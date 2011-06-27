Used 2002 Toyota Tacoma Regular Cab Consumer Reviews
2002 Tacoma
My Tacoma is a regular cab short wheelbase 2WD with 2.4 L and automatic. It is fun to drive and very manuverable. It can haul the load when asked and gets fairly respectable gas mileage (20-24 mpg). I made several cross country trips with a loaded bed and it has performed just great.
Still Going Strong!
I bought this used to see if I could live with a compact truck. Mine has 2.7 4 cyl with 5 speed. The catch is it has 220k miles on it!! I have to say it runs like new I swear!! I talked to the guy that owned it from new and he had no problems ever. Leaks nothing and burns no oil. Shifts great. I have oversize rims and tires and still has decent pickup. When this wears out I'll buy another with less miles for sure. Oh no rust on the body or frame either, I'm in the rust belt in the Northeast. Goes great in snow.
Inexpensive Workhorse
This truck has done everything I've asked of it- from towing over 4000 lbs to hauling engines to commuting to the hospital and back. An awesome truck all around, my next truck will be another Toyota (in about 15 years- at this rate this thing will last forever). It handled poorly on the stock tires in rain, but since I swapped them recently, it has improved greatly.
At 95K it's still truckin'
Approaching 95,000 miles and my 2.7L 4 cyl is still zooming along. No let up in the power though I pause for thought when the truck seems to "lurch" at stop lights. It gets warmed up and everything seems to gell for the rest of my drive. Light weight so it can be too bouncey even in the highway and a challenge to control in wind driven rain. Pleased with the quality and had no really expensive or repeated problems. Pretty much the next 50K miles is make or break for me buying another Toyota since I've had less expensive Fords make it to this point just fine. I expect to be driving my '02 at 150K so here's hoping I see many more miles and that the next one is a Texas-made Tundra.
tacoma
bought in 2001, batteries& brake liners all that has been replaced in 18 years,terrific truck .Just starting to get some rattles in dash. No need for new truck just play radio a little louder
