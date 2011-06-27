1993 Toyota Tercel Review
Other years
List Price Estimate
$680 - $1,615
Edmunds' Expert Review
1993 Highlights
Driver airbag added, and ABS is optional for first time. Sedans get height-adjustable seatbelts. Exteriors get a new grille. DX models get body-color bumpers and moldings. Airbag is housed in new steering wheel. LE gets standard power steering.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1993 Toyota Tercel.
Most helpful consumer reviews
gmantercel,05/15/2002
i love it!!! I want to know why they stop making it. That Echo is a poor replacement. I had my tercel for nine years with it's original battery, one set of tires,and only one replacement of wires. 200,000 miles and all I had to do was add freon for the air conditioner in 2001. They need to bring it back!
Mrs Sandra L,12/15/2009
I owned this vehicle for 11 years. It was always dependable and great to drive it saved me lots of money on gas and it always got me to my destination. I love the 1993 Toyota Tercel stick shift and I plan to buy another one.
Ti3m,06/07/2002
Car has 100,000 miles and smokes. 4 speed transmission was a bad idea. At 75 mph it is screaming for death. I wasn't thinking when I bought it. They should never sell a dark green car with black interior. Smokin' Hot.
Terckle,02/17/2009
I purchased this car in December '93 just as a form of cheap transportation thinking I'd get another car after five years. I keep waiting for it to give up the ghost, but this car just keeps on going. I rarely need "major" repairs. Trans about six years ago, exhaust last year, brakes two years ago? In 15 years I needed to be jumped twice, but I never had a breakdown or needed to be towed. There's rust by the rear wheels and side view mirrors, and a puff of white exhaust when I start up. It's been dependable in 100+'F weather down to -50'F weather. I get 27 mpg (city), 38 mpg (hwy), and 33 mpg mixed. Overall it's a great dependable car.
MPG
24 city / 31 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
82 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
27 city / 33 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed manual
Gas
82 hp @ 5200 rpm
