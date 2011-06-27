  1. Home
Used 1993 Toyota Tercel Sedan Consumer Reviews

9 reviews
excellent

gmantercel, 05/15/2002
i love it!!! I want to know why they stop making it. That Echo is a poor replacement. I had my tercel for nine years with it's original battery, one set of tires,and only one replacement of wires. 200,000 miles and all I had to do was add freon for the air conditioner in 2001. They need to bring it back!

Amazing little car!

ibanezguitarist, 04/11/2009
I got this car used with about 118k on it, and drove it until someone plowed into the driver's side door at 55 MPH with a truck. From the beginning to the end I loved this car! The only thing I had to replace were the brake pads and the drivers side caliper which I did myself for about $150. My car burned a bit of oil, but nothing too bad, however it did receive poor fuel economy for a Tercel. I got about 22MPG. The car was also very well built! I was T boned at 55MPH on the drivers door and I walked away perfectly unharmed. The door even opened! But it didn't close - haha. There was also tons of storage room! I had no issue carting 3 guitars, 3 amps, a few suitcases, and 3 people around!

I would buy it again. I loved this car

susan a, 07/17/2010
Dependable, sound and easy made the car my favorite of all autos I have owned.

Like the Energizer Bunny!

Dave, 09/27/2010
Great on Fuel. Bought it 5 yrs ago at 225,000 km. It now has 366,000 km. No Smoke and no Oil Leaks. Still Runs Strong. Needs new rocker panels due to rust-out, and rust spots above rear wheel arches, the A-pillars and window frames. Needs another cat converter to pass emissions test (put a cheaper one in 2 years ago and it passed test very well.

Still Running Smoothly

mb80110, 09/15/2002
110,000 miles and only one new battery, one new waterpump, two new sets of tires. No other expenses besides oil changes. Car continues to run smoothly and dependably and handles nicely. I run cars into the ground and expect this to last another 5 years or more. Love the car.

