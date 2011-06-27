Used 1998 Toyota Tacoma Consumer Reviews

still going headhunter130 , 01/04/2013 10 of 10 people found this review helpful My truck has over 357,000 miles and has been through it. Report Abuse

I'll never sell Luke , 10/31/2010 5 of 5 people found this review helpful This truck is one of the best trucks I've ever owned! Starts every time and all I do is change the oil and tires. The over all cost to get around is less that any other truck I know of. 13 years and still running like a champ! I bet I'll get 300,000 miles on this one easy. Thank you Toyota!

Taco Alan , 07/19/2007 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I really enjoy my truck! I have 217,000 miles and will run it for as long as I can. Only major repair was the water pump. Still running original fuel filter, drum brakes, AC, plug wires. It drives like new and does not burn any oil. You cannot beat Toyota quality and this truck proves that.

Bullet Proof taco ma , 02/13/2010 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Remember the old advertisement when the Tacoma gets hit by a meteor, then drives out of the crater?? It's a bit of an exaggeration, but not much... I just went over 200,000 miles and it is still going strong. Only problem ever was a starter. Puts all Chevy's or Ford's to shame.