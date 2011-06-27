Used 2005 Toyota Tacoma Consumer Reviews
Me and my Taco
This has been a great truck. I've put 200,000 miles on the odometer and the truck runs and drives like the day we met. I'm going to miss this truck.
Unbeatable little truck.
I've owned this Tacoma for 13+ years and have not had a single problem. It gets regular oil and filter changes, period. I haven't even needed to replace the brakes at 73,000 miles. I have but two complaints: the CD player quit a few years ago, and the headlight lenses for this year are plastic, not glass, so they react to sun light by appearing to be "foggy" though I don't have a problem driving at night. In addition to this being the most reliable vehicle I've ever owned, it has sustained a much higher resale value than anything else on the road. In 2005 Motor Trend magazine named this Light Duty Truck of the Year; it's sure lived up to their rating. Dave in NC.
My Tacoma
My former truck was a V-8 Tundra, till my son put it through two trees doing 65MPH and managed to walk away. My Tacoma is a shortbed. Gas mileage isn't great but better than the Tundra, and it seems just as powerful with the new V-6. I've got the towing package and have towed with it happily a couple of times. 7000 miles so far and very pleased. My only objection is that I would have liked to have a manual transmission and Toyota doesn't put them in their double cabs. The composite bed is very nice, and I've already used the rails and removable clips several times. I also like the storage compartments behind the seat in back.
05 Tacoma
This is my third Toyota pickup: 94 Hilux; 03 Tacoma; 05 Tacoma. My dealer is driving the 94 Hilux, a guy in town has my 03, and I am happy with my 05 Tacoma. These trucks never quit! I installed an aftermarket moon roof and the Dee Zees to offset the looks. Truck has good starting, no hesitation in acceleration, and offers a very smooth ride (I have the long bed double cab which has plenty of room).
05 Taco DC-LB 4x4
Two simple words: Phenomenal truck! This is the second Tacoma I've owned since 97. This truck has been 100% reliable in the MN winters. 25 below or 12 inches of snow will not slow this truck down. I've owned other trucks that were cheaper in price, but with the Tacoma you get what you pay for. Compared to other mid-size (or full-size) trucks, its a great value. 100K miles and just broken in!
