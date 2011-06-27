Used 1994 Toyota Tercel Sedan Consumer Reviews
Good car
I got this car brand new in June of 1994. This June will my 17th year with it! It has been a good car. I have replaced the water pump, starter, and blower (for the heater/AC). I am about to roll 180,000 miles on it. This car has been up and down the I-5 corridor from Seattle to Tiajuana. Burns about a quart of oil every 1000 miles, but I know this and keep up on it. It is beginning to look its age, but it is obviously paid for and is cheap on insurance. It was a gift from my beloved grandfather who has since passed on, and I can't imagine getting rid of it. Still run real well and I don't see any reason to replace it yet. You can bet it will be another Toyata when I do.
The Car That Gives Keeps Going
I have a 1994 Toyota Tercel. I bought it brand new - 14 YEARS AGO! I'm still driving it. The paint has faded & its not so pretty anymore, but it has last me many years. For the most part, the car has given me little trouble. Usually when I had a problem it was because I needed a new battery. At about 100,000 miles I had the motor rebuilt since I had a major oil leak. That was money well spent. The car still drives smooth & almost as quiet. My family used to laugh at me for driving the old car so long, but now are wanting to buy it from me with the cost of gas now, and knowing very soon I will be replacing it with another Toyota vehicle. I just hope Toyota make their cars like they use to. :)
Toyota Tercel
This car was picked because of ratings in Consumer Reports at the time. It has more than lived up to its reputation. It got my wife back and forth to college for two years on a 135 mile round trip commute. Now it gets her around in town. In 8 years, after 100,000 miles, we've never had a major problem with it.
My 1994 Tercel
This little car is so far a great answer to rising gas prices. I bought it used in 02/2005 with some 103K miles. As expected I have to replace some parts, but still he stands tall in fuel economy, reliability, always takes me anywhere I need to go. I drive some 30 miles daily to my work. Still remember that I used to fill the tank with some $18.00 a week (yeah), true believe it or not. This year for example I had to replace the starter, yeah it had the original starter from Toyota, it lasted some 13 years.This car was built to last, it's tough. Not to mention it's durability it's old school (from 1994, comparing to today's new cars). He is still a good car.
It's no Corolla
This car was a big disappointment. After having good luck with a 91 2 door Tercel (dependable, high mileage 150k+, and awesome gas mileage), I found this car didn't live up to its older brother. I purchased the car with 60k miles. The car had a rough ride, was very cramped, and the gas mileage wasn't very impressive 26-30 mpg as opposed to the 35-40 mpg in my 91 Tercel. Wouldn't buy another one. Had a 96 corolla that got much better mileage and was a whole lot more comfortable.
