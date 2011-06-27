  1. Home
Used 2002 Toyota Tacoma PreRunner V6 Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$18,970
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG16
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)277.5/333.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque220 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size3.4 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle40 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear center lap beltyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
Front Seats
Front head room38.8 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room53.9 in.
Front leg room42.8 in.
Front hip room49.6 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.7 in.
Rear hip Room50.8 in.
Rear leg room33.7 in.
Rear shoulder room53.5 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track57.5 in.
Curb weight3475 lbs.
Gross weight5100 lbs.
Angle of approach30 degrees
Maximum payload1625 lbs.
Angle of departure23 degrees
Length202.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.
Ground clearance10 in.
Height67.5 in.
Wheel base121.9 in.
Width70.3 in.
Rear track57.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black Sand Pearl
  • Imperial Jade Mica
  • Impulse Red Pearl
  • Lunar Mist Metallic
  • Mystic Gold Metallic
  • Radiant Red
  • Super White
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal
  • Oak
Tires & Wheels
P225/75R S tiresyes
15 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
