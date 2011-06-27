Used 1996 Toyota Tacoma Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|V6
|V6
|Combined MPG
|22
|16
|18
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|20/26 mpg
|15/18 mpg
|17/21 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|302.0/392.6 mi.
|270.0/324.0 mi.
|256.7/317.1 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|15.1 gal.
|18.0 gal.
|15.1 gal.
|Combined MPG
|22
|16
|18
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|160 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|220 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
|220 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Base engine size
|2.4 l
|3.4 l
|3.4 l
|Horsepower
|142 hp @ 5000 rpm
|190 hp @ 4800 rpm
|190 hp @ 4800 rpm
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|V6
|V6
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|Measurements
|Height
|61.0 in.
|66.3 in.
|66.3 in.
|Wheel base
|103.3 in.
|121.9 in.
|121.9 in.
|Length
|180.5 in.
|199.0 in.
|199.0 in.
|Width
|66.5 in.
|66.5 in.
|66.5 in.
|Gross weight
|4200 lbs.
|no
|no
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
