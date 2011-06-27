Used 2000 Toyota Tundra Extended Cab Consumer Reviews

Driven almost daily since Dec. 1999 lostarchangel , 04/16/2014 27 of 29 people found this review helpful I bought this truck (a 2000 Tundra SR5 V8) new in December, 1999 and have driven it almost daily ever since. The only problems I've had with it are a bad oxygen sensor that went out about 7 years ago and the A/C has gone out twice. I replaced the timing belt at about 120,000 miles and have put about 170,000 miles on the truck since I bought it new. This truck was used on a small farm and often hauled heavy loads - sometimes exceeding its rated specs, without a problem. Sometimes it was called upon to tow a two-horse trailer for short trips too. After all these years though, it is still my favorite vehicle to drive, and I prefer it to driving my 2012 Kia Optima. I'll never sell it. Report Abuse

One of a Kind atomicalex7 , 10/22/2013 11 of 11 people found this review helpful After 5 months of experience driving this truck, I can truly say it runs better than most new cars today. There is plenty of effortless power that comes through the 4.7 liter engine, however an extra gear would be helpful when accelerating up an onramp while towing. Driving the truck can be wiggly on very bumpy roads, however a majority of the time it just floats down the road. While stopping quickly from a high rate of speed, there is a noticeable shake coming from the pedal, but that is a common problem. Overall it is a very powerful and nice riding truck, and it is much safer than other trucks from the year 2000.

What a great truck! natx , 06/13/2013 7 of 7 people found this review helpful Bought in 2004. 68,000 mi. Now 160,000 mi. Contemplated trading for '07 Tundra, but couldn't. Love it too much, plus its paid for. Drives like a Camry. Comfortable. Quite too. Only had to replace radiator and valve cover gaskets. No other issues. Only gripe is the front brake rotors warping every year. I can switch out the front rotors in 30 minutes I've done it so often. Interior has held up very well. Known to have transmission issues with OD gear. I never tow heavy loads like my 30' RV in OD, but I tow a 12' cargo trailer full of tools and sometimes cabinets all the time in OD. No issues so far. Needs paint job, but that's my fault. Never once washed or waxed it.

Best Truck Ever........ NKY , 04/03/2010 8 of 9 people found this review helpful Bought truck used in Oct. 2005 with 76K and have driven daily since then. Unfailingly reliable and built like a tank. Drives like a big Camry, far better than our Honda Pilot. Hauls anything in reason in total comfort. It's a bit of a gas guzzler, but what full-size 4wd pickup isn't? Can't wait to upgrade to a newer model!