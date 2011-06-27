Used 1995 Toyota T100 Extended Cab Consumer Reviews

95 TOYO T100 tom , 10/15/2010 9 of 9 people found this review helpful I've had my TOYO 8 years now. It has 357,000 miles on it/ I have replaced the radiator, water pump, heater valve, shocks and a lower ball joint in all this time, most dependable mid sized truck ever built hands down! I train Strongman and had had literally a ton in the bed at a time and hauled a trailer and 3 atvs for 4 hrs to the mountains Report Abuse

Way better than a Timex Mark Allen , 02/01/2010 6 of 6 people found this review helpful How could I have ever know that when I drove off of the dealership lot 15 years ago that I would still be driving my T100 on a 120 mile daily round trip commute in 2010. Originally purchased to pull a boat and haul camping gear. 411,000 plus miles later, I would say that I got a great return on my investment. The only work performed on this truck besides normal maintenance happened after a deer hit the front end. So both headlight assemblies, radiator, and fan were replaced. That was 159,000 miles ago. Still on the original alternator, Water pump, PS pump and even transmission fluid! Has taken it's share of licks but never has stopped ticking.

I'll buy another trucluv , 03/21/2002 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I'll buy another one; it never breaks down. A family friend always bought Toyotas and I couldn't figure it out now I Know

Great Truck! Mlew30 , 06/02/2008 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I have used this truck for so much it is hard to list. I have hauled huge loads of wood, water tanks, feed etc. It has towed a lot over the mountains of WV without a hiccup. This truck has been a monster. I do not drive it much now due to having a Yaris with great mileage. However, I will keep this truck until it falls apart because it works hard. I use it mainly now for running to get lumber or when the weather it bad. Great truck.