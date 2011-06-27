Used 2003 Toyota Tundra Regular Cab Consumer Reviews
Running it till it quits
Im a courier and have 458,000 thousand on this model. That mileage was not a mis-print! No tranny issues. Amsoil and frequent flushes. A few alternators and a starter is all the expense I've had. Grease the wheel bearings
13+ years old, 155820 miles and it's sold
An extremely good value full size pick-up that does everything I need. I've used it for construction and it can carry anything. The engine is a solid performer that still runs like new and in all these years it has never been in a shop except for basic maintenance. I got a new Toyota Prius V having sold the truck for $5000.00. The vehicle was worth every penny I spent, however I enjoy the comfort and quiet of the Prius. The improvement in gas milage, more than double, 41mpg is a bonus.
My second Big Toyota.
I had a '93 T100 and loved it. It only needed tires and oil changes. That's why I bought a Tundra. It's my second big Toyota truck. Reliable, refined and a great value.
Dependable and reliable
My 03 Std cab, 4x4 was purchased used and beaten up but mechanically sound back in 2008. It has never left me standing, always starts even in -30 up here in Calgary. The crank windows and manual locks are annoying but it rides well, doesnt rattle, hauls everything, and serves as a perfect dirty contractor truck. The 4.7 sucks gas but the truck has get up and go. Not fast, but definitely quick. When i see other same model trucks out there i know the owners are enjoying the dependability, since Toyota definitely knows how to deliver up good trucks. This reflects in the resale price. I have 225,000 km on this truck and i know it can do another 225,000 no probs! Fluid and brakes only.
2003 Tundra 5-Speed Long Bed Base Model
Found this 5-speed at a questionable car lot and was amazed at its condition and price (people don't buy manuals anymore). Very clean inside with no damage or stains in upholstery. Drives beautifully - plenty of room to stretch out in the mid-size cab. Excellent steering and braking. Excellent power too out of the V6 with great gas mileage. The long bed is preferred for hauling building materials, soils, gravel and anything else. Added a shift lever extension for more comfy gear changes and a pair of rear 6X9 5-way Pioneer speakers to a Sony digital player for awesome sound. Bought a new grille to color match the body color and a set of same year alloy factory wheels - it's a Deluxe Base model now! At 185k miles, this first gen Tundra is just another example of Toyota's reliability and quality.
