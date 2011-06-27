  1. Home
Used 1996 Toyota Tercel Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual4-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG303230
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual4-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)27/35 mpg29/36 mpg27/35 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)321.3/416.5 mi.345.1/428.4 mi.321.3/416.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity11.9 gal.11.9 gal.11.9 gal.
Combined MPG303230
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque100 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm100 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm100 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size1.5 l1.5 l1.5 l
Horsepower93 hp @ 5400 rpm93 hp @ 5400 rpm93 hp @ 5400 rpm
Turning circle31.5 ft.31.5 ft.31.5 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.6 in.38.6 in.38.6 in.
Front leg room41.2 in.41.2 in.41.2 in.
Front hip room54.0 in.54.0 in.54.0 in.
Front shoulder room51.3 in.51.3 in.51.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.5 in.36.5 in.36.5 in.
Rear hip Room49.0 in.49.0 in.53.8 in.
Rear leg room31.9 in.31.9 in.31.9 in.
Rear shoulder room51.6 in.51.6 in.50.7 in.
Measurements
Length161.8 in.161.8 in.161.8 in.
Curb weight1975 lbs.1950 lbs.2005 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place9.3 cu.ft.9.3 cu.ft.9.3 cu.ft.
Height54.1 in.54.1 in.54.1 in.
Wheel base93.7 in.93.7 in.93.7 in.
Width64.8 in.64.8 in.64.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Nightshadow Pearl
  • Platinum Metallic
  • Sierra Green Metallic
  • Ruby Pearl
  • Wild Mint Metallic
  • Super Red
  • Super White
