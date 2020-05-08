Used Maserati Convertible for Sale Near Me
- 21,341 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$83,900
Ferrari Maserati of New England - Norwood / Massachusetts
The Maserati Granturismo was designed to compete with the Jaguar F-Type and Mercedes-Benz SL. As a result, we see sweeping hips, a seductive front end, and a magnificently decadent interior. The Granturismo continues to remain one of the most stunning and voluptuous vehicles on the market, today. Unique to the MC models are a carbon-fiber vented hood, track-tuned suspension, Brembo carbon-ceramic brakes, and 20-inch alloy wheels. The engine is left unchanged from its siblings, therefore it is equipped with a normally aspirated, Ferrari-designed-and-built, 4.7-liter V8 engine. The interior cabin is as luxurious as it is practical. The cabin can hold four passengers, which is a rarity in high-performance coupes. Navigation, Bluetooth, and Bose audio systems are all standard. Special design embellishments, to celebrate the brand's 100 years, make the MC models stand out from the rest. These distinguishers include an exclusive interior and additional trim. This Granturismo is a Maserati Approved Certified Pre-Owned vehicle, meaning that it meets the factory's most stringent and elite criteria with verified history, inspection, and reconditioning to exacting CPO standards. Benefits of this program include enhancement of the vehicle's value, 120-point inspection by Boch Maserati factory-trained technicians, up to 6 years of coverage with unlimited miles (from original factory warranty in-service date), limited factory CPO warranty coverage, and 24-hour Roadside Assistance. In short, you can confidently drive this pre-owned Maserati! This Certified Pre-Owned 2017 Maserati Granturismo MC Centennial Convertible is featured in a beautiful Rosso Italiano exterior, which is paired to a Pearl Beige interior. It has been expertly serviced by our factory authorized workshop, has had just one previous owner, and comes with only 21,179 miles on the odometer! Recent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. 2017 Maserati GranTurismo MC Centennial 4.7L V8 Certified. Certification Program Details: Much more than a used Maserati! Our Maserati Approved program broadens the possibilities, enhancing the value of the used Maserati you choose and ensuring that it delivers on the dream of driving one of the world's most desired cars. A certified pre-owned Maserati is the best used Maserati you can buy! Just as you would expect, no other car in the world turns heads like a Maserati. But did you know that used Ghibli, Quattroporte, Levante and GranTurismo models are some of the most frequently searched used cars? A certified pre-owned Maserati (qualifying model years 2016-2020, depending on model) delivers an extraordinary ownership experience, allowing you to confidently enjoy the excitement of being a Maserati driver. *Used Maserati vehicles selected and approved for CPO based on condition and service history *120-point inspection by Maserati factory-trained technicians *Only the finest used Maserati models are reconditioned to CPO standard *Up to 6 years with unlimited miles (from original factory warranty in-service date) *Limited factory CPO warranty coverage *Roadside assistance 24-hour support 4.7L V8, ABS brakes, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Sport Bucket Seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. Maserati Certified Pre-Owned Certified, 4.7L V8, ABS brakes, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Sport Bucket Seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Remote keyless entry, Traction control, 12 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Convertible roof lining, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags.l
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible MC Centennial with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM45VMA5H0225640
Stock: P31493
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 18,028 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$60,888
Aston Martin Washington DC - Vienna / Virginia
Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. 4.7L V8, 12 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Adaptive suspension, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Convertible roof lining, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Glass rear window, Headlight cleaning, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Sport Bucket Seats, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon, Illuminated entry, Integrated roll-over protection, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, MP3 decoder, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Poltrona Frau Leather Seat Trim, Power convertible roof, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: Maserati Multimedia System w/Navigation, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheels: 20" Birdcage Design Silver Painted Alloy, 4.7L V8. Bianco Fuji Special Matt RWD 2015 Maserati GranTurismo Base 4.7L V8Proudly service Washington D.C. And all surrounding areas! Call 703-712-8324 to schedule your VIP appointment today!
Dealer Review:
I was trying to trade in my Maserati Levante with Bentley. It turns to be one of the worst experiences of my life to deal with the sale Department including the financing manager. Marked by dishonestly, lack of communication, and disrespect. Buyer beware 10 times before considering a business with them.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM45MMA8F0144719
Stock: P144719
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- Not Provided
$54,995
Dorschel INFINITI - Rochester / New York
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible Sport with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM45VMA6E0106989
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 477 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$119,000
Bennett Maserati of Allentown - Allentown / Pennsylvania
Certified. 4.7L V8. Bianco Fuji Pearlescent 2018 Maserati GranTurismo MC RWD 6-Speed Automatic 4.7L V8Providing world class service that over 100,000 customers have experienced at a Bennett dealership over the past 67 years, the Bennett Automotive Group is family owned and operated and our staff of dedicated team members at our six locations is eager to share their knowledge and enthusiasm.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible MC with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM45VMA7J0310307
Stock: 1782
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 8,076 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$48,992
Audi of Huntington - Huntington Station / New York
ONLY 8000 MILES IN PRISTINE CONDITION! THIS IS A MUST SEE.CARFAX One-Owner. 2011 Maserati GranTurismo RWD Bordeaux Pontevecchio Metallic12 Speakers, Adaptive suspension, Auto-leveling suspension, Dual front impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Heated Sport Bucket Seats, Maserati Multimedia System, Navigation System.At Audi of Huntington we provide excellence throughout your automotive purchase experience and look forward to bringing you into our family of satisfied clients. Call us at (866) 255-0268!
Dealer Review:
I was looking for an S3. They had a White car that was exactly what I was looking for. I met with Richard Plush the next day. Richard was very knowledgeable and extremely friendly. No games whatsoever. Very honest and pleasant experience. It was actually fun buying a car! I am a car enthusiast and i have purchased many great cars and unfortunately (although I am excited) the experience is often tainted by antics that the place when buying a car. Very good experience.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (12 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM45KMA2B0057834
Stock: AU8785
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-26-2020
- 4,674 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$129,995
Naples Motorsports - Naples / Florida
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM45VMA4J0285317
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 23,170 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$67,894
Auto Holding - Mountain Lakes / New Jersey
**** WE HAVE THE BEST PRICES IN THE TRI-STATE AREA! ***CONVENIENTLY LOCATED TO ROUTES 80, 287 AND WE'RE ON 46.; MINUTES FROM NYC, UPSTATE, AND PA!200 CARS IN STOCK, PICKUP AVAILABLE, AND WE BUY TRADE-INS!WE DEAL WITH ANY CREDIT:ZERO $ DOWN PAYMENT FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR QUALIFIED BUYERS.OUR FINANCE RATES START FROM 1.99% FOR QUALIFIED CUSTOMERS!!! * (CONDITIONS APPLY)BUY WITH CONFIDENCE:FREE CARFAX WITH EVERY PURCHASE AND ASK ABOUT OUR PRE-SALE MAINTENANCE!VISIT US ONLINE: WWW.AUTOHOLDING46.COMCALL 877-346-3921 TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT!*All advertised prices exclude government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document preparation charge, and any emission testing charge. The price for listed vehicles as equipped does not include charges such as: License, Title, Registration Fees, State or Local Taxes, Smog Fees, Credit Investigation, Optional Dealer Prep Fee, Optional Credit Insurance, Optional Maintenance Packages, Physical Damage of Liability Insurance, or Delivery Fees. Auto Holding makes no representations, expressed or implied, to any actual or prospective purchaser or owner of this vehicle as to the existence, ownership, accuracy, description or condition of the listed vehicle's equipment, accessories, price, specials or any warranties. Any and all vehicles that qualify and/or are sold under our 14 day return policy, are subject to a 20% restocking fee from the purchase price. Any and all differences must be addressed prior to the sale of this vehicle. Auto Holding is not responsible for typos and exact options list as it is automatically decoded from the VIN number. In order to honor the advertised price, customer must print vehicle listing and present at time of arrival at dealership, and acquire managers signature on printed listing.Dealer will not be liable for any inaccuracies, claims or losses of any nature.
Dealer Review:
My salesman was Deep. He didn't bother me with calls, he sent texts and I could respond when whenever. He had the car and keys waiting floor me, for the test drive. Everything was completed in a very timely manner.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible Sport with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM45VMA9G0168650
Stock: m46168650
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 10-25-2019
- 22,230 miles
$66,800
Chicago Motor Cars Las Vegas - Las Vegas / Nevada
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible Sport with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM45VMA6F0141629
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 9,910 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$79,900
J & J Auto Sales - Troy / New York
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible Sport with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM45VMA9F0146548
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 17,031 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$81,995
Naples Motorsports - Naples / Florida
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible Sport with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM45VMA6G0173207
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 10,694 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$82,998
Hanna Imports - Raleigh / North Carolina
*Carfax Accident Free*, Navigation, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Automatic Headlights, Backup Camera, Keyless Entry, Heated Seats, Keyless Access w/ Push Button Start, Touch Screen Controls, *Multi Point Inspection*, GranTurismo Sport, 2D Convertible, 4.7L V8, ABS brakes, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Glass rear window, harman/kardon Speakers, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Sport Bucket Seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Remote keyless entry, Traction control, Wheels: 20" MC Design Glossy Black Light Alloy, Yellow Painted Brake Calipers.CARFAX One-Owner. 2018 Maserati GranTurismo Sport Nero What makes us different? We specialize in hand selecting our pre-owned inventory and providing an amazing array of vehicles on our lot here in Raleigh, NC. We keep about 1000+ cars on the lot at any given time and find that being priced aggressively upfront allows us to save time, complete the deal process and keep the best inventory possible. The price you see is our very best price! All of our vehicles are priced below market value. We provide a hassle-free buying experience. GranTurismo Sport, 2D Convertible, 4.7L V8, ABS brakes, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Glass rear window, harman/kardon Speakers, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Sport Bucket Seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Remote keyless entry, Traction control, Wheels: 20" MC Design Glossy Black Light Alloy, Yellow Painted Brake Calipers, 11 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Adaptive suspension, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Convertible roof lining, Door auto-latch, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Headlight cleaning, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon, Integrated roll-over protection, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Memory seat, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Poltrona Frau Leather Seat Trim, Power convertible roof, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM w/Navigation, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Spoiler, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer, and Variably intermittent wipers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible MC with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM45VMA2J0281007
Stock: 3010274
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 39,076 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$41,900
Excell Auto Group - Boca Raton / Florida
Introducing the 2013 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible in Grigio Touring. Have you been dreaming of owning a gorgeous Maserati GranTurismo Convertible, but did not want to pay the new car price or get haggled at a dealership? Here is your chance to own this Maserati huge discount and without the stress! This esteemed Maserati is the true definition of sports, luxury, prestige, and comfort. Options on this 2013 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible include: Silver Neptune Wheels Contrast Stitching in Grigio Ghiaccio Piano Black & Leather Steering Wheel Trident Stitched on Headrest Red Brake Caliper Front/Rear Parking Sensors Power Everything! AND MORE! This 2013 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible is a gorgeous Grigio Touring exterior a Nero interior and is waiting to take you anywhere in style! You will also have a piece of mind as 2013 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible is a 100% Carfax certified vehicle and is eligible for extended warranty! Look at the pictures of this 2013 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible below and judge for yourself how nice it looks. Please feel free to call with any questions regarding the vehicle at 561.998.5557 Daytime or 561.756.1933 Evenings, we hope you are our next satisfied client! Contact Sales Department at 561-998-5557 or scott@excellauto.com for more information! - Contact Sales Department at 561-998-5557 or 3595036@ebizdealers.com for more information. -
Dealer Review:
Unbelievably wonderful car buying experience w/ Excell Auto Group. Truly 5 Star Service !! I had been shopping for a pre-owned Porsche 911 Targa 4S (2018 White with red Interior) for over 2 years and saw one that immediately caught my attention on Excell Auto's website. I called 2 days before Christmas and even though the owner was taking vacation he could not have been more personable. He spent 30 minutes on the phone answering many of my questions regarding the Targa. He had Jonathan (his salesman) follow up with dozens more pictures. Jonathan and I spoke several times between Christmas and New Years about the history of the car, the previous owner, etc. After feeling totally comfortable with Scott (the owner) and Jonathan we came to a price that both Excell and I felt was fair. I felt so comfortable with Scott and Jonathan that I purchased the vehicle before ever "putting my hand on the hood" or test driving it. Two weeks after purchasing the Targa I drove into Boca and was picked up in Excell's Private Limo at the car rental agency. When I pulled up to Excell, there was the Targa sitting at the front door of the dealership with a big red bow on the hood. The car is magnificent. It is everything and more than I expected. From the moment Jonathan greated me at the front door to the moment I drove away, the experience was far beyond anything I have experienced at any dealership. After meeting Scott I was given a tour of Excell and was met warmly and professionally by every employee no matter their position. All paperwork was completed before I arrived and the follow up title, permanent license arrived two weeks after purchase. This dealership is honest and that is so refreshing. The purchase of my Targa 4S has been an absolute pleasure. I will be back for my next car because of their honesty and customer service . Thank you Excell Auto. You are the Best. Dave S.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM45MMA2D0066919
Stock: 066919
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 17,490 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$74,999
Off Lease Only Miami - Miami / Florida
THIS VEHICLE IS PRICED $2495 BELOW KBB Suggested Retail Price*!WE ARE OPEN & NOW OFFERING FREE LOCAL DELIVERY & STORE TO STORE TRANSFERS! See this vehicle and THOUSANDS more at OffLeaseOnly.com! Shop THE MOST INCREDIBLE SELECTION of LOW MILEAGE 2016 to 2020 Cars, Trucks, SUVs and Vans all priced THOUSANDS below retail! OffLeaseOnly.com is The Nation's Online Used Car Destination with Newer Cars, Lower Miles & Better Prices! You can DO IT ALL ONLINE with virtual video walkarounds on your vehicle of interest or visit one of our four huge state-of-the-art locations in Florida! Nationwide shipping is also available. Get Pre-Qualified right now on OffLeaseOnly.com & ask about NO PAYMENTS FOR 90 DAYS! Trade-ins wanted and we are now doing VIRTUAL TRADE APPRAISALS! No hidden fees and no minimum credit score is required to receive the advertised price! Complete Transparency - Free Carfax, Free AutoCheck and Free True 360 inspection reports on any car with a previous accident. Off Lease Only is proud to offer a 5 Day/500 Mile Free Exchange Policy so you can shop with PEACE OF MIND. Plus we are proudly A+ Rated on the Better Business Bureau, DealerRater's Used Car Dealer of the Year and an Edmunds Five-Star Premier Dealer. START ONLINE NOW at OffLeaseOnly.com!
Dealer Review:
Very quick to respond!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM45MMA7H0189993
Stock: M308179
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 41,568 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$59,995
Alfa Romeo of Wilmington Pike - Chadds Ford / Pennsylvania
ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Sport Bucket Seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. Clean CARFAX. 2015 Maserati GranTurismo Sport Red 2D ConvertibleReviews:* The Maserati GranTurismo Convertible succeeds in being both dynamic and elegant. Characterized by its soft-top roof, the vehicle also features the same V-shaped, forward-slanting design, giving the dashing looks of the stunning Maserati coupe. 20-inch Astro Design alloy wheels add another level of sophistication and grace. The GranTurismo Convertible's aesthetically-designed cabin features delicate handcrafted leather and prestigious wood trim. The Maserati GranTurismo Convertible air conditioning system has been further refined to offer the maximum comfort levels with the top up or down. The system recognizes how the car is being driven, and automatically resets ventilation and climate control to help maintain the set temperature. The convertible top is a multi-layered canvas to ensure quietness through excellent acoustic isolation. The sweet and throaty 4.7L V8 engine delivers the high end performance expected from Maserati. The GranTurismo Convertible features a six-speed, ZF automatic transmission with a hydraulic torque converter yielding extremely quick and fluid gear shifts while maintaining the characteristics of the sporty V8 engine. The Maserati GranTurismo Convertible is fitted with an electronically-controlled Skyhook suspension as standard equipment. This system employs dampers with an aluminum body which continually adjust the damping. Every Maserati is equipped with sophisticated active safety technology and fitted with advanced passive safety features. All Maserati's have a number of safety features as standard, including a collapsible steering column, front and rear seat belts equipped with pre-tensioners and load limiters, two front airbags, two side curtain airbags and two airbags in the front doors to help provide protection from side impacts. Source: The Manufacturer SummaryHere at Maserati of Wilmington Pike, we try to make the purchase process as easy and hassle free as possible.
Dealer Review:
Donna was beyond nice. Her passion for the cars she sells is blatantly obvious. As a consumer, it is always more rewarding knowing the car you are buying is also being driven by those selling it to you. Any question I had, Donna answered or found the answer for me. I can’t tell you how much I appreciated her candor and honesty about every aspect of the car. Thanks for making this car buying experience great.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible Sport with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM45VMA7F0129571
Stock: F0129571
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 43,844 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$49,900
Ferrari Maserati of New England - Norwood / Massachusetts
The Maserati Granturismo was designed to compete with the Jaguar F-Type and Mercedes-Benz SL. As a result, we see sweeping hips, a seductive front end, and a magnificently decadent interior. The Granturismo continues to remain one of the most stunning and voluptuous vehicles on the market, today. The convertible's soft top adds nearly nothing to the weight of the vehicle. At just 143 pounds, the roof can retract in under 20 seconds. When folded, the three-layer cover steals just two inches of headroom in the rear and still leaves space in the trunk. The engine is nearly silent inside the cabin. However, with the top down, the engine boasts its audible growl â especially when the sport setting is activated. The 422 hp, 4.7-liter V8 engine accelerates this vehicle to a top speed of 140 mph in less than 30 seconds. Likewise, its 0-60 mph sprint can be achieved in 4.9 seconds. This Granturismo is a Maserati Approved Certified Pre-Owned vehicle, meaning that it meets the factory's most stringent and elite criteria with verified history, inspection, and reconditioning to exacting CPO standards. Benefits of this program include enhancement of the vehicle's value, 120-point inspection by Boch Maserati factory-trained technicians, up to 6 years of coverage with unlimited miles (from original factory warranty in-service date), limited factory CPO warranty coverage, and 24-hour Roadside Assistance. In short, you can confidently drive this pre-owned Maserati! This Certified Pre-Owned 2011 Maserati Granturismo Convertible is featured in a sophisticated Grigio Touring exterior. There are just 43,844 miles on the odometer. Serviced expertly by our factory authorized workshop, make this vehicle yours. Recent Arrival! 2011 Maserati GranTurismo Base 4.7L V8 SMPI DOHC 4.7L V8 SMPI DOHC. 4.7L V8 SMPI DOHC, 12 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Adaptive suspension, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Convertible roof lining, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Glass rear window, Headlight cleaning, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Sport Bucket Seats, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Illuminated entry, Integrated roll-over protection, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Maserati Multimedia System, Memory seat, MP3 decoder, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Poltrona Frau Leather Seat Trim, Power convertible roof, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, and Variably intermittent wipers. Our mission is to provide you with an unforgettable experience at our dealership. The moment you set foot through our doors, you will be treated with the same level of quality and excellence on which our illustrious brands are founded. Our sales team will guide you every step of the way, ensuring that each of your individual needs is addressed.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (12 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM45KMA8B0056493
Stock: F1498B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 35,990 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$51,999$1,290 Below Market
Motor Werks Barrington Automall - Barrington / Illinois
Clean CARFAX. ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Sport Bucket Seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Radio: Maserati Multimedia System w/Navigation, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Traction control. 2015 Maserati GranTurismo Nero Carbonio Metallic Sport RWD 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 4.7L V8Recent Arrival!Join The Circle.Reviews: * The Maserati GranTurismo Convertible succeeds in being both dynamic and elegant. Characterized by its soft-top roof, the vehicle also features the same V-shaped, forward-slanting design, giving the dashing looks of the stunning Maserati coupe. 20-inch Astro Design alloy wheels add another level of sophistication and grace. The GranTurismo Convertible's aesthetically-designed cabin features delicate handcrafted leather and prestigious wood trim. The Maserati GranTurismo Convertible air conditioning system has been further refined to offer the maximum comfort levels with the top up or down. The system recognizes how the car is being driven, and automatically resets ventilation and climate control to help maintain the set temperature. The convertible top is a multi-layered canvas to ensure quietness through excellent acoustic isolation. The sweet and throaty 4.7L V8 engine delivers the high end performance expected from Maserati. The GranTurismo Convertible features a six-speed, ZF automatic transmission with a hydraulic torque converter yielding extremely quick and fluid gear shifts while maintaining the characteristics of the sporty V8 engine. The Maserati GranTurismo Convertible is fitted with an electronically-controlled Skyhook suspension as standard equipment. This system employs dampers with an aluminum body which continually adjust the damping. Every Maserati is equipped with sophisticated active safety technology and fitted with advanced passive safety features. All Maserati's have a number of safety features as standard, including a collapsible steering column, front and rear seat belts equipped with pre-tensioners and load limiters, two front airbags, two side curtain airbags and two airbags in the front doors to help provide protection from side impacts. Source: The Manufacturer Summary
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible Sport with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM45VMA2F0155463
Stock: PME3521B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 36,114 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$37,894
Jack Wolf Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Belvidere / Illinois
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM45MMA0D0072346
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 16,213 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$58,000$8,659 Below Market
Maserati of Jacksonville - Jacksonville / Florida
Used 2015 Maserati GranTurismo Sport. 4.7L V8, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Sport Bucket Seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. Rosso Trionfale Metallic 2015 Maserati KBB Fair Market Range High: $62,153 GranTurismo Sport 13/20 City/Highway MPG RWD 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 4.7L V8Odometer is 3036 miles below market average!Reviews: * The Maserati GranTurismo Convertible succeeds in being both dynamic and elegant. Characterized by its soft-top roof, the vehicle also features the same V-shaped, forward-slanting design, giving the dashing looks of the stunning Maserati coupe. 20-inch Astro Design alloy wheels add another level of sophistication and grace. The GranTurismo Convertible's aesthetically-designed cabin features delicate handcrafted leather and prestigious wood trim. The Maserati GranTurismo Convertible air conditioning system has been further refined to offer the maximum comfort levels with the top up or down. The system recognizes how the car is being driven, and automatically resets ventilation and climate control to help maintain the set temperature. The convertible top is a multi-layered canvas to ensure quietness through excellent acoustic isolation. The sweet and throaty 4.7L V8 engine delivers the high end performance expected from Maserati. The GranTurismo Convertible features a six-speed, ZF automatic transmission with a hydraulic torque converter yielding extremely quick and fluid gear shifts while maintaining the characteristics of the sporty V8 engine. The Maserati GranTurismo Convertible is fitted with an electronically-controlled Skyhook suspension as standard equipment. This system employs dampers with an aluminum body which continually adjust the damping. Every Maserati is equipped with sophisticated active safety technology and fitted with advanced passive safety features. All Maserati's have a number of safety features as standard, including a collapsible steering column, front and rear seat belts equipped with pre-tensioners and load limiters, two front airbags, two side curtain airbags and two airbags in the front doors to help provide protection from side impacts. Source: The Manufacturer Summary
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible Sport with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZAM45VMA7F0129179
Stock: F0129179P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
