Line 4MOTION 4dr Hatchback AWD w/20" Wheels (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
SE R-Line 4dr Hatchback w/19" Wheels (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
SE R-Line 4MOTION 4dr Hatchback AWD w/19" Wheels (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
SEL R-Line 4dr Hatchback w/20" Wheels (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
SEL R-Line 4MOTION 4dr Hatchback AWD w/20" Wheels (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
SEL 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
SEL R-Line 4dr Hatchback w/19" Wheels (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
SEL Premium R-Line 4MOTION 4dr Hatchback AWD w/19" Wheels (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
SEL Premium R-Line 4MOTION 4dr Hatchback AWD w/20" Wheels (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$0*
Total Cash Price
$0
Data for 2019 Arteon Hatchback SEL Premium R-Line 4MOTION 4dr Hatchback AWD w/19" Wheels (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is not available.
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2019 Arteon
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2019 Volkswagen Arteon in Virginia is:not available
Related 2019 Volkswagen Arteon info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chrysler 300 2006
- Used Lexus GX 460 2015
- Used Dodge Charger 2010
- Used BMW X5 2011
- Used Ford Explorer 2002
- Used Chrysler 200 2015
- Used Dodge Journey 2015
- Used Toyota Corolla 2012
- Used Toyota Camry Hybrid 2018
- Used Mazda 6 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD 2019
- 2019 XF
- 2021 Lamborghini Huracan News
- 2021 Subaru Ascent News
- 2019 Clarity
- 2020 Ford Transit Cargo Van
- Nissan LEAF 2019
- 2021 Tesla Model X News
- Cadillac CT6 2019
- 2021 MINI Hardtop 2 Door News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan
- Volkswagen Jetta 2019
- Volkswagen Atlas 2019
- 2019 Volkswagen Passat
- 2019 Golf GTI
- 2019 Arteon
- 2019 Volkswagen Arteon
- Volkswagen Golf R 2019
- 2019 Volkswagen Jetta GLI
- 2019 Golf Alltrack
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2020 A5
- smart EQ fortwo 2019
- 2020 Civic
- 2019 BMW i3
- 2019 Kicks
- Volkswagen Golf R 2019
- 2019 Volkswagen Arteon
- 2020 Yaris Hatchback
- 2019 MINI Clubman
- 2019 Clubman