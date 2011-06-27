Used 1996 Toyota Tacoma Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 1996 Tacoma
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel driveFour wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4V6V6
Combined MPG221618
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveFour wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/26 mpg15/18 mpg17/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)302.0/392.6 mi.270.0/324.0 mi.256.7/317.1 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.1 gal.18.0 gal.15.1 gal.
Combined MPG221618
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque160 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm220 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm220 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size2.4 l3.4 l3.4 l
Horsepower142 hp @ 5000 rpm190 hp @ 4800 rpm190 hp @ 4800 rpm
CylindersInline 4V6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Measurements
Height61.0 in.66.3 in.66.3 in.
Wheel base103.3 in.121.9 in.121.9 in.
Length180.5 in.199.0 in.199.0 in.
Width66.5 in.66.5 in.66.5 in.
Gross weight4200 lbs.nono
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Colorado Red
  • Sierra Beige Metallic
  • Black Metallic
  • Pewter Pearl
  • Evergreen Pearl
  • Paradise Blue Metallic
  • Cardinal Red
  • Sunfire Red Pearl
  • White
  • Pewter Pearl
  • Sierra Beige Metallic
  • Colorado Red
  • Black Metallic
  • Cardinal Red
  • Evergreen Pearl
  • White
  • Paradise Blue Metallic
  • Sunfire Red Pearl
  • White
  • Cardinal Red
  • Sunfire Red Pearl
  • Colorado Red
  • Sierra Beige Metallic
  • Pewter Pearl
  • Black Metallic
  • Evergreen Pearl
  • Paradise Blue Metallic
