Used 1994 Toyota Tercel Consumer Reviews

OVERALL GOOD darth shamuu , 02/03/2006 2 of 2 people found this review helpful My dad gave me this car once he got a new one. He gave it to me with 158k miles in June of '05 and now, being January of '06 the car has 166k and I have had very few problems. Around 160k miles I had a new front axle, new brakes and new tires installed...because my dad lacked to change the oil for a bit the engine makes a bit of noise. I love the car because it is amazing on gas, I get around 37mpg!!! Report Abuse

You get what you pay for. Skrip , 10/18/2004 2 of 2 people found this review helpful This car is an IDEAL starter, HS, college, commuter car. It's my starter car and I'm still driving it(my second year). It took some serious punishment with my driving (that includes peeling out, handbrake slides, going over bumps at fairly fast speed, fast cornering), yeah it lacks power but it surely doesn't handle badly(60mph on 35mph offramp). My tercel also was consuming oil at one point, but after timing belt replacement (and oil change with it) it stopped! I managed to blow (well crack) a head gasket in it, but with a $2 bottle of radiator sealant and new spark plugs, it was back up and running. Up to this day it is still running with 90k miles on it, no engine/tranny problems Report Abuse

Good car dave350 , 03/25/2011 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I got this car brand new in June of 1994. This June will my 17th year with it! It has been a good car. I have replaced the water pump, starter, and blower (for the heater/AC). I am about to roll 180,000 miles on it. This car has been up and down the I-5 corridor from Seattle to Tiajuana. Burns about a quart of oil every 1000 miles, but I know this and keep up on it. It is beginning to look its age, but it is obviously paid for and is cheap on insurance. It was a gift from my beloved grandfather who has since passed on, and I can't imagine getting rid of it. Still run real well and I don't see any reason to replace it yet. You can bet it will be another Toyata when I do. Report Abuse

The Car That Gives Keeps Going Annette , 07/08/2008 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I have a 1994 Toyota Tercel. I bought it brand new - 14 YEARS AGO! I'm still driving it. The paint has faded & its not so pretty anymore, but it has last me many years. For the most part, the car has given me little trouble. Usually when I had a problem it was because I needed a new battery. At about 100,000 miles I had the motor rebuilt since I had a major oil leak. That was money well spent. The car still drives smooth & almost as quiet. My family used to laugh at me for driving the old car so long, but now are wanting to buy it from me with the cost of gas now, and knowing very soon I will be replacing it with another Toyota vehicle. I just hope Toyota make their cars like they use to. :) Report Abuse