Used 2014 Toyota Tacoma Access Cab Consumer Reviews

Tacoma not perfect Mike NADLER , 01/20/2018 PreRunner V6 4dr Access Cab 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) 2 of 2 people found this review helpful The Pre-Runner TRD. Is a very good looking truck but : rides rough, low roof when entering, E-tune audio system marginal, dash center pod hard to read in sunlight, driver seat back wearing poorly. Almost impossible to get a good balance on the tires because of the factory 17" wheels. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Interior Comfort and Design -- So Disappointed michellemc , 10/14/2014 V6 4dr Access Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) 9 of 16 people found this review helpful Purchased my new 2014 Toyota Tacome V6 w/ Tow Pckg in April of this year. Been on a few trips this year. Getting a new vehicle was huge for me, of my own, as was getting a truck! I love love love having my own truck. And I have loved Toyotas in the past. So my heartbreak is quite profound regarding my experience. Interior comfort is horrible. The design of the seats is such that it makes a person hunch forward, and this cannot be alleviated with raising or lowering the headrest, or by adjusting the lumbar knob which really doesn't do much besides adjust the firmness of the seat behind your lower back. After 2.5 hours on the road, my back was screaming in pain. After 7, in tears. Report Abuse

The Tale of the Toyota RobertF.Basler , 01/04/2018 4dr Access Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 5M) 2 of 3 people found this review helpful Great l/t, It really is a fine vehicle,We take it to Wetumpka ,Al. twice a year from the time We got it. Truly, when I buy another,It will be a 4-door.The truck is a GOOD truck. Very good on gas,low to no maintenance,I would feel a little more comfortable with more cabin room. ps killer tunes and blue tooth Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

BEST TRUCK FOR THE MONEY bajataco , 08/05/2014 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I have owned 3 of the the Tacoma product as well as an FJ and a Land Cruiser. I looked at all the choices out there when it came to spending approx $40,000 on a new vehicle. I ended up wiht a 2014 Tacoma TX Baja Access Cab in white. $37,605++ This truck is a whole lot of bang for the buck. The ergonomics are very well thought out from a drivers perspective. The seating is very non fatiguing on trips. The footprint is really what attracted me to this again as its a truck you can hop in and park anywhere, even a Trader Joes parking lot. You can also find and access a whole lot of trails a full size truck can not. the weight is such that you wil not get bogged down off road. TX Baja = Smiles Report Abuse