Used 2000 Toyota Tacoma Consumer Reviews

love my 2000 Tacoma 4cyl, 4WD, manual trans. p8ryot , 11/03/2014 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I bought my 2000 Tacoma in 03 with 32K miles on it. It brought instant satisfaction from bumper to bumper. I've never had a vehicle that I found so fun to drive in city and highway alike. I now have about 175K miles. I had the water pump replaced 2 years back and a few bearings too, but otherwise it's been maintenance free. Now it's time to pass it onto my driving age son and I will buy a newer Tacoma very soon. It's been a problem free, well built, fun to drive and fairly good mpg. I get around 320miles per tank in 2WD and about 290 in 4 WD. I'm gonna miss her but it's comforting knowing my son will be off to college in a reliable and fun truck. Report Abuse

Great Truck JG1968 , 11/11/2009 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Extremely reliable truck. Also, the truck is the most sure footed vehicle I have ever driven in the snow. The looks of the truck from the outside are classy and from the inside simple and straight forward. The stock seats are torture devices. Also, the cup holders are poor. Report Abuse

Reliable Small Truck isotope200mev , 10/14/2015 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Purchased this vehicle new in 2000. 15 years later I only have 119,700 miles on the vehicle and plan to drive it for at least another 100,000 miles. Very reliable, performs well in mud and snow, high clearance....good overall off-road vehicle. Just replaced the front and rear struts/shocks (original equipment lasted close to 120K miles, not bad!). In addition to routine preventive maintenance, I have replaced the tires 2x and the battery 3x. I have been tracking my fuel economy since I purchased the vehicle and have received a 15 year average of 21.43 mpg. Interior space is lacking (did not purchase the extended cab), however, I did put a camper shell on the bed. This is a sharp looking small truck and is fun to drive. Toyota reliability is outstanding! Update: 04/16/2016.....I now have 123,000 miles on my truck and no problems. It is amazing how many people want to buy this pickup truck from me. I make sure that I take the truck to my local Toyota dealer for maintenance at the recommended intervals. The new 2016 Tacoma trucks are nice, however, mine still has a lot of life in it so I will probably pass on getting a new vehicle. Maybe after 20 years......... Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Great Truck Nate Bro , 09/17/2008 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I love my truck 20.6 MPG regular 22 MPG super 100,000 miles, replaced battery,and front brake pads, thats all. I use Mobil 1. Highly recommended truck, I have installed a K+N 77 series intake, and throttle body spacer, truck has stock size tires 31" Report Abuse