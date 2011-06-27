Used 2013 Toyota Tundra Double Cab Consumer Reviews
Alignment Issues From Day One
I was so proud when I was able to purchase this truck new, but the feeling didn't last long. After 100 miles of driving, I started to notice excessive wear on the outside edges of the front tires. Then, I started noticing a pull to the right, and hard pull to the right when braking. I went to the dealer with 300 miles on the truck and was told it was an air pressure issue. The pull continued to get worse, so I had the alignment checked, and it was out bad. The front end was aligned, but is not fixed. Now 5 more alignments have been done, and the front tires replaced at 3,500 miles. I contacted Toyota and was told there was nothing they would do because my truck has the TSS package.
Tough, reliable truck.
As reliable as they come. Normal maintenance is of course needed but other than replacing the battery, tires, and 10,000 mile oil changes this truck has been incredibly reliable. We regularly towed a 4,500lb. trailer up steep Colorado mountain roads with no problem. Hauled a lot of detritus from a home remodel and put 80,000 miles on in 3 1/2 years without a hitch. Traded in for the bigger engine Tundra recently.
first toyota
I looked at all other brands, but Toyota threw all kinds of rebates at me. even for being a '13 (2 years old) 27k miles, I got all the "new car" attributes and warranties. first impression: the power is great! steering is good. it doesn't seem to have that "big truck" feel to it. road noise is ok, but I didn't expect it to be completely silent. now to the headlights.....I have an issue with them. the range of the low beams, in my opinion, isn't very good. could just need to put different bulbs in it. bright lights, light the world up. all in all, I'm very happy with this truck. after reading a lot of reviews, I look forward to years of dependability.
Awesome Truck
Have only had the truck for a few weeks but so far it is awesome. I use to be a Nissan customer but because of their lack of care for loyal customers and my last Nissan was a Titan that was unreliable I have now switched over to Toyota and couldn't be happier.
Love my Tundra was
We would rather travel in the tundra in the car. It is more comfortable and we love it. No downside to the tundra.
