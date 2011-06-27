2019 Toyota Tacoma Double Cab Consumer Reviews

engine/transmission issues Chris M , 09/16/2019 TRD Sport 4dr Double Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) 62 of 65 people found this review helpful My 2019 Tacoma has a problem with the engine and transmission. At around 1100 rpm it starts searching and it feels terrible. I have to accelerate to get it to drive smoothly. When i make a turn and start to accelerate, the engine seems to bog down. I've had it back to the dealer twice now and they tell me there's nothing wrong. I have about 3000 miles on it. The navigation system is worthless. So difficult to use. The voice recognition system is a joke. The only upside is, the truck looks great. This is my second Tacoma, and will be my last. It's really interesting that anytime there's an issue with a Toyota, the factory always says its acceptable. I would think that the Toyota engineers would be able to come up with a software update to straighten this out. Extremely disappointed. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Underwhelmed, barely decent. Blake , 07/16/2019 TRD Off Road 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) 91 of 97 people found this review helpful 2019 TRD Off Road. Virtually no miles on the truck, 250 miles as of today. Immediately noticed vibration upon braking from 40-0 mph, this was pulling out of the dealership. Did some digging and found there could be potential issues with axles and/or drums being out of round. There is a technical service bulletin to address this for 2018 models (non-TRD), but nothing for mine. I am still going to the dealer this week to address. Brakes have little feel and are grabby, but at least are powerful and adequate. Noticed the hood flutters at highway speed in a couple of spots. Seems like another "standard" issue where the glue from the hood skin can become cracked and allow the hood to not be 100% attached to the skeleton, which causes vibration. The transmission seeks, hunts, and prefers gas mileage over power AND driveability. IE running 80 on a freeway and a slight hill requires a hefty foot-punch to keep it up to speed. Makes the truck feel gutless and underpowered. Tranny is constantly changing gears and can not make it's mind up. The infotainment system is grossly outdated. Entune and the premium JBL sound system are horrible. My 2002 Honda Accord had better sounding highs and more range. That isn't a joke. I read 1 review that said at full volume you can still talk to a passenger, that is 100% true. It sucks. Navigation sucks. Software will read you a text while you're sitting still in park, but not when you're driving. How much sense does that make? The good.....very little as far as I'm concerned. The design of the interior and exterior is attractive. My truck is a TRD Off Road with Limited trim, so leather seats, sun roof, etc. The leather is ok. Is not up to par with my dads 2009 Tundra. The sun roof and other features are essentially useless to me in the real world. Even though the transmission stinks, the truck stills drives well. I have not had any issues with loud noises, wind, tires, or else. It steers and handles well. Gas mileage has been about 16-17mpg. Really wish I could like this truck more. For $41k, Toyota should do better. Report Abuse

Some factory flaws to consider Lilldavey , 06/02/2019 Limited 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) 102 of 110 people found this review helpful I am leasing a 2019 Tacoma Limited (wanted a TRD Off Road, but dealer didn't have a decent color available) and am ultimately pleased thus far (had it for a month). However, there ARE a few flaws I'd like to share with prospective buyers -- not to dissuade, but to educate and alert. First, the front side windows are slightly tinted with a film that causes a wavy pattern in the glass, distorting the view at certain forward angles. My passenger complains of motion sickness at low speeds caused by the distortion of horizontal objects that seem to ripple with forward motion. I only mention this because this is not an issue with Tacoma's competition, the Ford Ranger. Second, the engine hood sheet metal was separated from the framework underneath which caused the hood panel to visibly vibrate at speeds above 40 mph -- very annoying and distracting. I resolved this issue myself by liberally applying 100% silicone adhesive to the space between the framework and the sheet metal, providing both support and adhesion. Next, the tri-fold hard tonneau cover that came with the truck has a gap between the cover and the bed rail that allows water to seep inside -- and the cover itself has no way to adjust the tightness to the bed. Seriously? Who designed this cover? Finally, and I mean this as a personal fan of cup holders because of their convenience, why are there TEN cup holders in a cab that seats five people? Do all Japanese drink from both hands while travelling? WTF? It should also be noted that when I washed my Tacoma in a touchless car wash, the rubber strip on the roof that covers the groove where an optional roof rack would be added dislodged and began flapping during the blow dry cycle of the car wash. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Engine and transmission are the worst Dan , 05/14/2019 TRD Off Road 4dr Double Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) 88 of 95 people found this review helpful It can't get out of its own way. The transmission is constantly shifting up and down and it bogs down alot because of the shifting. I hate the way it drives Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse