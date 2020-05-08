Used Maserati Convertible for Sale Near Me

Excell Auto Group - Boca Raton / Florida

Introducing the 2013 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible in Grigio Touring. Have you been dreaming of owning a gorgeous Maserati GranTurismo Convertible, but did not want to pay the new car price or get haggled at a dealership? Here is your chance to own this Maserati huge discount and without the stress! This esteemed Maserati is the true definition of sports, luxury, prestige, and comfort. Options on this 2013 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible include: Silver Neptune Wheels Contrast Stitching in Grigio Ghiaccio Piano Black & Leather Steering Wheel Trident Stitched on Headrest Red Brake Caliper Front/Rear Parking Sensors Power Everything! AND MORE! This 2013 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible is a gorgeous Grigio Touring exterior a Nero interior and is waiting to take you anywhere in style! You will also have a piece of mind as 2013 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible is a 100% Carfax certified vehicle and is eligible for extended warranty! Look at the pictures of this 2013 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible below and judge for yourself how nice it looks. Please feel free to call with any questions regarding the vehicle at 561.998.5557 Daytime or 561.756.1933 Evenings, we hope you are our next satisfied client! Contact Sales Department at 561-998-5557 or scott@excellauto.com for more information! - Contact Sales Department at 561-998-5557 or 3595036@ebizdealers.com for more information. -

Unbelievably wonderful car buying experience w/ Excell Auto Group. Truly 5 Star Service !! I had been shopping for a pre-owned Porsche 911 Targa 4S (2018 White with red Interior) for over 2 years and saw one that immediately caught my attention on Excell Auto's website. I called 2 days before Christmas and even though the owner was taking vacation he could not have been more personable. He spent 30 minutes on the phone answering many of my questions regarding the Targa. He had Jonathan (his salesman) follow up with dozens more pictures. Jonathan and I spoke several times between Christmas and New Years about the history of the car, the previous owner, etc. After feeling totally comfortable with Scott (the owner) and Jonathan we came to a price that both Excell and I felt was fair. I felt so comfortable with Scott and Jonathan that I purchased the vehicle before ever "putting my hand on the hood" or test driving it. Two weeks after purchasing the Targa I drove into Boca and was picked up in Excell's Private Limo at the car rental agency. When I pulled up to Excell, there was the Targa sitting at the front door of the dealership with a big red bow on the hood. The car is magnificent. It is everything and more than I expected. From the moment Jonathan greated me at the front door to the moment I drove away, the experience was far beyond anything I have experienced at any dealership. After meeting Scott I was given a tour of Excell and was met warmly and professionally by every employee no matter their position. All paperwork was completed before I arrived and the follow up title, permanent license arrived two weeks after purchase. This dealership is honest and that is so refreshing. The purchase of my Targa 4S has been an absolute pleasure. I will be back for my next car because of their honesty and customer service . Thank you Excell Auto. You are the Best. Dave S.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2013 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

15 Combined MPG ( 13 City/ 20 Highway)

VIN: ZAM45MMA2D0066919

Stock: 066919

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-21-2020