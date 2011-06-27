Used 1995 Toyota T100 Extended Cab Consumer Reviews
95 TOYO T100
I've had my TOYO 8 years now. It has 357,000 miles on it/ I have replaced the radiator, water pump, heater valve, shocks and a lower ball joint in all this time, most dependable mid sized truck ever built hands down! I train Strongman and had had literally a ton in the bed at a time and hauled a trailer and 3 atvs for 4 hrs to the mountains
Way better than a Timex
How could I have ever know that when I drove off of the dealership lot 15 years ago that I would still be driving my T100 on a 120 mile daily round trip commute in 2010. Originally purchased to pull a boat and haul camping gear. 411,000 plus miles later, I would say that I got a great return on my investment. The only work performed on this truck besides normal maintenance happened after a deer hit the front end. So both headlight assemblies, radiator, and fan were replaced. That was 159,000 miles ago. Still on the original alternator, Water pump, PS pump and even transmission fluid! Has taken it's share of licks but never has stopped ticking.
I'll buy another
I'll buy another one; it never breaks down. A family friend always bought Toyotas and I couldn't figure it out now I Know
Great Truck!
I have used this truck for so much it is hard to list. I have hauled huge loads of wood, water tanks, feed etc. It has towed a lot over the mountains of WV without a hiccup. This truck has been a monster. I do not drive it much now due to having a Yaris with great mileage. However, I will keep this truck until it falls apart because it works hard. I use it mainly now for running to get lumber or when the weather it bad. Great truck.
Most good, some bad
While performing a brake job, discovered slack adjuster never moved. Shoes never made contact with drum at 29,000 miles. Toyota stated they could do nothing. Tightened up the adjuster manually and burned up my rear brakes. They collapsed due to heat build up; rear drums. I would like to change the rear end from a tundra. You need to be good at fabrication though. Other than the rear brakes not working, it is a great truck. Starting to trick it out with a lift kit, cold air intake, throttle body spacer, wheels, tires and roll bar with lights. Had some people who race them come to me with purchase offers; I declined. 118,000 now. Other than the thirst for petrol, I love my truck!!!
Sponsored cars related to the T100
Related Used 1995 Toyota T100 Extended Cab info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner