Used Maserati Convertible for Sale Near Me

  • 2017 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible MC Centennial in Red
    used

    2017 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible MC Centennial

    21,341 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $83,900

    Details
  • 2015 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible in White
    used

    2015 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible

    18,028 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $60,888

    Details
  • 2014 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible Sport in Black
    used

    2014 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible Sport

    Not Provided

    $54,995

    Details
  • 2018 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible MC in Off White/Cream
    certified

    2018 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible MC

    477 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $119,000

    Details
  • 2011 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible in Dark Red
    used

    2011 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible

    8,076 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $48,992

    Details
  • 2018 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible
    used

    2018 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible

    4,674 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $129,995

    Details
  • 2016 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible Sport in Black
    used

    2016 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible Sport

    23,170 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $67,894

    Details
  • 2015 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible Sport in White
    used

    2015 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible Sport

    22,230 miles

    $66,800

    Details
  • 2015 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible Sport in Red
    used

    2015 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible Sport

    9,910 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $79,900

    Details
  • 2016 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible Sport
    used

    2016 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible Sport

    17,031 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $81,995

    Details
  • 2018 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible MC in Black
    used

    2018 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible MC

    10,694 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $82,998

    Details
  • 2013 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible in Silver
    used

    2013 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible

    39,076 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $41,900

    Details
  • 2017 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible in Black
    used

    2017 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible

    17,490 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $74,999

    Details
  • 2015 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible Sport in Gray
    used

    2015 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible Sport

    41,568 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $59,995

    Details
  • 2011 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible in Silver
    used

    2011 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible

    43,844 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $49,900

    Details
  • 2015 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible Sport in Black
    used

    2015 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible Sport

    35,990 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $51,999

    $1,290 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible in Black
    used

    2013 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible

    36,114 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $37,894

    Details
  • 2015 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible Sport in Red
    used

    2015 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible Sport

    16,213 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $58,000

    $8,659 Below Market
    Details

