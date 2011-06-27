1994 Toyota Tercel Review
Type:
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
List Price Estimate
$681 - $1,618
Used Tercel for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
1994 Highlights
CFC-free refrigerant added to optional A/C. Passenger seatbelts get automatic locking retractors. LE Sedan is dropped.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1994 Toyota Tercel.
Most helpful consumer reviews
darth shamuu,02/03/2006
My dad gave me this car once he got a new one. He gave it to me with 158k miles in June of '05 and now, being January of '06 the car has 166k and I have had very few problems. Around 160k miles I had a new front axle, new brakes and new tires installed...because my dad lacked to change the oil for a bit the engine makes a bit of noise. I love the car because it is amazing on gas, I get around 37mpg!!!
Skrip,10/18/2004
This car is an IDEAL starter, HS, college, commuter car. It's my starter car and I'm still driving it(my second year). It took some serious punishment with my driving (that includes peeling out, handbrake slides, going over bumps at fairly fast speed, fast cornering), yeah it lacks power but it surely doesn't handle badly(60mph on 35mph offramp). My tercel also was consuming oil at one point, but after timing belt replacement (and oil change with it) it stopped! I managed to blow (well crack) a head gasket in it, but with a $2 bottle of radiator sealant and new spark plugs, it was back up and running. Up to this day it is still running with 90k miles on it, no engine/tranny problems
dave350,03/25/2011
I got this car brand new in June of 1994. This June will my 17th year with it! It has been a good car. I have replaced the water pump, starter, and blower (for the heater/AC). I am about to roll 180,000 miles on it. This car has been up and down the I-5 corridor from Seattle to Tiajuana. Burns about a quart of oil every 1000 miles, but I know this and keep up on it. It is beginning to look its age, but it is obviously paid for and is cheap on insurance. It was a gift from my beloved grandfather who has since passed on, and I can't imagine getting rid of it. Still run real well and I don't see any reason to replace it yet. You can bet it will be another Toyata when I do.
Annette,07/08/2008
I have a 1994 Toyota Tercel. I bought it brand new - 14 YEARS AGO! I'm still driving it. The paint has faded & its not so pretty anymore, but it has last me many years. For the most part, the car has given me little trouble. Usually when I had a problem it was because I needed a new battery. At about 100,000 miles I had the motor rebuilt since I had a major oil leak. That was money well spent. The car still drives smooth & almost as quiet. My family used to laugh at me for driving the old car so long, but now are wanting to buy it from me with the cost of gas now, and knowing very soon I will be replacing it with another Toyota vehicle. I just hope Toyota make their cars like they use to. :)
Features & Specs
See all Used 1994 Toyota Tercel features & specs
MPG
27 city / 33 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed manual
Gas
82 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
24 city / 31 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
82 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the Tercel
Related Used 1994 Toyota Tercel info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2018
- Used Toyota Highlander 2017
- Used Tesla Model 3 2017
- Used Dodge Charger 2016
- Used Toyota Highlander
- Used Nissan Rogue 2017
- Used Ram 1500 2018
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Acura MDX
- 2020 Gladiator
- 2020 Escape
- 2020 Nissan Altima
- 2020 3
- 2020 X5
- 2020 Tesla Model X
- Hyundai Tucson 2020
- 2021 Ford Expedition News
- 2020 Expedition
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Toyota Prius
- Toyota Tundra 2020
- 2020 RAV4 Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Sienna
- 2020 Land Cruiser
- 2020 Toyota C-HR
- Toyota Sequoia 2020
- 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Yaris
- Toyota Corolla 2019