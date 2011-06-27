Used 1994 Toyota Tercel Consumer Reviews
OVERALL GOOD
My dad gave me this car once he got a new one. He gave it to me with 158k miles in June of '05 and now, being January of '06 the car has 166k and I have had very few problems. Around 160k miles I had a new front axle, new brakes and new tires installed...because my dad lacked to change the oil for a bit the engine makes a bit of noise. I love the car because it is amazing on gas, I get around 37mpg!!!
You get what you pay for.
This car is an IDEAL starter, HS, college, commuter car. It's my starter car and I'm still driving it(my second year). It took some serious punishment with my driving (that includes peeling out, handbrake slides, going over bumps at fairly fast speed, fast cornering), yeah it lacks power but it surely doesn't handle badly(60mph on 35mph offramp). My tercel also was consuming oil at one point, but after timing belt replacement (and oil change with it) it stopped! I managed to blow (well crack) a head gasket in it, but with a $2 bottle of radiator sealant and new spark plugs, it was back up and running. Up to this day it is still running with 90k miles on it, no engine/tranny problems
Good car
I got this car brand new in June of 1994. This June will my 17th year with it! It has been a good car. I have replaced the water pump, starter, and blower (for the heater/AC). I am about to roll 180,000 miles on it. This car has been up and down the I-5 corridor from Seattle to Tiajuana. Burns about a quart of oil every 1000 miles, but I know this and keep up on it. It is beginning to look its age, but it is obviously paid for and is cheap on insurance. It was a gift from my beloved grandfather who has since passed on, and I can't imagine getting rid of it. Still run real well and I don't see any reason to replace it yet. You can bet it will be another Toyata when I do.
The Car That Gives Keeps Going
I have a 1994 Toyota Tercel. I bought it brand new - 14 YEARS AGO! I'm still driving it. The paint has faded & its not so pretty anymore, but it has last me many years. For the most part, the car has given me little trouble. Usually when I had a problem it was because I needed a new battery. At about 100,000 miles I had the motor rebuilt since I had a major oil leak. That was money well spent. The car still drives smooth & almost as quiet. My family used to laugh at me for driving the old car so long, but now are wanting to buy it from me with the cost of gas now, and knowing very soon I will be replacing it with another Toyota vehicle. I just hope Toyota make their cars like they use to. :)
220k reliable
220k and still going reliably and painlessly. Starts at -20 tho the shifting is very stiff until the car warms up, great gas mileage at 34 mpg. It now needs oil along with gas and leaves a blue cloud when it starts.
Sponsored cars related to the Tercel
Related Used 1994 Toyota Tercel info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner