Used 1998 Toyota Supra Features & Specs

More about the 1998 Supra
Overview
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission6-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6Inline 6
Combined MPG1819
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/22 mpg17/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)277.5/407.0 mi.314.5/407.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.18.5 gal.
Combined MPG1819
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque315 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm220 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l3.0 l
Horsepower320 hp @ 5600 rpm225 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle35.8 ft.35.8 ft.
Base engine typeGasGas
CylindersInline 6Inline 6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.5 in.37.5 in.
Front leg room44.0 in.44.0 in.
Front hip room56.7 in.56.7 in.
Front shoulder room54.2 in.54.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room32.9 in.32.9 in.
Rear hip Room42.5 in.42.5 in.
Rear leg room23.8 in.23.8 in.
Rear shoulder room43.8 in.43.8 in.
Measurements
Length177.8 in.177.8 in.
Curb weight3445 lbs.3265 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.1 cu.ft.10.1 cu.ft.
Height49.8 in.49.8 in.
Wheel base100.4 in.100.4 in.
Width71.3 in.71.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Quick Silver Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Super White
  • Dark Green Mica Pearl Metallic
  • Renaissance Red
  • Royal Sapphire Pearl Metallic
