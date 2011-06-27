Used 2017 Toyota Tundra Double Cab Consumer Reviews

Best-value pickup truck! Eric in Michigan , 02/18/2017 SR5 FFV 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) 41 of 43 people found this review helpful I am pretty obsessive about buying new vehicles. I had a lease that is coming up soon, so I've been researching trucks for the past 2.5 years. I am not loyal to any brand, but have owned more GM vehicles than anything else. Quality and reliability were huge points of research for me, as I have seen GM quality really fall in the past 15 years. That is what first got me looking at Toyota trucks, was quality. Their quality and resale value really stood out compared to the rest of the field. Now I hope to own this vehicle for 10-12 years, and I anticipate less repairs with this brand compared to the others. Here are some specific observations: SEATING: I purchased a 6-passenger configuration. We have 8 children, so being able to have true seating flexibility was huge. Only Toyota and Ford offer full 6-passenger seating with 3-point seat belts and head rests for all occupants! I do wish that the front seats on this had more adjustability, but that was a sacrifice I had to make with the 6-passenger seating. The 5-passenger configurations have wonderful seat adjustments. MOTOR: the 5.7L is awesome! Very smooth shifting, with a nice, muted hum of the V8 coming into the cab. Nice sound deadening lets us hold good conversations without yelling. I love how Toyota is one of the few that don't have this crazy cylinder deactivation technology. For a few sips of fuel, all these manufacturers are doing this cylinder deactivation which can unevenly wear the cylinders, burn more oil, and cost more to repair. Yes, Toyota gets the worst gas mileage of all the pickups, but one or two repairs and that minimal fuel savings is out the window. I've just seen too many items being made now that offer wonderful "efficiency" at the expense of reliability and durability. SAFETY: I love that Toyota has not yet started doing all this automatic driving and braking stuff. I prefer to drive my own vehicles and not have a computer try to decide what is best. I think all these driver aids are making people worse drivers, and again there are reliability issues. (I've heard of some Ford products hitting the brakes out of the blue thinking it "senses" something in front of it). Are people really wanting to trust their safety to a sensor? All electronics go bad at some point. INTERIOR: The interior is pretty basic and is lacking USB ports, but with 2 12V power outlets in the front and 1 for the rear, we just installed some 2-USB power adapters in each 12V outlet, but it would be nice if Toyota put those in. RIDE: very smooth and composed ride Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Toyota Tundra SR5 TRD Package Ray Lyons , 01/30/2017 SR5 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) 10 of 10 people found this review helpful Nice truck, handles well, comfortable, smooth ride. Only thing missing is a few bells and whistles that are on comparable Ford/Chevy trucks. No turn signals in mirrors, no power rear window, no dual climate controls. These were standard on my old 2010 Toyota Tundra 4X2. It would have been nice to have these, but I gave them up for the long term benefit. I expect my Tundra to last a lot longer than the other pickups on the road. Too bad Toyota cut back on these on this model, you have to get the Limited, Platinum to have these included. Fuel economy is not as good as the other pickups on the market, but I didn't buy it for fuel economy. Otherwise very happy with the purchase. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Best-value pickup truck (part 2) Eric from Michigan , 01/11/2019 SR5 FFV 4dr Double Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) 8 of 8 people found this review helpful I have owned this truck for nearly 2 years now. I love it more than when I first bought it! The more I read of new trucks and what manufacturers are offering, the more I love my truck and hope it lasts forever. Specific observations: SEATING--The seats are very comfortable! I have plenty of thigh support on long trips, so fatigue is minimal. I have 6 passenger seating, which means manual adjustments instead of electronically-adjusting seats, but that was the sacrifice I had to make. There is nice lumbar support, but not so much that it causes any pressure points in the low back. VISIBILITY--the outward visibility is decent but, like most full size trucks, the hood is large and does obstruct some view. It becomes the norm quickly however, so it doesn't bother me. HEADLIGHTS--the factory headlights were awful. I did install some HID headlights from Headlight revolution which were much nicer! They were too bright for oncoming traffic in the primary position. Thankfully the Tundra has a little dial to adjust the headlight beam downward for times that you have a load in the bed and headlights need to be adjusted. This easily lets me adjust the beam downward so I'm not blinding oncoming cars. TOWING--this tows very smooth! The trailer brakes are very easy to adjust and the truck feels planted and stable with a trailer. The tow/haul button works very well. I was impressed that with a trailer full of beach sand (2500lbs) and a bed full of sand (approximately 1200lbs) there was some rear-end squat, but not as much as I expected. FUEL ECONOMY--this seems to be the main place the competitors attack the Tundra, but i'm averaging pretty good. In the summer I averaged about 15.9 mpg. I live in the country, but work in our small city, so I drive a mixture of roads and conditions. This winter with my softer snow tires (Blizzak) I am averaging about 15.2mpg. Pretty decent in my opinion. MAINTENANCE--none!! I had the Toyotacare which covered all the oil changes and tire rotations for the first 2 years. BED--a huge point in favor of Toyota! I have a double cab, which offers plenty of room for rear passengers, even full side adults. I still was able to get a 6.5' bed instead of the too-small 5'7" beds on most pickups nowadays. ENTERTAINMENT--I am frankly disgusted by most manufacturers offering more and more interior "bling" and bigger screens and more interior distractions. The driver is supposed to be focused on driving so my basic interior setup is what I feel is appropriate for a vehicle. I don't need a 10-12" screen to look at while driving. I should be looking at the road. The controls are very easy to use while keeping the eyes of the driver on the road. The knobs are big and logical. The steering wheel controls work perfectly. The bluetooth syncs up reliably. I have very rare connection problems--way better than my past Chevys. The bluetooth phone conversations work very well too. I don't have to yell for my wife to hear me on the road. ACCESSING THE BED--the bed walls are very tall. It is very hard to reach over the side and pick up items in the bed. I'm 5'10" and I usually have to get into the bed to get items from the bed, other than storage totes which I can reach over and grab. The benefit is that I can haul a lot of taller items, including my recycle bins and very large cooler dry under my tonneau cover. I wish that there was a better step into the bed, but I bought a great hitch step on Autoanything.com that extends long enough that I can step up even with the tailgate down. TRACTION--the traction is great most times. There is so much power that I sometimes peel out in wet weather. The traction control works well. 4WD engages and disengages well and works excellent. Update 8/2019. I have now owned the vehicle for 2.5 years, have 38000 miles on the odometer and the ownership experience has still been awesome. My wife hit a deer which caused bumper damage, which has been the only maintenance thus far. I am done with the Toyota care so now doing my own oil changes, which are a little tedious compared to the other vehicles I have owned (GM, Lincoln, Subaru). It takes a little more time, but is not too difficult. I absolutely love this truck yet and would buy it all over again. The only thing that really would give me pause are the crash ratings. I wish they were better. Last winter I had to pull an Art Van delivery truck out of my driveway in the winter in the snow. I hooked up a sturdy tow rope, put the truck in 4 low and up my hill we went in the snow--that was fun! The driver of the delivery truck was quite amazed. This past summer our property was flooded so I spent a good deal of time hauling sand. I had about 1 yard in the bed (roughly 2,000 lbs and slightly over the limit) and several thousand pounds hauled via trailer loads too and the truck has performed wonderfully! My gas mileage is still gradually improving, up to about 16.2-16.5 mpg overall!! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

V8 5.7 versus 4.6 L Lumpy , 03/24/2017 SR5 4dr Double Cab SB (4.6L 8cyl 6A) 58 of 70 people found this review helpful I had a 2015 Tundra SR5 5.7 L for 2 years and was t-boned from a side street, and it was totaled. The kia car who hit me, literally there were thousands of pieces of his car all over the road! The only piece of my Tundra that fell off was a letter or two from the chrome "Tundra" that is on the side of the vehicle on the front passenger's door. That's it other than the side 2 doors being smashed in real good. Mine was totaled due to bending the frame at the back under the car. I went out with a nice insurance payout and got a 2017 Tundra SR5 with the smaller 4.6 L engine. In the 2 years I had the 5.7 L, I never pulled or towed one thing. So I test-drove the 4.6 L. I could not tell any difference test-driving for 15 minutes. So I got the 4.6 L. Here is what I can tell you after having it a week. The 4.6L is MUCH better for driving in town and urban areas - stop / go / 35 MPH-50 MPH. The transmission shifts more smoothly and feels better driving. I can also tell it accelerates faster from 0. The 5.7L roared and did not like to go under 50 MPH it seemed. In town traffic driving the 5.7 L in 25-50 MPH stop and go was painful. Transmission shifting out from 0 was just ok with the 5.7 L but the 4.6 L is better. I don't know how much weight loss the truck has from the 5.7 versus the 4.6 but I swear the truck feels lighter and more nimble. I like it better. I don't pull/tow/haul but I carry stuff in the bed so for me, the 4.6 L works, and I like it better. Safety Report Abuse