Used 2015 Toyota Tundra CrewMax Cab Consumer Reviews

Poor Leather Quality Paul Albitz , 05/28/2016 1794 4dr CrewMax SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) 13 of 13 people found this review helpful Absolutely love everything about my 1794 Tundra except the quality of the leather interior. The appearance is beautiful but upon close inspection you definitely can tell it is an inferior to product to any other leather interior I have owned. After six months the leather trim began to slowely wear off my passenger side seat. Perma-plate, the very expensive and unnecessary add on protection plan, will not cover this under their warranty. Toyota will not back the inferior craftsmanship either. I will have to replace the seat at my own cost after less than 2 years ownership. Its a shame that this awesome $50k truck is equipped with such a substandard leather package. P.A. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

San Antonio, Texas Toyota Tundra Jim Minteer , 03/06/2015 SR5 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) 12 of 12 people found this review helpful Bought new Dec. 2014 during Toyotathon days. The 5.7 engine roars with plenty of passing speed with a smooth shifting 6spd transmission. I live in South Central Pa and this Winter has been rough, but not a problem for the Tundra Crew Max! This truck drives like a truck not a car like some of the newer big 3 trucks I've driven. It sits nice with a firm quiet ride without the big truck feel.Gas mileage averaging 15.5 mpg. 8-6-17: This truck now has 47k miles on it and runs flawless, I cant be more happier with my purchase it now averages about 17mpg and pushing 20-21 on the highway. I've had this truck through 2 Winters in South Central Pa and it drives and handles the snow with ease, used it several times towing campers, boats and large dual axle trailers and I don't think the 5.7L engine struggles to pull, my wife absolutely loves it and seems to drive it more than I do, so I may have to purchase a newer one for myself ! Anyone interested in an awesome truck with great reliability and power along with a big return on investment the Toyota Tundra is your truck! 3/7/2018: It's been since Dec. 2014 when I bought this Tundra new and its been awesome, it rides nice in any weather condition especially snow, has never failed us in any mechanical, technical or reliability issue, I can't say anything negative about the truck aside maybe the gas mileage but what 5.7L V8 engine doesn't drink a little gas, I'd sacrifice a little gas mileage over raw horsepower any day ! Aside from all the great features on this truck, I do want to comment on the value of this truck. I originally leased the truck when purchased new under the Toyota 3yr lease program and now that its up we decided to buy it outright, our amazement was the calculated value of the truck compared to what we paid for it 3 yrs. ago, this truck only depreciated around $2k in a 3yr period with 45k mi. We will always be a Toyota Truck family ! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

From great to greater Tundra Still the Best , 08/06/2015 1794 4dr CrewMax SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) 11 of 12 people found this review helpful I recently upgraded my 2008 Tundra Crewmax Limited to a 2015 Tundra Crewmax 1794 Edition and couldn't be happier. The 2008 was a great truck with zero problems over my 7 years of ownership but I liked the new style a little better. After shopping all brands, I narrowed it down to the Silverado with a 6.2 liter and the Tundra. Back to back test drives and haggling for price cemented my decision and I haven't looked back. The reliability and resale on the Tundra is amazing. I pull a 27' camper and have been familiar with the same powertrain I had in the 2008 and like it. Yes the mileage is less in the Tundra but I bought it pull my camper. Gimmicks like cylinder deactivation do not work while towing anyway so don't let the mileage fool you if you plan on towing. The electronics and apps were a big improvement over my 2008. With Entune, I have weather, weather map, traffic info, iHeart radio, etc. and do not have to pay a cent or subscribe to "OnStar", another great feature. The navigation is fast, Bluetooth connects instantly and voice recognition work great. The "Bose" radio in the Silverado sounds like and old AM radio compared to the JBL 12 speaker stereo with sub and amp in the Tundra...another great plus. I am looking forward to another 7 years or more with this truck. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Storage space, dashboard lighting logic Mike , 07/21/2016 1794 FFV 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) 7 of 9 people found this review helpful In the 1794 model, there is absolutely no storage space other than the console. The jack and tire tools are behind the back seat almost impossible to remove or replace. No place to put trailer hitch equipment or anything else. Tools etc,? The dashboard lighting logic is completely bassackwards. Plenty light at night. Easy to read gauges, speedometer etc. Daylight, the video display, "mpg, miles to empty, outside temp, odometer and even the guages are not lit up. They should be lit up brightly during the day and low light at night. If you need to wear sun glasses, You might not be able to read the speedometer. The dashboard lighting logic needs to be upgraded. Dashboard lighting was my fault. It's o.k. I enlarged the front mud flaps because with the existing one's, the tires pile mud up on the running board. Sometimes over an inch thick. Storage room is still a problem. I get better than 16 mpg. Report Abuse