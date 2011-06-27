Used 1993 Toyota Tercel Sedan Consumer Reviews

excellent gmantercel , 05/15/2002 4 of 4 people found this review helpful i love it!!! I want to know why they stop making it. That Echo is a poor replacement. I had my tercel for nine years with it's original battery, one set of tires,and only one replacement of wires. 200,000 miles and all I had to do was add freon for the air conditioner in 2001. They need to bring it back! Report Abuse

Amazing little car! ibanezguitarist , 04/11/2009 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I got this car used with about 118k on it, and drove it until someone plowed into the driver's side door at 55 MPH with a truck. From the beginning to the end I loved this car! The only thing I had to replace were the brake pads and the drivers side caliper which I did myself for about $150. My car burned a bit of oil, but nothing too bad, however it did receive poor fuel economy for a Tercel. I got about 22MPG. The car was also very well built! I was T boned at 55MPH on the drivers door and I walked away perfectly unharmed. The door even opened! But it didn't close - haha. There was also tons of storage room! I had no issue carting 3 guitars, 3 amps, a few suitcases, and 3 people around!

I would buy it again. I loved this car susan a , 07/17/2010 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Dependable, sound and easy made the car my favorite of all autos I have owned.

Like the Energizer Bunny! Dave , 09/27/2010 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Great on Fuel. Bought it 5 yrs ago at 225,000 km. It now has 366,000 km. No Smoke and no Oil Leaks. Still Runs Strong. Needs new rocker panels due to rust-out, and rust spots above rear wheel arches, the A-pillars and window frames. Needs another cat converter to pass emissions test (put a cheaper one in 2 years ago and it passed test very well.