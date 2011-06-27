  1. Home
Used 1997 Toyota Tercel Sedan Consumer Reviews

My first car and a great car

meekos, 06/03/2015
CE 4dr Sedan
6 of 7 people found this review helpful

I bought this car from my neighbor as my first car when I was 16 (3 years ago) for 1,200$. It had 179,000 miles on it or more when I bought it. It now has 210,000 miles on it. I would say I probably could have gotten more miles out of her, but she was my first car and I learned a lot of maintenance lessons with her (like always get your oil change and don't let you car run out of oil). I was rough on this poor thing and because I had to get a new car. However considering I put 30,000 miles on her and she lasted me as long as she did, I think this car is a great reliable car. I have never been stranded with her. Gas mileage was 34-38mpg until I drove her out of oil, the mpg just started dropping after that. Some of the stuff I had to have done on her: I had to replace the radiator (which is a common repair needed for this particular car), valve lifters and brakes, and I had to replace the idle air control valve. As long as you keep oil in her, she will be your best friend! UPDATE: She finally died on me as of this year with 211,000 on her odemeter. She probably could've of lasted a bit longer if I hadn't been so hard on her. Many lessons have been learned as a new car owner with this one.

Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Best Toyota Ever!!!

5thtoyota, 12/05/2013
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I am on my 5th Toyota mostly Corolla's and this was my first Tercel (1997). I bought it 10 years ago for a mere $4,000, 60,000 miles, in great shape! I have taken good care of it with regular maintenance and it runs circles around my new Camry!!! Runs like a top, drives like a Champion, purrs like a kitten & STILL gets a WHOPPING 36 CITY!!! I never even drive the new Camry since I like this one better!! AND, the A/C works much better than the new Camry!!!! I hope my baby car NEVER dies!!!!

Report Abuse

luv my tercel

fajardog, 12/03/2002
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I love my new (to me) tercel, which I got with only 30,000 miles on it. I wanted to downsize everything; insurance, gas and repair bill and overall vehicle size. I had a Mercedes and I just got tired of it putting me in the poor house. I'm 6 feet tall and 225 lbs. and I'm perfectly comfortable driving this car. So far it hasn't let me down and I don't see it ever giving me a problem. I hope we have a long life together.

Report Abuse

Toyota should've kept the Tercel

RAV, 10/06/2002
1 of 2 people found this review helpful

My Tercel was a great car. I bought it with about 30,000 miles on it. It was relaible, stylish (compared to the ECHO), and very fun to drive. I could go almost 2 weeks on a tank of gas (all auto cars should come with overdrive standard). I drove it up steep hills in deep snow/ice with no problem. I am certain I wouldve never had a problem with it ever, had it not been totalled in an accident where I was rear ended. The crumple zones worked TOO well, and it was a total loss.I replaced it with a 97 Honda Accord, but I will Sorely miss that Tercel.At only 62,000 miles it was gone too soon.

Report Abuse

Manson

Brianna, 05/17/2010
1 of 3 people found this review helpful

I got Manson, my tercel, from my grandparents. I learned how to drive in it and it's great for driving and has awesome fuel economy, but it kinda kills my hotness scale. It's a great car for learners who don't really car about their image. Had to replace the cardboard speakers. Make sure you don't get in any accidents, because the car will be creamed and the car you hit will only have minor damage. So overall, great car and wonderful gas mileage if you don't get in accidents and don't care about being called a grandma on the road.

Report Abuse
Research Similar Vehicles