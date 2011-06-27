Used 2003 Toyota Tundra Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

Running it till it quits russ , 01/19/2010 7 of 7 people found this review helpful Im a courier and have 458,000 thousand on this model. That mileage was not a mis-print! No tranny issues. Amsoil and frequent flushes. A few alternators and a starter is all the expense I've had. Grease the wheel bearings Report Abuse

13+ years old, 155820 miles and it's sold Robert Alan , 09/21/2015 2dr Regular Cab Rwd LB (3.4L 6cyl 5M) 9 of 11 people found this review helpful An extremely good value full size pick-up that does everything I need. I've used it for construction and it can carry anything. The engine is a solid performer that still runs like new and in all these years it has never been in a shop except for basic maintenance. I got a new Toyota Prius V having sold the truck for $5000.00. The vehicle was worth every penny I spent, however I enjoy the comfort and quiet of the Prius. The improvement in gas milage, more than double, 41mpg is a bonus. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

My second Big Toyota. JCE20902 , 10/15/2003 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I had a '93 T100 and loved it. It only needed tires and oil changes. That's why I bought a Tundra. It's my second big Toyota truck. Reliable, refined and a great value. Report Abuse

Dependable and reliable Archie Bowers , 03/14/2015 2dr Regular Cab SR5 4WD LB (4.7L 8cyl 4A) 1 of 1 people found this review helpful My 03 Std cab, 4x4 was purchased used and beaten up but mechanically sound back in 2008. It has never left me standing, always starts even in -30 up here in Calgary. The crank windows and manual locks are annoying but it rides well, doesnt rattle, hauls everything, and serves as a perfect dirty contractor truck. The 4.7 sucks gas but the truck has get up and go. Not fast, but definitely quick. When i see other same model trucks out there i know the owners are enjoying the dependability, since Toyota definitely knows how to deliver up good trucks. This reflects in the resale price. I have 225,000 km on this truck and i know it can do another 225,000 no probs! Fluid and brakes only. Report Abuse