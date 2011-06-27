Used 1998 Toyota Supra Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 6
|Inline 6
|Combined MPG
|18
|19
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|15/22 mpg
|17/22 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|277.5/407.0 mi.
|314.5/407.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|18.5 gal.
|18.5 gal.
|Combined MPG
|18
|19
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|315 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|220 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.0 l
|3.0 l
|Horsepower
|320 hp @ 5600 rpm
|225 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Turning circle
|35.8 ft.
|35.8 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Cylinders
|Inline 6
|Inline 6
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|37.5 in.
|37.5 in.
|Front leg room
|44.0 in.
|44.0 in.
|Front hip room
|56.7 in.
|56.7 in.
|Front shoulder room
|54.2 in.
|54.2 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|32.9 in.
|32.9 in.
|Rear hip Room
|42.5 in.
|42.5 in.
|Rear leg room
|23.8 in.
|23.8 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|43.8 in.
|43.8 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|177.8 in.
|177.8 in.
|Curb weight
|3445 lbs.
|3265 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|10.1 cu.ft.
|10.1 cu.ft.
|Height
|49.8 in.
|49.8 in.
|Wheel base
|100.4 in.
|100.4 in.
|Width
|71.3 in.
|71.3 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
