Used 1997 Toyota Tercel Sedan Consumer Reviews

My first car and a great car meekos , 06/03/2015 CE 4dr Sedan 6 of 7 people found this review helpful I bought this car from my neighbor as my first car when I was 16 (3 years ago) for 1,200$. It had 179,000 miles on it or more when I bought it. It now has 210,000 miles on it. I would say I probably could have gotten more miles out of her, but she was my first car and I learned a lot of maintenance lessons with her (like always get your oil change and don't let you car run out of oil). I was rough on this poor thing and because I had to get a new car. However considering I put 30,000 miles on her and she lasted me as long as she did, I think this car is a great reliable car. I have never been stranded with her. Gas mileage was 34-38mpg until I drove her out of oil, the mpg just started dropping after that. Some of the stuff I had to have done on her: I had to replace the radiator (which is a common repair needed for this particular car), valve lifters and brakes, and I had to replace the idle air control valve. As long as you keep oil in her, she will be your best friend! UPDATE: She finally died on me as of this year with 211,000 on her odemeter. She probably could've of lasted a bit longer if I hadn't been so hard on her. Many lessons have been learned as a new car owner with this one. Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Best Toyota Ever!!! 5thtoyota , 12/05/2013 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I am on my 5th Toyota mostly Corolla's and this was my first Tercel (1997). I bought it 10 years ago for a mere $4,000, 60,000 miles, in great shape! I have taken good care of it with regular maintenance and it runs circles around my new Camry!!! Runs like a top, drives like a Champion, purrs like a kitten & STILL gets a WHOPPING 36 CITY!!! I never even drive the new Camry since I like this one better!! AND, the A/C works much better than the new Camry!!!! I hope my baby car NEVER dies!!!! Report Abuse

luv my tercel fajardog , 12/03/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I love my new (to me) tercel, which I got with only 30,000 miles on it. I wanted to downsize everything; insurance, gas and repair bill and overall vehicle size. I had a Mercedes and I just got tired of it putting me in the poor house. I'm 6 feet tall and 225 lbs. and I'm perfectly comfortable driving this car. So far it hasn't let me down and I don't see it ever giving me a problem. I hope we have a long life together. Report Abuse

Toyota should've kept the Tercel RAV , 10/06/2002 1 of 2 people found this review helpful My Tercel was a great car. I bought it with about 30,000 miles on it. It was relaible, stylish (compared to the ECHO), and very fun to drive. I could go almost 2 weeks on a tank of gas (all auto cars should come with overdrive standard). I drove it up steep hills in deep snow/ice with no problem. I am certain I wouldve never had a problem with it ever, had it not been totalled in an accident where I was rear ended. The crumple zones worked TOO well, and it was a total loss.I replaced it with a 97 Honda Accord, but I will Sorely miss that Tercel.At only 62,000 miles it was gone too soon. Report Abuse