Used 2014 Toyota Tacoma Access Cab Consumer Reviews

4.2
5 reviews
Tacoma not perfect

Mike NADLER, 01/20/2018
PreRunner V6 4dr Access Cab 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
The Pre-Runner TRD. Is a very good looking truck but : rides rough, low roof when entering, E-tune audio system marginal, dash center pod hard to read in sunlight, driver seat back wearing poorly. Almost impossible to get a good balance on the tires because of the factory 17" wheels.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Interior Comfort and Design -- So Disappointed

michellemc, 10/14/2014
V6 4dr Access Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
Purchased my new 2014 Toyota Tacome V6 w/ Tow Pckg in April of this year. Been on a few trips this year. Getting a new vehicle was huge for me, of my own, as was getting a truck! I love love love having my own truck. And I have loved Toyotas in the past. So my heartbreak is quite profound regarding my experience. Interior comfort is horrible. The design of the seats is such that it makes a person hunch forward, and this cannot be alleviated with raising or lowering the headrest, or by adjusting the lumbar knob which really doesn't do much besides adjust the firmness of the seat behind your lower back. After 2.5 hours on the road, my back was screaming in pain. After 7, in tears.

The Tale of the Toyota

RobertF.Basler, 01/04/2018
4dr Access Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 5M)
Great l/t, It really is a fine vehicle,We take it to Wetumpka ,Al. twice a year from the time We got it. Truly, when I buy another,It will be a 4-door.The truck is a GOOD truck. Very good on gas,low to no maintenance,I would feel a little more comfortable with more cabin room. ps killer tunes and blue tooth

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
BEST TRUCK FOR THE MONEY

bajataco, 08/05/2014
I have owned 3 of the the Tacoma product as well as an FJ and a Land Cruiser. I looked at all the choices out there when it came to spending approx $40,000 on a new vehicle. I ended up wiht a 2014 Tacoma TX Baja Access Cab in white. $37,605++ This truck is a whole lot of bang for the buck. The ergonomics are very well thought out from a drivers perspective. The seating is very non fatiguing on trips. The footprint is really what attracted me to this again as its a truck you can hop in and park anywhere, even a Trader Joes parking lot. You can also find and access a whole lot of trails a full size truck can not. the weight is such that you wil not get bogged down off road. TX Baja = Smiles

Love Toyotas's

MetoU, 05/11/2018
4dr Access Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 4A)
I will say maintenance can be costly on a Toyota . My main complaint is the radio , buttons are not in a comfortable position to navigate easily . Easy to get in and out of , seats are ok comfy for a truck . I do wish this was a 6v feel as if I am doing a fred flinstone going up a hill :)

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
