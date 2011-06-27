  1. Home
1993 Toyota Tercel Review

Edmunds' Expert Review

1993 Highlights

Driver airbag added, and ABS is optional for first time. Sedans get height-adjustable seatbelts. Exteriors get a new grille. DX models get body-color bumpers and moldings. Airbag is housed in new steering wheel. LE gets standard power steering.

Most helpful consumer reviews

excellent
gmantercel,05/15/2002
i love it!!! I want to know why they stop making it. That Echo is a poor replacement. I had my tercel for nine years with it's original battery, one set of tires,and only one replacement of wires. 200,000 miles and all I had to do was add freon for the air conditioner in 2001. They need to bring it back!
Missing my 1993 Toyota Tercel
Mrs Sandra L,12/15/2009
I owned this vehicle for 11 years. It was always dependable and great to drive it saved me lots of money on gas and it always got me to my destination. I love the 1993 Toyota Tercel stick shift and I plan to buy another one.
Short Lived
Ti3m,06/07/2002
Car has 100,000 miles and smokes. 4 speed transmission was a bad idea. At 75 mph it is screaming for death. I wasn't thinking when I bought it. They should never sell a dark green car with black interior. Smokin' Hot.
Still going strong in its 16th year
Terckle,02/17/2009
I purchased this car in December '93 just as a form of cheap transportation thinking I'd get another car after five years. I keep waiting for it to give up the ghost, but this car just keeps on going. I rarely need "major" repairs. Trans about six years ago, exhaust last year, brakes two years ago? In 15 years I needed to be jumped twice, but I never had a breakdown or needed to be towed. There's rust by the rear wheels and side view mirrors, and a puff of white exhaust when I start up. It's been dependable in 100+'F weather down to -50'F weather. I get 27 mpg (city), 38 mpg (hwy), and 33 mpg mixed. Overall it's a great dependable car.
See all 20 reviews of the 1993 Toyota Tercel
Features & Specs

MPG
24 city / 31 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
82 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
27 city / 33 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed manual
Gas
82 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
Used 1993 Toyota Tercel Overview

The Used 1993 Toyota Tercel is offered in the following submodels: Tercel Sedan, Tercel Coupe. Available styles include DX 2dr Coupe, DX 4dr Sedan, 2dr Coupe, and LE 4dr Sedan.

